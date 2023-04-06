Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

Listen to this article

Once again, the big prize for the winner will be a seat at the table on the Scuderia Ferrari Esports team, becoming a full-time member for 2024.

Regions that can compete in the competition include Europe, North America, and for the first time in competition history, Asia-Pacific.

Jonathan Riley scored the overall title last year and now competes as a member of the Ferrari Esports team in SRO Esports’ Intercontinental GT Challenge Esports competition.

Both Assetto Corsa and Assetto Corsa Competizione will be utilised for the championship once again.

Hot lap time trails start in May and are open to all, before qualifying races happen in July, ahead of September's regional finals.

Next up will be region finals, before the title-deciding grand final in October, which will be broadcast live on Ferrari Esports' Twitch channel. Circuits used across the series include Spa-Francorchamps, Suzuka and Silverstone.

Additional content will be created in the form of a five-episode “Ferrari 101” series and a three-part docuseries titled “Off The Grid” featuring the 2022 champion Riley.

2023 Ferrari Esports Series calendar

Qualifier 1 – Thursday 20 July

– Thursday 20 July Qualifier 2 – Thursday 24 August

Thursday 24 August Qualifier 3 – Tuesday 12 September

Tuesday 12 September APAC Regional – Saturday 23 September

Saturday 23 September NA Regional – Sunday 24 September

– Sunday 24 September EU Regional – Saturday 30 September

– Saturday 30 September Grand Final Pre-Show – Wednesday 11 October

Wednesday 11 October Grand Final – Thursday 12 October