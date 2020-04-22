Van Gisbergen, Coulthard split early Bathurst wins

Van Gisbergen triumphed from a tense battle with Brodie Kostecki in the first of two eight-lappers.

After running nose-to-tail for the first two laps, Kostecki opted to take his mandatory stop and find some clean air.

It wasn't quite enough to jump van Gisbergen, however, the Kiwi narrowly holding on to first after pitting two laps later.

Kostecki then shadowed van Gisbergen to the finish but couldn't find a way past, just seven-tenths separating the pair at the finish.

Anton De Pasquale wasn't far behind in third either, all three within less than 1.1s.

Thomas Randle made it two Super2 wildcards in the top four, while Chaz Mostert finished fifth.

Will Power finished sixth despite a first-lap tangle with Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin.

The pair made contact after trying to go through The Chase side-by-side, McLaughlin hit with a drive-through for running Power wide.

He wasn't happy about it, labelling the decision "BS", but did still manage to salvage seventh place.

Having crashed out early in the first race, Coulthard was left on pole for the reverse grid eight-lapper.

It was an opportunity the Kiwi grabbed with both hands as well, a dominant performance scoring him his first Eseries win with a 4.4s margin.

Will Davison finished second, but did so with McLaughlin closing in. The Kiwi driver went close to making it a DJRTP one-two despite a first-corner spin, using clean air and a late stop to cut his way through the field.

David Reynolds, Zane Goddard and van Gisbergen were next, although the Race 1 winner was told to hand a position back to Kostecki after some mid-race contact – something he never did.

Kostecki finished 10th on the road after their scuffle, while De Pasquale – who had been on course for a good result – lost serious ground trying to avoid a shunt between Jamie Whincup and Garry Jacobson.

He ended up down in 25th.

The third round of Supercars All Stars Eseries can be streamed live and free through Motorsport.tv from 7pm AEST.