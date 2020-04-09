Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
84 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
124 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Esports / Race report

Chase Briscoe wins Short Track Challenge at Martinsville

shares
comments
Chase Briscoe wins Short Track Challenge at Martinsville
By:
Apr 9, 2020, 11:53 PM

Chase Briscoe held off a charging William Byron to win the NBC Esports Short Track Challenge title at Martinsville Speedway.

The 90-lap race included ten drivers who advanced into the title-decider through three short track events earlier this week. 

The field was led by William Byron, who earned pole position at Martinsville after sweeping both races at Rockingham Monday. He would dominate the early portions of the race with Parker Kligerman solidly in second.

Christopher Bell fell back to the rear of the field after getting sideways on the opening lap. Later, Ryan Preece lost several laps due to issues with his internet connection (he got the laps back during the only caution period of the race).

On Lap 40, that caution came and in the spirit of competition, Byron and Kligerman went to the rear of the field to see if they could work their way back through the pack.

Read Also:

Chase Briscoe inherited the race lead over Christopher Bell. Kligerman encountered problems when contact between Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin sent him up the track. Hamlin paid Larson back soon after.

Meanwhile, Byron quickly worked his way to the front and found himself in second place with less 15 laps to go. He closed on Briscoe, but was unable to get to the rear bumper of the No. 98 machine before the checkered flag.

Briscoe saved his tires enough and was able to snag the checkered flag and the NBC esports Short Track Challenge title. Byron was forced to settle for second, Bell third, Dale Earnhardt Jr. fourth and Kligerman fifth.

Kyle Busch, Landon Cassill, Preece, Hamlin and Larson rounded out the top-ten.

Briscoe called the win a bit of a "gift with the invert" but was happy to get into Victory Lane again, albeit in the virtual world.

 
Next article
31 drivers set for Michigan IndyCar Esports race

Previous article

31 drivers set for Michigan IndyCar Esports race
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup , Esports
Drivers William Byron , Chase Briscoe
Author Nick DeGroot

Esports Next session

ARG eSport Cup Round 2: Zolder

ARG eSport Cup Round 2: Zolder

9 Apr - 9 Apr

Trending

1
Formula 1

Todt put "a lot of pressure" on staff to get Ferrari answers

2
World of Outlaws

Silver Dollar: Gold Cup Race of Champions finale results

3
WEC

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season

4
Vintage

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers: No. 17, 'Jungle' Jim Liberman

5
NASCAR Cup

Top 10: Talladega wildest wrecks

Latest videos

The eNASCAR Heat Pro League Season 1 Recap 01:52
Esports

The eNASCAR Heat Pro League Season 1 Recap

BP Supercars All Star Series: Round 1 Monza Race 3 Highlights 01:18
Esports

BP Supercars All Star Series: Round 1 Monza Race 3 Highlights

BP Supercars All Star Eseries: Round 1 Monza Race 3 Start 02:30
Esports

BP Supercars All Star Eseries: Round 1 Monza Race 3 Start

BP Supercars All Star Eseries: Round 1 - Phillip Island Race 2 Highlights 01:45
Esports

BP Supercars All Star Eseries: Round 1 - Phillip Island Race 2 Highlights

BP Supercars All Star Eseries: Round 1 - Phillip Island Race 2 Final Lap Battle 00:36
Esports

BP Supercars All Star Eseries: Round 1 - Phillip Island Race 2 Final Lap Battle

Latest news

Chase Briscoe wins Short Track Challenge at Martinsville
eSpt

Chase Briscoe wins Short Track Challenge at Martinsville

31 drivers set for Michigan IndyCar Esports race
eSpt

31 drivers set for Michigan IndyCar Esports race

Sutton, Tander split Zolder ARG wins
eSpt

Sutton, Tander split Zolder ARG wins

Best of the banter – Supercars Eseries Round 1
VASC

Best of the banter – Supercars Eseries Round 1

De Pasquale questions "harsh" Eseries penalty
eSpt

De Pasquale questions "harsh" Eseries penalty

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.