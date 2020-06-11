Best of the banter – Supercars Eseries finale

Esports
Esports
R
Esports
MotoGP Virtual Race
12 Apr
-
12 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 2
15 Apr
-
15 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 3: Watkins Glen
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IMSA iRacing Pro Series: Laguna Seca
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Home Challenge pre-season test
18 Apr
-
18 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 4
19 Apr
-
19 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 3
21 Apr
-
22 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 4: Monza
23 Apr
-
23 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 1
25 Apr
-
25 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 5
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT Series
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 4
27 Apr
-
27 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 5: Barcelona
30 Apr
-
30 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 2
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Indycar iRacing Challenge Round 6
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 6
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational round 2: Montalegre
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 5
06 May
-
06 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island
07 May
-
07 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 3
07 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 7
09 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 6
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: New Hampshire
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 7: Oran Park
14 May
-
14 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 4
16 May
-
16 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Celebrity Supercars Erace
18 May
-
18 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 7
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
R
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship - Round 2
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 8: Silverstone
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 5
23 May
-
23 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 8
27 May
-
27 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 6
30 May
-
30 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational Series: Yas Marina
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 9
03 Jun
-
03 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 10: Bathurst
04 Jun
-
04 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 7
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 8
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 10
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Le Mans 24 Virtual
13 Jun
-
14 Jun
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Esports / Breaking news

Best of the banter – Supercars Eseries finale

shares
comments
Best of the banter – Supercars Eseries finale
By:
Jun 11, 2020, 4:30 AM

Check out some of our favourite bits of banter between the Supercars aces from the 10th and final round of the category's Eseries at Oran Park and Bathurst.

Once again, a variety of Twitch streams and the central radio channel linking all drivers provided some brilliant behind-the-scenes insight into the official virtual Supercars series.

Here are some of our highlights.

Shane van Gisbergen after being held up by Triple Eight teammate Craig Lowndes in Bathurst qualifying.

"There goes the theory of the teammates taking people out for us..."

Wildcard Harley Haber gives Scott McLaughlin a hurry-up in Oran Park qualifying.

"This bloke behind me is flashing me. You good mate? I'd suggest you turn the flash off before you join the real thing one day. It's Haber, he's faster than me... but let's be honest, come on."

Fabian Coulthard wedges a sponsor plug into some banter between Andre Heimgartner and Will Brown at Oran Park.

WB: "Hey Andre, do I have a boot?"
AH: "Nah mate."
FC: "I can see what you bought from Coles Express though, brother."

Read Also:

McLaughlin and Mark Winterbottom discuss their post-Eseries plans.

MW: "Go left, Scotty."
SM: "Cheers mate. Once more race until COD."
MW: "Yeah. It feels like COD out here."

Brown surprises Coulthard in warm-up for the Bathurst race by trying out a famous virtual Mount Panorama trick.

FC: "Where did you come from young Brown? I nearly had a code brown in my pants."
WB: "Sorry about that mate, I went for the jump."

Craig Lowndes offers a long-winded explanation into that qualifying run-in with van Gisbergen, meant for the TV broadcast, to the drivers channel.

Garry Jacobson: "Poor Shane."
Winterbottom: "I think he meant it."

More warm-up shenanigans, this time between Bryce Fullwood and Jack Le Brocq.

BF: "Sorry Jack, lost control."
JLB: "That's okay mate. Good hit, though. You did well."
BF: "Pulled one too many gears at Skyline."

Winterbottom drills McLaughlin at Griffins during warm-up in a case of mistaken identity.

MW: "Wrong Shell car, sorry man. I was going for the other one that just tipped me on my lid."
Coulthard: "Is that the #12 entry you're after?"
MW: "Yeah you! I just plucked sixth coming into Turn 2 and got your teammate."

Coulthard and Scott Pye discuss getting the binoculars out on the Bathurst grid.

FC: "How good is it starting around the corner?"
SP: "Yeah remember to slip that clutch, we might spin out."
FC: "Just looking for the repeater lights. Is there any?"

Brodie Kostecki unimpressed with Haber after a tangle for the lead at Griffins.

BK: "You're a f**kwit, hey."

Next article
Vandoorne, Solberg among first names for Virtual Race of Champions

Previous article

Vandoorne, Solberg among first names for Virtual Race of Champions
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars , Esports
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

MBV-MB2 new shop opening

2
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

3
IndyCar

Joe Leonard, 1932-2017

4
IndyCar

IRL: Legendary Engine Builder Porter Dies

5
Esports

ESPN among broadcasters for 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual

Latest videos

Virtual ROC Teaser 00:41
Esports

Virtual ROC Teaser

Live: Griiip G1 Virtual Series - Round 5 02:00:00
Esports

Live: Griiip G1 Virtual Series - Round 5

W Series Esports League Teaser 00:33
Esports

W Series Esports League Teaser

Live: Virtual VLN - Round 6 04:00:00
Esports

Live: Virtual VLN - Round 6

eNHPL Race Breakdown: Talladega Superspeedway 02:07
Esports

eNHPL Race Breakdown: Talladega Superspeedway

Latest news

Best of the banter – Supercars Eseries finale
Esports

Best of the banter – Supercars Eseries finale

Vandoorne, Solberg among first names for Virtual Race of Champions
Esports

Vandoorne, Solberg among first names for Virtual Race of Champions

24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual: Who's driving, how to watch & more
Esports

24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual: Who's driving, how to watch & more

ESPN among broadcasters for 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual
Esports

ESPN among broadcasters for 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual

How seriously should Esports be taken?
Esports

How seriously should Esports be taken?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.