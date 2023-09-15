EA SPORTS WRC’s game car list includes hidden gems
The complete car list for the upcoming EA SPORTS game on PC, PlayStation and Xbox is a treasure trove of lost cars, McRae-related classics and even the Seat Córdoba.
The moment many World Rally Championship fans have been waiting for – EA SPORTS WRC’s full car list has been published, and for the cognoscenti, it’s arguably one of the greatest collections of virtual time-based motorsport vehicles ever seen.
The full list is below, courtesy of the game’s website, which covers 78 additions across 18 different classes.
A stand-out highlight is the 2017-specification Volkswagen Polo which never competed in the sport. Following four seasons of domination between 2013 and 2016 by the team, despite having a complete car, the team withdrew in the wake of the 'dieselgate' scandal ahead of the 2017 season.
Apart from private tests in the run-up to that year, the car has never been seen again, until this video game. No images have been released of it in the simulation at this stage. It will be joined by the M-Sport-developed Ford Fiesta in this class.
Fans of underdogs will be pleased to see the Seat Córdoba WRC make a rare appearance. It only ever achieved three WRC podiums in its brief career, thanks to Toni Gardemeister, Harri Rovanperä and Didier Auriol. But it was also a star of the 2000 game Colin McRae Rally 2.0. a game this Southam-based development studio can trace its lineage back to.
Joining the previously announced front-wheel-drive Ford Fiesta Rally4 is the current-specification Peugeot 208 and, a significant surprise, the age-old Renault Twingo. Other lesser-spotted rally cars from days gone are the Opel Corsa S2000 and the Group A Mitsubishi Galant VR4.
The final element for ardent British Rally Championship supporters comes in the form of the F2 Kit Cars class – these were 2-litre high revving, wide-bodied front-wheel drive monsters, with the Seat Ibiza, Volkswagen Golf and Peugeot 306 all in the studio's previous title, DiRT Rally 2.0. But this time they are joined by the Renault Megane, Ford Escort and Vauxhall Astra.
Speaking of DiRT Rally 2.0, it’s clear that several vehicles on this list are carried over, but it helps the total roster reach 78. There’s no word on whether more will be added via post-release DLC at this stage.
EA SPORTS WRC will be released on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on 3rd November 2023.
EA SPORTS WRC complete car list
WRC Car List
- Ford Puma Rally1 HYBRID
- Hyundai i20 N Rally1 HYBRID
- Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 HYBRID
WRC2 * Cars
- Citroën C3 Rally2
- Ford Fiesta Rally2
- Hyundai i20 N Rally2
- ŠKODA Fabia Rally2 Evo
- ŠKODA Fabia RS Rally2
- Volkswagen Polo GTI R5
Junior WRC
- Ford Fiesta Rally3
World Rally Cars 2017-2021
- Ford Fiesta WRC
- Volkswagen Polo 2017
World Rally Cars 1997-2011
- Citroën C4 WRC
- Citroën Xsara WRC
- Ford Focus RS Rally 2001
- Ford Focus RS Rally 2008
- MINI Countryman Rally Edition
- Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI
- Peugeot 206 Rally
- Seat Córdoba WRC
- ŠKODA Fabia WRC
- SUBARU Impreza 1998
- SUBARU Impreza 2001
- SUBARU Impreza 2008
Rally2 *
- Ford Fiesta R5 MK7 Evo 2
- Peugeot 208 T16 R5
Rally4 Cars
- Ford Fiesta MK8 Rally4
- Opel Adam R2
- Peugeot 208 Rally4
- Renault Twingo II
NR4/R4
- McRae R4
- Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X
- SUBARU WRX STI NR4
S2000
- Fiat Grande Punto Abarth S2000
- Opel Corsa S2000
- Peugeot 207 S2000
S1600
- Citroën C2 Super 1600
- Citroën Saxo Super 1600
- Ford Puma S1600
- Renault Clio S1600
F2 Kit Cars
- Ford Escort Mk 6 Maxi
- Peugeot 306 Maxi
- Renault Maxi Mégane
- Seat Ibiza Kit Car
- Vauxhall Astra Rally Car
- Volkswagen Golf IV Kit Car
Group A
- Ford Escort RS Cosworth
- Lancia Delta HF Integrale
- Mitsubishi Galant VR4
- SUBARU Impreza 1995
- SUBARU Legacy RS
Group B (4WD) Car List
- Audi Sport quattro S1 (E2)
- Ford RS200
- Lancia Delta S4
- MG Metro 6R4
- Peugeot 205 T16 Evo 2
Group B (RWD)
- BMW M1 Procar Rally
- Lancia 037 Evo 2
- Opel Manta 400
- Porsche 911 SC RS
H3 (RWD)
- BMW M3 Evo Rally
- Ford Escort MK2 McRae Motorsport
- Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500
- Lancia Stratos
- Opel Ascona 400
- Renault 5 Turbo
H2 (RWD)
- Alpine Renault A110 1600 S
- Fiat 131 Abarth Rally
- Ford Escort MK2
- Hillman Avenger
- Opel Kadett C GT/E
- Talbot Sunbeam Lotus
H2 (FWD)
- Peugeot 205 GTI
- Peugeot 309 GTI
- Volkswagen Golf GTI
H1 (FWD)
- Lancia Fulvia HF
- MINI Cooper S
- Vauxhall Nova Sport
Builder Cars
- WRC Builder Car
- WRC2 Builder Car *
- Junior WRC Builder Car
* All WRC2 cars can compete in the Rally2 car class.
