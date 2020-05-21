The eNASCAR Heat Pro League enters Segment 2

Esports
Esports
R
Esports
IndyCar Open Wheel 250
03 Apr
-
03 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IndyCar Esports: Barber
04 Apr
-
04 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 3
05 Apr
-
05 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 2: Zolder
09 Apr
-
09 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
MotoGP Virtual Race
12 Apr
-
12 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 2
15 Apr
-
15 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IMSA iRacing Pro Series: Laguna Seca
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 3: Watkins Glen
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Home Challenge pre-season test
18 Apr
-
18 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 4
19 Apr
-
19 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 3
21 Apr
-
22 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 4: Monza
23 Apr
-
23 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 1
25 Apr
-
25 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT Series
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 5
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 4
27 Apr
-
27 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 5: Barcelona
30 Apr
-
30 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Indycar iRacing Challenge Round 6
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 2
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 6
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational round 2: Montalegre
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 5
06 May
-
06 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 3
07 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island
07 May
-
07 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 7
09 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: New Hampshire
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 6
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 7: Oran Park
14 May
-
14 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 4
16 May
-
16 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Celebrity Supercars Erace
18 May
-
18 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 7
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 8: Silverstone
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Esports / Commentary

The eNASCAR Heat Pro League enters Segment 2

shares
comments
The eNASCAR Heat Pro League enters Segment 2
By:
May 21, 2020, 3:18 PM

The eNASCAR Heat Pro League enters Segment 2 of the its regular season after a thrilling start to the season.

The first segment of the eNASCAR Heat Pro League regular season has concluded after a four-race stint.

The opening segment of the year took the series through Homestead-Miami Speedway, Watkins Glen International, Dover International Speedway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Read Also:

On the PS4 side of things, Watkins Glen winner Maxwell Castro holds the championship lead with 101 points. NHMS winner Josh Harbin is second, eight points adrift followed by Dover winner Kyle Arnold nine points back.

Nick Jobes, who won Homestead sits fourth in the standings.

WGI was the set of the biggest fireworks saw far this season when Castro and Arnold collided in a spectacular finish that mirrored the infamous Truck Series showdown at CTMP between Cole Custer and John Hunter Nemechek.

PS4 Driver Standings

Pos. / Points / Driver

1.            101         Maxwell Castro

2.            93           Josh Harbin        

3.            92           Kyle Arnold        

4.            87           Nick Jobes          

5.            87           Jason Mitchell   

6.            78           Brandyn Gritton               

7.            75           Mike Braas         

8.            72           Joey Stone          

9.            72           Cody Giles          

10.          67           Corey Rothgeb  

11.          61           Josh Parker        

12.          52           Joe Gornick        

13.          47           Brandon Hanna

14.          36           TJ McGowan      

The Xbox drivers include the only two-time winner this season in Justin Brooks (Homestead and Dover) who leads the standings with a 121 points, eight points clear of Watkins Glen winner Daniel Buttuafuoco and 14 points ahead of NHMS winner Slade Gravitt.

Brooks was remarkably consistent. After winning half the events in Segment 1, he also finished third at WGI and placed eighth at NHMS as he focused on protecting the points lead.

Xbox Driver Standings 

Pos. / Points / Driver

1.            121         Justin Brooks

2.            113         Daniel Buttafuoco           

3.            107         Slade Gravitt     

4.            94           Luis Zaiter           

5.            84          Nick Walker       

6.            68           Tyler Dohar        

7.            66           Mitch Diamond

8.            62           Matthew Heale

9.            61           Matthew Selby 

10.          56           Riley Ogle           

11.          55           Jose Ruiz             

12.          55           Diego Alvarado 

13.          54           Brian Tedeschi  

14.          44           Sam Morris     

The regular season is split up into three segments. Segment 2 will have drivers and teams tackling the following circuit: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Talladega Superspeedway, Iowa Speedway, and Atlanta Motor Speedway.

As the first two races clash with NASCAR's planned midweek races as the Cup Series returns to action, the Pro League will shift to Thursday evenings for those events.

Bolstered by the efforts of Arnold and Buttafuoco, Germain Gaming leads the team standings with 205 points to Chip Ganassi Gaming's 195. The Wood Brothers are third with 179 points.

The JTG Daugherty Throttlers and Leavine Family Gaming round out the top-five.

This upcoming race will go green at 8 p.m. EST and will be streamed live on Motorsport.tv. It can also be viewed at NASCARHeat.com/Live, Facebook.com/NASCARHeat or Twitch.tv/704nascarheat

Read Also:

Next article
Burcher, King share ARG Silverstone spoils

Previous article

Burcher, King share ARG Silverstone spoils
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup , Esports
Author Nick DeGroot

Trending

1
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Spa 24 Hours will go ahead with or without spectators

2
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

3
Formula 1

How a mistake helped create an F1 icon

4
Formula 1

F1 driver market saga isn’t over yet - Grosjean

5
World Rallycross

Ekstrom quits World RX as full-time driver

Latest videos

Round 7 - Daytona Speedway Race 3 Highlights 01:36
Esports

Round 7 - Daytona Speedway Race 3 Highlights

Round 7 - Charlotte Motor Speedway Race 1 Highlights 01:44
Esports

Round 7 - Charlotte Motor Speedway Race 1 Highlights

Round 7 - Daytona Speedway Race 2 Highlights 01:17
Esports

Round 7 - Daytona Speedway Race 2 Highlights

Formula E Race at Home Challenge: Round 4: Hong Kong - Highlights 01:58
Esports

Formula E Race at Home Challenge: Round 4: Hong Kong - Highlights

Live: GT Rivals Esports - Round 6 - Barcelona 02:00:00
Esports

Live: GT Rivals Esports - Round 6 - Barcelona

Latest news

The eNASCAR Heat Pro League enters Segment 2
eSpt

The eNASCAR Heat Pro League enters Segment 2

Burcher, King share ARG Silverstone spoils
eSpt

Burcher, King share ARG Silverstone spoils

Bottas, Ocon join Formula 1's Virtual GP grid
F1

Bottas, Ocon join Formula 1's Virtual GP grid

Whincup flags virtual retirement
eSpt

Whincup flags virtual retirement

Best of the banter – Supercars on the speedway
eSpt

Best of the banter – Supercars on the speedway

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.