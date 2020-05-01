Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Esports / Breaking news

eNASCAR series could conclude with North Wilkesboro finale

shares
comments
eNASCAR series could conclude with North Wilkesboro finale
By:
May 1, 2020, 3:38 PM

With NASCAR set to resume its 2020 racing schedule in about two weeks, Fox Sports has confirmed the innovative eNASCAR Pro Invitational Series will conclude on May 9 and it could be on a surprise track.

The esports series has been held every weekend since March 22, racing at the virtual track where NASCAR events were originally scheduled for that week. This weekend’s race will take place at virtual Dover (Del.) International Speedway and broadcast at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.

The final event of the series will be held at 3 p.m. ET Saturday, May 9, Fox confirmed. The series will not race on Mother’s Day and there are no plans to continue the series once real racing has resumed, a Fox spokesperson told Motorsport.com.

Fox is still considering the possibility of continuing in some fashion its current “Wednesday Night iRacing” TV block in the future. Of course, at least in the early-going, there will be several Cup races scheduled on Wednesday nights.

Martinsville (Va.) Speedway was the site of the original May 8-9 race weekend, but Fox currently has the virtual track listed as “TBA.”

Bringing North Wilkesboro back ... virtually

Sources have told Motorsport.com that there is an effort underway to attempt to run the race at virtual North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway. The iconic track is scheduled to be added to the iRacing venues in June but the project should be completed in time to be utilized for the final broadcast of the eNASCAR series, sources said.

North Wilkesboro Speedway is a 0.625-mile oval. The track hosted its first NASCAR Cup Series race in 1949. Jeff Gordon, now a Fox broadcaster and NASCAR Hall of Fame member, won the final NASCAR race at the track in 1996.

After several efforts to return some forms of racing at the track, it was officially closed on May 9, 2011.

The five Fox broadcasts of the eNASCAR series thus far during the COVID-19 pandemic have become the top-five esports TV broadcasts of all time. The races have seen an average viewership of 1.135 million with a high of 1.353 million viewers for the event at virtual Texas on March 29.

Read Also:

Next article
Supercars cuts Nurburgring from next Eseries round

Previous article

Supercars cuts Nurburgring from next Eseries round
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup , Esports
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

ARG eSport Cup Round 5: Barcelona

ARG eSport Cup Round 5: Barcelona

30 Apr - 30 Apr
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Race
Thu 30 Apr
Thu 30 Apr
06:00
00:00

Trending

1
Formula 1

How Formula 1 car safety changed forever after Imola 1994

2
Formula 1

F1 outlines 'biosphere' plan to get season underway

3
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

4
Sprint

ALLSTAR: Bill Knisley Suffers Fatal Injuries at Eldora Speedway

5
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR to limit crew rosters in 2018

Latest videos

ARG eSports Cup - Round 5 Race 2 Highlights 01:41
Esports

ARG eSports Cup - Round 5 Race 2 Highlights

ARG eSports Cup - Round 5 Race 1 Mayhem 01:02
Esports

ARG eSports Cup - Round 5 Race 1 Mayhem

Live: DTM Allstars Challenge - 1992 DTM cars 00:00
Esports

Live: DTM Allstars Challenge - 1992 DTM cars

Livestream: Montalegre RX Esports Invitational 00:00
Esports

Livestream: Montalegre RX Esports Invitational

Watkins Glen Setup Secrets – Xbox – Diego Alvarado 01:23
Esports

Watkins Glen Setup Secrets – Xbox – Diego Alvarado

Latest news

eNASCAR series could conclude with North Wilkesboro finale
eSpt

eNASCAR series could conclude with North Wilkesboro finale

Supercars cuts Nurburgring from next Eseries round
eSpt

Supercars cuts Nurburgring from next Eseries round

Doohan to race in Supercars Eseries
eSpt

Doohan to race in Supercars Eseries

Norris joins eight 500 winners for Indy 175 Esports race
eSpt

Norris joins eight 500 winners for Indy 175 Esports race

First look at F1 2020 gameplay shows full Zandvoort upgrades
F1

First look at F1 2020 gameplay shows full Zandvoort upgrades

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
17 Sep - 20 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.