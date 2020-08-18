Top events
Previous
Esports / Press release

DiRT Rally 2.0 World Series season two announced

shares
comments
DiRT Rally 2.0 World Series season two announced
Aug 18, 2020, 9:08 AM

Rallycross champion will win a test drive in QEV electric rallycross car. Online Qualification begins 25th August in game.

PRESS RELEASE18th August: Codemasters (AIM: CDM) and Motorsport Games have today announced that the second season of the popular DiRT Rally 2.0 World Series will begin on Tuesday 25th August with the first qualification rounds going live in-game. The season will culminate in a live showpiece final at the Autosport International Show at the Birmingham NEC on 16th January 2021 where 12 drivers will race for a share of $20,000 prize pool – double the amount from the first season. It has also been announced that the winner of the rallycross championship will earn a test drive in the QEV electric rallycross car that will power the new FIA eRX2 Championship. 

The DiRT Rally 2.0 World Series follows the success of the first season alongside the incredibly entertaining World RX Esports Series which attracted over 1.24 million live views. Once again, the World Series will have separate championships for rally and rallycross, each with its own $10,000 prize pool.  

All players who take part in any of the qualifiers will receive the Ford Fiesta R5 MKII as a free DiRT Rally 2.0 in-game vehicle. Designed as a replacement for its hugely successful predecessor, the Ford Fiesta R5 MKII, is built by M-sport and uses the latest ST-Line body shell. The car also features a new engine and chassis, alongside a notably aggressive anti-lag system. The Fiesta R5 MKII will become available to all qualifying participants at the beginning of October.  

DiRT World Series 2 banner

DiRT World Series 2 banner

Photo by: Codemasters

Ross Gowing, Game Director of DiRT Rally 2.0 at Codemasters said: The DiRT Rally 2.0 World Series surpassed our expectations. We knew there was an appetite, but we didn’t expect the vast level of participation and engagement.  Now we get to do it all over again with a bigger event and even more prize money. We are also delighted to reward players with the in-game Ford Fiesta R5 and hope this is an added incentive for players of all levels to get involved. 

Ben Rossiter-TurnerHead of Esports Motorsport Games commented: “We are delighted to extend our relationship with Codemasters to deliver the second season of the DiRT Rally 2.0 World Series. The response from the drivers, viewers and community to the first season and the World RX Esports Series has been overwhelmingly positive and we look forward to delivering an even bigger and better experience this time around, all finishing with a special showcase at Autosport International. We have very exciting plans.” 

Pere Gonzalez, Project Manager for the new FIA eRX2 Championship, said: “We are very excited to be partnering with Codemasters and Motorsport Games for the forthcoming DiRT Rally 2.0 World Series. The interest in esports has exploded in recent months, in particular amongst younger participants and fans, and we see a lot of synergies between this demographic and the new FIA eRX2 Championship, which is right at the forefront of rallycross’ electrification. We have witnessed in other disciplines how gamers have the potential and ability to transition into real-life racers, and we look forward to following the competition’s second season as it unfolds and to helping the eventual winner to put their skills to the test in real life.” 

Available to all DiRT Rally 2.0 players on PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, the Xbox One family of devices and Windows PC (via Steam), players can register a time by navigating to the World Championship tab in the main menu of the game and then selecting Qualifiers. 

The DiRT Rally World Series has been divided into three qualifying stages, each consisting of three events. The fastest time on each event from each platform will earn a place in the Qualifying Final. In rally these winners will be joined the three fastest runners up, based cumulative times and in rallycross it will be the two fastest cumulative runners up. The top two in each Qualifying Final will earn a place in the Semi Final before the live Final at Autosport International in January 2021. 

DiRT World Series 2 banner

DiRT World Series 2 banner

Photo by: Codemasters

Here is a schedule of the events and races: 

Rally:  

Round 1 – New Zealand 

25 Aug Elsthorpe Sprint Forward R2 

01 Sep Waimarama Sprint ForwarGroup A 

08 Sep Ocean Beach Sprint Forward H2 RWD 

2Sep Qualifying Final (Live Streamed) 

Round 2 – Spain 

29 Sep Centenera R5 

06 Oct Ascenso por valle el Gualet Rally GT 

13 Oct Viñedos Dardenyà H2 FWD 

31 Oct Qualifying Final 2 (Live Streamed) 

Round 3 – Australia  

03 Nov Noorinbee Ridge Descent H1 FWD 

10 Nov Taylor Farm Sprint R5 

17 Nov Yambulla Mountain Ascent H3 RWD 

0Dec Qualifying Final 3 (Live Streamed) 

1Dec Semi Final (Live Streamed) 

16-17 Jan Final (Live at Autosport International) 

Rallycross 

Round 1  

25 Aug Holjes RX Supercars 

01 Sep Hell RX2 

08 Sep Lohéac Super 1600 

2Sep Qualifying Final 1 (Live Streamed) 

Round 2  

29 Sep Barcelona RX2 

06 Oct Montalegre RX Supercars 

13 Oct Hell Super 1600 

31 Oct Qualifying Final 2 (Live Streamed) 

Round 3  

03 Nov Lohéac RX Supercars 

10 Nov Holjes RX2 

17 Nov Barcelona Super 1600 

0Dec Qualifying Final 3 (Live Streamed) 

1Dec Semi Final (Live Streamed) 

16-17 Jan Final (Live at Autosport International) 

You will be able to follow the progress of the DiRT Rally 2.0 World Series on the @DiRTGame social media channels and on Motorsport.tv 

