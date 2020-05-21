Best of the banter – Supercars on the speedway

Esports
Esports
R
Esports
IndyCar Open Wheel 250
03 Apr
-
03 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IndyCar Esports: Barber
04 Apr
-
04 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 3
05 Apr
-
05 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 2: Zolder
09 Apr
-
09 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
MotoGP Virtual Race
12 Apr
-
12 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 2
15 Apr
-
15 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IMSA iRacing Pro Series: Laguna Seca
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 3: Watkins Glen
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Home Challenge pre-season test
18 Apr
-
18 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 4
19 Apr
-
19 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 3
21 Apr
-
22 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 4: Monza
23 Apr
-
23 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 1
25 Apr
-
25 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT Series
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 5
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 4
27 Apr
-
27 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 5: Barcelona
30 Apr
-
30 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Indycar iRacing Challenge Round 6
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 2
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 6
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational round 2: Montalegre
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 5
06 May
-
06 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 3
07 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island
07 May
-
07 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 7
09 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: New Hampshire
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 6
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 7: Oran Park
14 May
-
14 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 4
16 May
-
16 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Celebrity Supercars Erace
18 May
-
18 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 7
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 8: Silverstone
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
Previous
Esports / Special feature

Best of the banter – Supercars on the speedway

shares
comments
Best of the banter – Supercars on the speedway
By:
May 21, 2020, 5:44 AM

Check out some of our favourite bits of banter between the Supercars aces, and special guest Lando Norris, from the seventh round of the category's Eseries.

Once again, a variety of Twitch streams and the central radio channel linking all drivers provided some brilliant behind-the-scenes insight into the official virtual Supercars series.

Here are some of our highlights.

Scott McLaughlin takes a 'monster' swipe at an unnamed Tickford driver after a practice run-in.

Richard Harris: "You just got sandwiched by the Tickford gang."
SM: "Yeah, I mean, you know... as you can see it's quite hard to go side-by-side with one Tickford driver because his head is up his own arse."

Nick Percat lets the the generosity of giving out free tows in qualifying at Charlotte go to his head.

Garry Jacobson: "Thanks Nick. Top bloke. First tower."
NP: "Someone had to bloody do it... I could also ruin the whole f**king lot of you if I want."

McLaughlin, sitting down in 19th place, wasn't too impressed with the traffic during Charlotte qualifying.

"What is with these c**kheads that are just coming out and spraying into the fricking race line?"

Waters checks up his mate McLaughlin in pre-qualifying practice at Daytona.

CW: "Sorry bro, hand brake came on."
SM: "Nice mate, nice. Class."

McLaughlin again, this time after not getting a final run in during Daytona qualifying.

"F**king hell. Like, what's all that? Holdsworth is starting a lap on the back oval... It's actually unbelievable that these are professional drivers, to be honest."

McLaughlin saved his best work, though, for Jack Smith, following a run-in on the first lap of the Charlotte race.

"That d**khead, I tell you. That Jack Smith is an absolute tool bag. Just a rich boy who can't drive, legit."

And then after taking his stop...

"As soon as I get near Jack Smith he's going around. Like, going around. Like in the fence, hard. If he doesn't get a penalty for that, then we'll put him in the fence."

Lando Norris realises the second race has started without him.

“I missed the start! I could only just join. Because of my fricking internet. Can’t you give me fricking five more seconds?! What a game.”

Fabian Coulthard and Bryce Fullwood disagree over a Race 2 scuffle, which also included Mark Winterbottom and 'Captain Netcode' Norris.

BF: "Second time, man."
FC: "Captain Netcode, bro."
BF: "He's on the other side of you mate."
FC: "I'll line you up properly if you want... just say yes or no, bro."
BF: "Look at the replay before you say anything dude."

Percat unimpressed with some hard defending from Jake Kostecki – which ultimately led to some panel-rubbing at the bus stop.

"Mate you can't keep swapping lanes. What are you doing, dude? Nah you're a f**kwit."

Norris tries his best to pass an engine failure off as a mystery. Spotter Dayne Warren doesn't buy it.

LN: “I blew my engine. Interesting. I’m out, I can’t even … ”
DW: "Did you shift too early?"
LN: “I must have done…”

Nick Percat cops an on-track whack from Jamie Whincup one minute, and a verbal one from Alex Davison the next.

AD: "What? Nick. Jesus mate. What are you doing?"
NP: "Getting wiped out by all of your mates."
AD: "Just because you've got the s**ts, Nick, you don't have to drive into someone else."
NP: "Mate my thing was still crashing from Whincup driving over me."
AD: "Yeah okay."
NP: "When is one time I've ever wiped our anyone deliberately? F**king hell."
AD: "It's all good, relax."
NP: "I've been wiped out by the GOAT more times tonight than I have ever."

Watch all of the Supercars All Stars Eseries action live and free through Motorsport.tv.

Heimgartner to make Silverstone ARG start

Previous article

Heimgartner to make Silverstone ARG start
Series Supercars , Esports
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

