EA SPORTS WRC’s game car list includes hidden gems

The moment many World Rally Championship fans have been waiting for – EA SPORTS WRC’s full car list has been published, and for the cognoscenti, it’s arguably one of the greatest collections of virtual time-based motorsport vehicles ever seen.

The full list is below, courtesy of the game’s website, which covers 78 additions across 18 different classes.

A stand-out highlight is the 2017-specification Volkswagen Polo which never competed in the sport. Following four seasons of domination between 2013 and 2016 by the team, despite having a complete car, the team withdrew in the wake of the 'dieselgate' scandal ahead of the 2017 season.

Apart from private tests in the run-up to that year, the car has never been seen again, until this video game. No images have been released of it in the simulation at this stage. It will be joined by the M-Sport-developed Ford Fiesta in this class.

Fans of underdogs will be pleased to see the Seat Córdoba WRC make a rare appearance. It only ever achieved three WRC podiums in its brief career, thanks to Toni Gardemeister, Harri Rovanperä and Didier Auriol. But it was also a star of the 2000 game Colin McRae Rally 2.0. a game this Southam-based development studio can trace its lineage back to.

Joining the previously announced front-wheel-drive Ford Fiesta Rally4 is the current-specification Peugeot 208 and, a significant surprise, the age-old Renault Twingo. Other lesser-spotted rally cars from days gone are the Opel Corsa S2000 and the Group A Mitsubishi Galant VR4.

The final element for ardent British Rally Championship supporters comes in the form of the F2 Kit Cars class – these were 2-litre high revving, wide-bodied front-wheel drive monsters, with the Seat Ibiza, Volkswagen Golf and Peugeot 306 all in the studio's previous title, DiRT Rally 2.0. But this time they are joined by the Renault Megane, Ford Escort and Vauxhall Astra.

Speaking of DiRT Rally 2.0, it’s clear that several vehicles on this list are carried over, but it helps the total roster reach 78. There’s no word on whether more will be added via post-release DLC at this stage.

EA SPORTS WRC will be released on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on 3rd November 2023.

EA SPORTS WRC complete car list

WRC Car List

Ford Puma Rally1 HYBRID

Hyundai i20 N Rally1 HYBRID

Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 HYBRID

WRC2 * Cars

Citroën C3 Rally2

Ford Fiesta Rally2

Hyundai i20 N Rally2

ŠKODA Fabia Rally2 Evo

ŠKODA Fabia RS Rally2

Volkswagen Polo GTI R5

Junior WRC

Ford Fiesta Rally3

World Rally Cars 2017-2021

Ford Fiesta WRC

Volkswagen Polo 2017

World Rally Cars 1997-2011

Citroën C4 WRC

Citroën Xsara WRC

Ford Focus RS Rally 2001

Ford Focus RS Rally 2008

MINI Countryman Rally Edition

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI

Peugeot 206 Rally

Seat Córdoba WRC

ŠKODA Fabia WRC

SUBARU Impreza 1998

SUBARU Impreza 2001

SUBARU Impreza 2008

Rally2 *

Ford Fiesta R5 MK7 Evo 2

Peugeot 208 T16 R5

Rally4 Cars

Ford Fiesta MK8 Rally4

Opel Adam R2

Peugeot 208 Rally4

Renault Twingo II

NR4/R4

McRae R4

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X

SUBARU WRX STI NR4

S2000

Fiat Grande Punto Abarth S2000

Opel Corsa S2000

Peugeot 207 S2000

S1600

Citroën C2 Super 1600

Citroën Saxo Super 1600

Ford Puma S1600

Renault Clio S1600

F2 Kit Cars

Ford Escort Mk 6 Maxi

Peugeot 306 Maxi

Renault Maxi Mégane

Seat Ibiza Kit Car

Vauxhall Astra Rally Car

Volkswagen Golf IV Kit Car

Group A

Ford Escort RS Cosworth

Lancia Delta HF Integrale

Mitsubishi Galant VR4

SUBARU Impreza 1995

SUBARU Legacy RS

Group B (4WD) Car List

Audi Sport quattro S1 (E2)

Ford RS200

Lancia Delta S4

MG Metro 6R4

Peugeot 205 T16 Evo 2

Group B (RWD)

BMW M1 Procar Rally

Lancia 037 Evo 2

Opel Manta 400

Porsche 911 SC RS

H3 (RWD)

BMW M3 Evo Rally

Ford Escort MK2 McRae Motorsport

Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500

Lancia Stratos

Opel Ascona 400

Renault 5 Turbo

H2 (RWD)

Alpine Renault A110 1600 S

Fiat 131 Abarth Rally

Ford Escort MK2

Hillman Avenger

Opel Kadett C GT/E

Talbot Sunbeam Lotus

H2 (FWD)

Peugeot 205 GTI

Peugeot 309 GTI

Volkswagen Golf GTI

H1 (FWD)

Lancia Fulvia HF

MINI Cooper S

Vauxhall Nova Sport

Builder Cars

WRC Builder Car

WRC2 Builder Car *

Junior WRC Builder Car

* All WRC2 cars can compete in the Rally2 car class.