Following an announcement in February, the partnership between Formula 1 and Kindred Concepts has created its first sim racing experience centre in London.

F1 Arcade will be opening 24th November 2022 inside the One New Change retail centre. A cocktail bar is set to offer refreshments, while food will be served based on locations used in the F1 schedule.

It will be outfitted with 60 simulator rigs, created by cockpit manufacturers Vesaro and equipped with D-BOX haptic feedback. The venue will be available for solo or team-based use, where visitors race against each other, and various assists can be tweaked to suit skill levels.

The driving experience will be provided by the existing simulator rFactor 2, owned by Motorsport Games, but with licenced content created exclusively for F1 Arcade. It marks the first time the platform has been used for official F1 content.

During the brief teaser trailer for the venue, the Red Bull Racing RB18, McLaren Racing MCL36 and Ferrari F1-75 were showcased. They use specifically designed physics (dubbed a “new gameplay experience”) to match the 2022-specification machines.

The current crop of F1 cars has been specifically created within rFactor 2 for F1 Arcade.

“We are thrilled to offer the first of these premium and exclusive entertainment experiences right in the heart of London,” Adam Breeden, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of F1 Arcade.

“This is all the glamour of a Grand Prix weekend in your city, all year round. The cutting-edge technology, high-class food and beverage, coupled with a jaw-dropping venue design sets a new level of quality.”

The waiting list to find out when and how to access F1 Arcade is online, with public bookings for November opening up later this month. Additional experiences are planned during real-world race weekends.