Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / NASCAR Rivals is available today - The officially licensed video game of the 2022 NASCAR Season from Motorsport Games
Esports News

F1 Arcade is an officially sanctioned sim racing experience centre

The newly developed London outpost will be Formula 1's first foray into simulator centres, with the inaugural location opening in November.

Thomas Harrison-Lord
By:
F1 Arcade is an officially sanctioned sim racing experience centre
Listen to this article

Following an announcement in February, the partnership between Formula 1 and Kindred Concepts has created its first sim racing experience centre in London.

F1 Arcade will be opening 24th November 2022 inside the One New Change retail centre. A cocktail bar is set to offer refreshments, while food will be served based on locations used in the F1 schedule.

 

It will be outfitted with 60 simulator rigs, created by cockpit manufacturers Vesaro and equipped with D-BOX haptic feedback. The venue will be available for solo or team-based use, where visitors race against each other, and various assists can be tweaked to suit skill levels.

The driving experience will be provided by the existing simulator rFactor 2, owned by Motorsport Games, but with licenced content created exclusively for F1 Arcade. It marks the first time the platform has been used for official F1 content.

During the brief teaser trailer for the venue, the Red Bull Racing RB18, McLaren Racing MCL36 and Ferrari F1-75 were showcased. They use specifically designed physics (dubbed a “new gameplay experience”) to match the 2022-specification machines.

The current crop of F1 cars has been specifically created within rFactor 2 for F1 Arcade.

The current crop of F1 cars has been specifically created within rFactor 2 for F1 Arcade.

“We are thrilled to offer the first of these premium and exclusive entertainment experiences right in the heart of London,” Adam Breeden, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of F1 Arcade.

“This is all the glamour of a Grand Prix weekend in your city, all year round. The cutting-edge technology, high-class food and beverage, coupled with a jaw-dropping venue design sets a new level of quality.”

The waiting list to find out when and how to access F1 Arcade is online, with public bookings for November opening up later this month. Additional experiences are planned during real-world race weekends.

shares
comments
NASCAR Rivals is available today - The officially licensed video game of the 2022 NASCAR Season from Motorsport Games
Previous article

NASCAR Rivals is available today - The officially licensed video game of the 2022 NASCAR Season from Motorsport Games
Thomas Harrison-Lord More from
Thomas Harrison-Lord
Behind the scenes of the Le Mans Virtual Series 
Esports

Behind the scenes of the Le Mans Virtual Series 

Le Mans Virtual Series Bahrain: Floyd Vanwall-Burst and Red Bull Racing victorious
Esports

Le Mans Virtual Series Bahrain: Floyd Vanwall-Burst and Red Bull Racing victorious

Why Dakar Desert Rally is the most ambitious off-road racer in a generation
Esports

Why Dakar Desert Rally is the most ambitious off-road racer in a generation

Latest news

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 22-23 October weekend?
Video Inside
General General

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 22-23 October weekend?

While the excitement in the motorsport world continues at full throttle, Motorsport.tv continues to broadcast the most exciting series. This weekend, all attention will be focussed on season finales in the ADAC GT Masters at Hockenheim, Formula Regional Europe and Italian Formula 4 Championship - all of which will be available on Motorsport.tv live and for free. Not to mention the most exciting racing from Brazil: Stock Car Pro Series, featuring Rubens Barrichello, Felipe Massa, Nelson Piquet Jr, Ricardo Zonta and many more top drivers!

Tsunoda: I need to iron out mistakes to lead AlphaTauri F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda: I need to iron out mistakes to lead AlphaTauri F1 team

Yuki Tsunoda says he needs to “definitely reduce” mistakes like his crash in Singapore and previous spate of penalties to lead AlphaTauri in Formula 1 next year.

Quartararo has "nothing to lose" in face of MotoGP title defeat
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo has "nothing to lose" in face of MotoGP title defeat

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo says he will approach the Malaysian Grand Prix aggressively as he has "nothing to lose" in the face of his potential MotoGP title defeat this weekend.

Porsche's Formula 1 plans not dead, says FIA
Formula 1 Formula 1

Porsche's Formula 1 plans not dead, says FIA

Porsche's hopes of entering Formula 1 are not over yet, suggests the FIA, despite the collapse of the German car manufacturer's original plan with Red Bull.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize Prime

How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize

An unlikely partnership between World Endurance Championship LMP1 privateers Rebellion Racing and Williams Formula 1's highly-successful sim racing team yielded victory in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Here's how it triumphed in the biggest sim race ever staged

Esports
Jun 15, 2020
How seriously should Esports be taken? Prime

How seriously should Esports be taken?

As interest in Esports has increased during the coronavirus lockdown, the lines have become blurred between what's real and what's virtual - especially when some high-profile participants seem to be playing for laughs, says Luke Smith

Esports
Jun 10, 2020
Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice Prime

Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice

Daniel Abt's suspension by the Audi Formula E team - and possible loss of his drive - for fielding a ringer in an Esports event could be considered an overreaction. But in a wider context, his employers had little other alternative

Esports
May 26, 2020
How Leclerc is embracing his new mission Prime

How Leclerc is embracing his new mission

The emergence of Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc as a Twitch streaming star has been one of the pleasant surprises of lockdown so far. He says it is giving fans a greater insight into his nature, but that's not his primary purpose

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2020
Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Prime

Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

The introduction of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi to Formula 1's Virtual GP last weekend meant it was a step above the franchise's debut two weeks ago. But a dominant performance from Esports newcomer Leclerc stole the show

Esports
Apr 6, 2020
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed Prime

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

The lack of real track action so far this year hasn't stop drivers from keeping their racing brains 'fresh', as former F1 star Stoffel Vandoorne suggested last weekend.

Esports
Apr 2, 2020
Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now Prime

Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now

MotoGP's virtual #StayAtHomeGP was a sad reminder of some of the storylines that could be unfolding had the real-life season not been delayed indefinitely by the coronavirus pandemic. While we can bemoan Esports as being a poor relation of the real thing, it has an even more important function to perform

MotoGP
Mar 30, 2020
F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Prime

F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1 Esports' inaugural Virtual Grand Prix last weekend provided brilliant entertainment to those tuning in to watch a mix of F1 drivers and celebrities battle on track, but was a missed opportunity for marketing its own Esports stars. A change of approach is needed if it is to successfully fill the void until the resumption of proper racing

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.