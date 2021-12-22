Fanatec’s Podium BMW M4 GT3 sim racing wheel sells out in minutes

There we were, all geared up to write an article about Fanatec’s ground-breaking Podium Steering Wheel BMW M4 GT3 for sim racing now being available to order, and the first batch was allocated almost immediately.

When pre-orders were available again a day later, the earliest delivery date is 21st September 2022.

To be clear, this isn’t a replica. The same exact wheel used in the real-world BMW M4 GT3 race car can also be used for sim racing. In fact, every wheel in the M4 GT3 is manufactured by sim racing market leaders Fanatec.

After being initially revealed in December 2020, pricing was announced in November 2021, far lower than the expected €5,000 mark.

Pre-orders went live on 20th December 2021 for €1399,95/$1399.95. The first allocation is completely sold out and did so within minutes of the landing page going live.

It just goes to show the pent-up demand for high-end, premium, sim racing equipment, especially something as unique as this Fanatec BMW co-developed item.

The Podium Steering Wheel BMW M4 GT3 features 12 front-facing buttons that include LED backlighting, two quick-access rear buttons, dual-action (push/pull) magnetic gear shifter paddles, a 1″ OLED display for telemetry data and a gold anodised QR1 Wheel-Side. The new ‘QR2 Wheel-Side’ fitment is also included in the price, to be delivered separately once available.

It’s compatible with PC and PlayStation devices, and wheel bases such as the superb CSL DD and new Gran Turismo DD Pro plus existing CSL Elite and Podium DD1/DD2 devices. Those on Xbox are sadly out of luck.

This looks to be the ideal wheel to drive the M4 GT3 in Assetto Corsa Competizione.