The eNASCAR Heat Pro League enters Segment 2

The first segment of the eNASCAR Heat Pro League regular season has concluded after a four-race stint.

The opening segment of the year took the series through Homestead-Miami Speedway, Watkins Glen International, Dover International Speedway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

On the PS4 side of things, Watkins Glen winner Maxwell Castro holds the championship lead with 101 points. NHMS winner Josh Harbin is second, eight points adrift followed by Dover winner Kyle Arnold nine points back.

Nick Jobes, who won Homestead sits fourth in the standings.

WGI was the set of the biggest fireworks saw far this season when Castro and Arnold collided in a spectacular finish that mirrored the infamous Truck Series showdown at CTMP between Cole Custer and John Hunter Nemechek.

PS4 Driver Standings

Pos. / Points / Driver

1. 101 Maxwell Castro

2. 93 Josh Harbin

3. 92 Kyle Arnold

4. 87 Nick Jobes

5. 87 Jason Mitchell

6. 78 Brandyn Gritton

7. 75 Mike Braas

8. 72 Joey Stone

9. 72 Cody Giles

10. 67 Corey Rothgeb

11. 61 Josh Parker

12. 52 Joe Gornick

13. 47 Brandon Hanna

14. 36 TJ McGowan

The Xbox drivers include the only two-time winner this season in Justin Brooks (Homestead and Dover) who leads the standings with a 121 points, eight points clear of Watkins Glen winner Daniel Buttuafuoco and 14 points ahead of NHMS winner Slade Gravitt.

Brooks was remarkably consistent. After winning half the events in Segment 1, he also finished third at WGI and placed eighth at NHMS as he focused on protecting the points lead.

Xbox Driver Standings

Pos. / Points / Driver

1. 121 Justin Brooks

2. 113 Daniel Buttafuoco

3. 107 Slade Gravitt

4. 94 Luis Zaiter

5. 84 Nick Walker

6. 68 Tyler Dohar

7. 66 Mitch Diamond

8. 62 Matthew Heale

9. 61 Matthew Selby

10. 56 Riley Ogle

11. 55 Jose Ruiz

12. 55 Diego Alvarado

13. 54 Brian Tedeschi

14. 44 Sam Morris

The regular season is split up into three segments. Segment 2 will have drivers and teams tackling the following circuit: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Talladega Superspeedway, Iowa Speedway, and Atlanta Motor Speedway.

As the first two races clash with NASCAR's planned midweek races as the Cup Series returns to action, the Pro League will shift to Thursday evenings for those events.

Bolstered by the efforts of Arnold and Buttafuoco, Germain Gaming leads the team standings with 205 points to Chip Ganassi Gaming's 195. The Wood Brothers are third with 179 points.

The JTG Daugherty Throttlers and Leavine Family Gaming round out the top-five.

This upcoming race will go green at 8 p.m. EST and will be streamed live on Motorsport.tv. It can also be viewed at NASCARHeat.com/Live, Facebook.com/NASCARHeat or Twitch.tv/704nascarheat

