Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
32 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Lasse Sorensen wins Round 1 of World eX championship
Esports / Breaking news

Ferrari expands official Esports Series for 2021

By:

Ferrari has expanded its official Esports Series for 2021 on the back of a successful debut last year, and will be hosting an additional livery competition for fans.

Ferrari expands official Esports Series for 2021

As part of the Italian car manufacturer's simracing push, it attracted more than 20,000 competitors for the inaugural Ferrari Esports Series in 2020, with Italian Giovanni Da Salvo triumphing and earning a place on its official Academy Esports Team.

The competition, which is hosted on the Assetto Corsa platform, will begin again with qualification rounds starting from next month, and will feature two exclusive cars - the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo and the brand new Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo.

The qualification rounds will run until July, with the 48 fastest drivers going forward to racing competitions that will run from August until November. The top 24 drivers will then take place in a Grand Final in mid-December for the chance to win a place on Ferrari's official Esports team for 2022.

Ferrari hopes the new format, which now features a single car category, will attract even more participants.

Jane Reeve, Ferrari's chief communications officer, said that the success of last year's tournament meant it was a no-brainer to ramp up efforts for this season.

"Everything went really well last year but of course, now we've got the bug," she said. "We want to be more ambitious this year.

"So the offer to the virtual drivers has been expanded, and we'll be eliminating previous categories in favour of a single and more accessible championship. We've done this to make it more inclusive, offering more participation slots for those who want to try to fulfil their dream of being part of Ferrari. So more people we hope will participate."

As well as offering prize draw elements for all competitors this year, Ferrari is also including a car livery design contest for the first time.

Ferrari wants fans to submit liveries for cars used in the series, with the most popular ones being incorporated into the game and used in the official Series Races.

The Esports competition is open to all European residents aged over 18, and further details of the series can be found at www.ferrariesportsseries.gg.

Ferrari eSport Series, Ferrari 488 EVO Challenge

Ferrari eSport Series, Ferrari 488 EVO Challenge

Photo by: Ferrari

 

shares
comments
Lasse Sorensen wins Round 1 of World eX championship

Previous article

Lasse Sorensen wins Round 1 of World eX championship
Load comments

About this article

Series Esports
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

2
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

3
WEC

Alpine reveals LMP1 contender for step up to WEC's top class

2h
4
Stock car

Utica-Rome Speedway Pure Stock point standings 2001-08-19

5
Stock car

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

Latest news
Ferrari expands official Esports Series for 2021
Esports

Ferrari expands official Esports Series for 2021

40m
Lasse Sorensen wins Round 1 of World eX championship
Esports

Lasse Sorensen wins Round 1 of World eX championship

Mar 11, 2021
Star-studded roster for inaugural World eX season
Esports

Star-studded roster for inaugural World eX season

Mar 8, 2021
Motorsport Games to acquire Studio 397 and rFactor2
Esports

Motorsport Games to acquire Studio 397 and rFactor2

Mar 3, 2021
Motorsport Games announces virtual racing platform Traxion
Esports

Motorsport Games announces virtual racing platform Traxion

Feb 25, 2021
Latest videos
World eX Prix of Great Britain: Super Final 02:08
Esports
Mar 11, 2021

World eX Prix of Great Britain: Super Final

World eX Prix of Great Britain: Finals highlights 00:41
Esports
Mar 11, 2021

World eX Prix of Great Britain: Finals highlights

World eX Prix of Great Britain: Romain Grosjean v Bruno Senna 02:03
Esports
Mar 11, 2021

World eX Prix of Great Britain: Romain Grosjean v Bruno Senna

World eX Prix of Great Britain: Lasse Sørensen v Antonio Felix da Costa 02:03
Esports
Mar 11, 2021

World eX Prix of Great Britain: Lasse Sørensen v Antonio Felix da Costa

Premiere: World eX Prix of Great Britain 02:00:00
Esports
Mar 11, 2021

Premiere: World eX Prix of Great Britain

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
F1 cars will be just as quick as last year, says Pirelli
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 cars will be just as quick as last year, says Pirelli

Williams aero concept opens door for 'yo-yo' F1 2021 season
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams aero concept opens door for 'yo-yo' F1 2021 season

Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery Prime
Formula 1 / Opinion

Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize Prime

How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize

An unlikely partnership between World Endurance Championship LMP1 privateers Rebellion Racing and Williams Formula 1's highly-successful sim racing team yielded victory in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Here's how it triumphed in the biggest sim race ever staged

Esports
Jun 15, 2020
How seriously should Esports be taken? Prime

How seriously should Esports be taken?

As interest in Esports has increased during the coronavirus lockdown, the lines have become blurred between what's real and what's virtual - especially when some high-profile participants seem to be playing for laughs, says Luke Smith

Esports
Jun 10, 2020
Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice Prime

Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice

Daniel Abt's suspension by the Audi Formula E team - and possible loss of his drive - for fielding a ringer in an Esports event could be considered an overreaction. But in a wider context, his employers had little other alternative

Esports
May 26, 2020
How Leclerc is embracing his new mission Prime

How Leclerc is embracing his new mission

The emergence of Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc as a Twitch streaming star has been one of the pleasant surprises of lockdown so far. He says it is giving fans a greater insight into his nature, but that's not his primary purpose

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2020
Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Prime

Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

The introduction of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi to Formula 1's Virtual GP last weekend meant it was a step above the franchise's debut two weeks ago. But a dominant performance from Esports newcomer Leclerc stole the show

Esports
Apr 6, 2020
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed Prime

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

The lack of real track action so far this year hasn't stop drivers from keeping their racing brains 'fresh', as former F1 star Stoffel Vandoorne suggested last weekend.

Esports
Apr 2, 2020
Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now Prime

Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now

MotoGP's virtual #StayAtHomeGP was a sad reminder of some of the storylines that could be unfolding had the real-life season not been delayed indefinitely by the coronavirus pandemic. While we can bemoan Esports as being a poor relation of the real thing, it has an even more important function to perform

MotoGP
Mar 30, 2020
F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Prime

F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1 Esports' inaugural Virtual Grand Prix last weekend provided brilliant entertainment to those tuning in to watch a mix of F1 drivers and celebrities battle on track, but was a missed opportunity for marketing its own Esports stars. A change of approach is needed if it is to successfully fill the void until the resumption of proper racing

Esports
Mar 24, 2020

Trending Today

Alpine reveals LMP1 contender for step up to WEC's top class
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Alpine reveals LMP1 contender for step up to WEC's top class

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records
Stock car Stock car / News

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

Williams aero concept opens door for 'yo-yo' F1 2021 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams aero concept opens door for 'yo-yo' F1 2021 season

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season

Opinion: Sebring must be start of more varied WEC
WEC WEC / Commentary

Opinion: Sebring must be start of more varied WEC

How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname Prime
WEC WEC / Special feature

How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname

Kunimitsu Honda fastest overall in Suzuka testing
Super GT Super GT / Testing report

Kunimitsu Honda fastest overall in Suzuka testing

Latest news

Ferrari expands official Esports Series for 2021
Esports Esports / Breaking news

Ferrari expands official Esports Series for 2021

Lasse Sorensen wins Round 1 of World eX championship
Video Inside
Esports Esports / Race report

Lasse Sorensen wins Round 1 of World eX championship

Star-studded roster for inaugural World eX season
Video Inside
Esports Esports / Preview

Star-studded roster for inaugural World eX season

Motorsport Games to acquire Studio 397 and rFactor2
Esports Esports / Motorsport.com news

Motorsport Games to acquire Studio 397 and rFactor2

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.