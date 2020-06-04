Esports
Previous
Esports / Preview

Full ARG eSport Cup Bathurst enduro entry list

shares
comments
Full ARG eSport Cup Bathurst enduro entry list
By:
Jun 4, 2020, 5:20 AM

Check out the full entry list for tonight's two-driver, two-hour ARG eSport Cup endurance each on the famous Mount Panorama circuit.

The race, using Audi TCR hardware, is the final round of the AGR eSport Cup, with double points on the line.

The series regulars have roped in a number of high-profile co-drivers from both the real-world and sim racing scenes.

That includes Supercars aces such as Shane van Gisbergen, Scott McLaughlin, Chaz Mostert, Fabian Coulthard and Andre Heimgartner.

There is also a Motorsport.com-backed entry led by two-time Supercars race winner Michael Caruso.

Qualifying will start at 7pm AEST, with the race kicking off at 7:25pm.

The coverage can be streamed live and free through Motorsport.tv.

Full entry list

# Team Driver Co-driver
1 HMO Customer Racing Will Brown Jobe Stewart
2 Melbourne Performance Centre Chelsea Angelo Darren Whittlington
4 carsales Mike Sinclair Zach Hanlin
5 Retractable Tarps George Miedecke Beau Albert
6 Garry Rogers Motorsport Jordan Cox Luke King
7 Team Valvoline GRM Michael Caruso Andrew van Leeuwen
8 Harris Racing Pty Ltd Aaron Seton Ed Williams
9 Ashley Seward Motorsport Jay Hanson Blake Purdie
11 HMO Customer Racing Nathan Morcom Chaz Mostert
12 RTC Motorsport Peter Herd Justin Ruggier
15 Wurth Michael Clemente John Doria
17 True Blu Steve Johnson Jett Johnson
18 Team Valvoline GRM Aaron Cameron Luca Giacomin 
21 United eSports Harley Haber Fawzan El-Nabi
23 UCS Group Tim Macrow John Munday
24 Wall Racing John Martin Sam Battye
27 Barton Mawer Motorsport Barton Mawer Matt Simmons
29 Gulf Western Oils Nathan Herne Cody Burcher
31 Team Valvoline GRM James Golding Brad Newman
33 Renault Sport GRM Dylan O'Keeffe Jackson Souslin Harlow
35 Unit Jason Gomersall Ben Gomersall
39 Payce Ben McMellan Scott McLaughlin
47 Track Tec Racing Jaden Ransley Andre Heimgartner
48 Melbourne Performance Centre Dean O'Brien Dylan Shepherd
49 ACT Fence Hire Thomas Randle Lochie Hughes
50 Wall Racing Tony D'Alberto Fabian Coulthard
55 Signature Homes Rhys Gould Rowan Shepherd
64 Garage 1/Morris Finance Tim Brook Oli Meyers
68 Turbo Brisbane Jonathan Beikoff Michael Creed
75 Melbourne Performance Centre Garth Tander Shane van Gisbergen
89 Brydan Willmington Motorsport Brydan Willmington Riley Preston
92 Motum Simulation Rob James James Owen
99 TPS Group Brett Holdsworth Lachlan Mineeff
116 Panta Racing Fuel Ash Sutton Jake Blackhall
117 Burson Auto Parts Racing Jason Bargwanna Ben Bargwanna
133 Juice Plus Cameron Mason Lachlan Mason
148 Track Tec Racing Andrew Waite Simon Evans
199 AirWalk Josh Files Cooper Webster
177 Declan Fraser Racing Declan Fraser Broc Feeney
Series Esports , TCR Australia
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

