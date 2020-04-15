Top events
Previous
Esports / Race report

Van Gisbergen leads Verstappen in Barcelona

shares
comments
Van Gisbergen leads Verstappen in Barcelona
By:
Apr 15, 2020, 11:07 AM

Shane van Gisbergen led home Max Verstappen in the two Supercars All Stars Eseries races at Barcelona.

Van Gisbergen dominated the opener at the Spanish GP venue, the Red Bull Holden driver untroubled from pole position.

A fast start saw the Kiwi well clear by the time he got through the first corner complex, Verstappen the other big winner from the first lap as he quickly dropped into second place.

From there the two Red Bull Holdens could manage the nine-lap race, 1.7s separating them at the finish.

Behind them it was the two Penrite Holdens, De Pasquale keeping his podium run alive with third place ahead of Will Brown.

Scott McLaughlin was just 12th in the first Catalunya race, the Penske Ford driver and experienced sim racer making a rare mistake at the first corner that left him facing the wrong direction.

His charge through the field included a spirited battle with Garry Jacobson and Jamie Whincup.

The first two corners tripped up another front-runner in the second race, with pole-sitter De Pasquale not making it through.

Having been squeezed by van Gisbergen into the right-hander, De Pasquale then found himself in a long spin with Verstappen right under his rear wing.

That left van Gisbergen leading Verstappen and McLaughlin, the latter two pitting on Lap 5 of 11.

Van Gisbergen followed suit two laps later, slotting back in behind Verstappen. But better tyre condition allowed him to quickly close in on the Dutchman, before breezing past into the lead at the start of Lap 9.

The two Red Bull Holdens were ultimately split by just under 2s, with McLaughlin third and Waters fourth.

De Pasquale, meanwhile, could only recover to 14th.

"It was a bit of fun," said van Gisbergen."There was a bit of carnage and some good racing as well.

"Two good starts in a row, I couldn't believe it. It was really fun. Battling with Max, he was giving me a bit of crap for being Pastor Maldonado. But he forgot that Pastor wins at Barcelona..."

The wins helped van Gisbergen secure round honours, with his $1000 donation going to Wings for Life.

About this article

Series Supercars , Esports
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

