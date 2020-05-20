Davison retains virtual Supercars seat

The Bathurst 1000 winner was left without a drive through the demise of 23Red Racing, his place in the Tickford Racing line-up to be filled by James Courtney.

He will, however, keep his virtual campaign alive. Davison is set to continue in the Supercars All Stars Eseries with backing from long-time personal sponsor Doric.

“Obviously it’s unfortunate circumstances, but I still want to be involved in the Eseries while working on my future plans in the real world,” said Davison.

“The support of Doric makes this possible, they’ve been great friends over a long time, so to be able to continue in the Eseries with their support is exciting.

“Last week at Circuit of the Americas I unlocked a few things in iRacing, so hopefully that can carry over tonight and we can nail down some more solid results, and move up in the championship standings.”

Doric sponsorship boss Tom Arciuli said the Eseries deal is a clear sign of ongoing support for Davison.

"You dream about sponsoring a Supercar – this isn’t quite the real thing, but it’s still very cool for Doric," he said.

“We’ve been standing by Will for the past 10 years, so we’re proud to be able to continue to show our support through the Eseries.

“Whatever the future brings for him on the track, we will continue to be in his corner.”

The Eseries will continue its North American swing tonight, with races on the Charlotte oval and the road course at Daytona.

You can stream all of the action live and free through Motorsport.tv, with coverage starting at 7pm AEST.