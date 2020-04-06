Top events
Esports / Breaking news

Codemasters adds coronavirus message into DiRT Rally 2.0

shares
comments
Codemasters adds coronavirus message into DiRT Rally 2.0
By:
, Journalist
Apr 6, 2020, 7:18 PM

Codemasters has added “Stay Home Save Lives” messages to its DiRT Rally 2.0 game, in an effort to increase public safety amid the coronavirus crisis.

With almost 48,000 COVID-19 cases in the UK, the government has reinforced its instruction for all citizens to stay at home aside from essential travel or work. 

To assist with the delivery of the message, which isn’t generating the required compliance from the public, Codemasters is taking action. 

UK Gamers driving on DiRT Rally 2.0 will now see road-side banners with the important message from Public Health England – “Stay Home Save Lives.” 

Read Also:

“At Codemasters, we came to realise that technology within our games, which enables the remote updating of banners within the virtual environment, could be repurposed to assist with the Coronavirus communication effort,” its vice-president of business development Toby Evan-Jones said. “This week, through collaboration with Bidstack Group PLC (providers of the ad-replacement infrastructure), we began delivering a version of Public Health England’s “Stay Home Save Lives” message into DiRT Rally 2.0.

“It’s fantastic to see conversations already being sparked amongst our community.”

Stay Home Save Lives message in Dirt Rally 2.0

Stay Home Save Lives message in Dirt Rally 2.0

Photo by: Codemasters

Codemasters hopes to expand this messaging beyond the UK to aid coronavirus prevention efforts across the world. Last month, Codemasters released DiRT Rally 2.0 Game of the Year Edition, which includes 81 rally and rallycross cars and 26 locations.

It features officially licensed World Rallycross Championship content, as well as bonus content centred around rally legend Colin McRae. The bonus content features 40 scenarios of varying difficulty across stages from McRae’s career through the 1980s to the 2000s.

For more Esports, head to Motorsport Games to check out the Motorsport Network's exciting virtual racing products.

Series Esports
Author Josh Suttill

