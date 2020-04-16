Castroneves, Sato join Busch for Motegi IndyCar Esports race
This weekend’s fourth round of the IndyCar iRacing Challenge, to be held on Twin-Ring Motegi’s oval course, will feature the series debuts of Takuma Sato, Helio Castroneves, Kyle Busch and Rinus VeeKay.
Yesterday it was confirmed that current and two-time NASCAR Cup champion Busch would race a #51 “Rowdy Energy” IndyCar provisional entry. Today IndyCar announced three more newcomers to its virtual race series, bringing the field to 33.
That’s despite the absence of other NASCAR stars Jimmie Johnson – who competed in the first two rounds – and Dale Earnhardt Jr., who raced at last week’s event at virtual Michigan International Speedway and finished third.
Castroneves, a two-time Motegi winner – and the victor in the last IndyCar race on the 1.549-mile Japanese oval in 2010 – will race a fifth Team Penske-Chevrolet entry, the three-time Indianapolis 500 winner’s car bedecked in Pennzoil colors.
Meanwhile the man who memorably beat him to the 2017 Indy 500 victory, Sato, will at last slide behind the wheel of his virtual #30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda, teamed as usual with Graham Rahal.
Rinus VeeKay, last year’s Indy Lights runner-up, will take over the #21 Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevy from team owner Ed Carpenter, who moves to a #50 entry.
Aside from Castroneves, other former ‘real’ Motegi winners on the grid include Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda) and Tony Kanaan (AJ Foyt Racing-Chevy).
All three IndyCar iRacing Challenge winners thus far will also be present – Sage Karam (Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-Chevy), Scott McLaughlin (Penske-Chevy) and Simon Pagenaud (Penske-Chevy).
The race, which is 113 laps, will start at 2.30pm ET and will be covered live on NBCSN.
|Car #
|Driver
|Entry
|Team/Engine
|1
|Josef Newgarden
|Hitachi Team Penske
|Team Penske-Chevrolet
|2
|Scott McLaughlin
|Shell V-Power Team Penske
|Team Penske-Chevrolet
|3
|Helio Castroneves
|Pennzoil Team Penske
|IndyCar Provisional-Chevrolet
|4
|Sebastien Bourdais
|Tresiba
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet
|5
|Patricio O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren SP
|Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet
|6
|Robert Wickens
|Arrow McLaren SP
|Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet
|7
|Oliver Askew
|Arrow McLaren SP
|Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet
|8
|Marcus Ericsson
|Huski Chocolate Chip Ganassi Racing
|Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
|9
|Scott Dixon
|PNC Bank
|Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
|10
|Felix Rosenqvist
|NTT Data Chip Ganassi Racing
|Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
|11
|Kyle Kaiser
|Juncos Racing
|Juncos Racing-Chevrolet
|12
|Will Power
|Verizon Team Penske
|Team Penske-Chevrolet
|14
|Tony Kanaan
|ABC Supply
|A.J. Foyt Racing-Chevrolet
|15
|Graham Rahal
|United Rentals
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
|18
|Santino Ferrucci
|SealMaster
|Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan-Honda
|20
|Conor Daly
|U.S. Air Force
|Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
|21
|Rinus VeeKay
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
|22
|Simon Pagenaud
|Menards Team Penske
|Team Penske-Chevrolet
|24
|Sage Karam
|DRR Wix Filters
|Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-Chevrolet
|26
|Zach Veach
|Gainbridge
|Andretti Autosport-Honda
|27
|Alexander Rossi
|AutoNation/NAPA Auto Parts
|Andretti Autosport-Honda
|28
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|DHL
|Andretti Autosport-Honda
|29
|James Hinchcliffe
|Genesys
|Andretti Autosport-Honda
|30
|Takuma Sato
|Panasonic/Keihin
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
|31
|Felipe Nasr
|Carlin
|Carlin-Chevrolet
|41
|Dalton Kellett
|K-Line Insulators
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet
|50
|Ed Carpenter
|Direct Supply
|Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
|51
|Kyle Busch
|Rowdy Energy
|Dallara
|55
|Alex Palou
|Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh
|Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh-Honda
|59
|Max Chilton
|Gallagher Carlin
|Carlin-Chevrolet
|60
|Jack Harvey
|AutoNation/Sirius XM
|Meyer Shank Racing-Honda
|88
|Colton Herta
|Capstone
|Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda
|98
|Marco Andretti
|Oberto Circle K/Curb
|Andretti Herta with Marco & Curb-Agajanian-Honda
