Previous / NH5 Ultimate Summer Showdown: Castro and Brooks win titles
Esports Race report

First World eX victory for Williams Esports

Martin Štefanko Czech Republic has won the first night race in the history of the RCCO World eX Championship giving Williams Esports its maiden victory in the forward thinking esports racing series.

“I’m speechless – honestly,” said Štefanko after narrowly defeating Lasse Sørensen from TK9 E-SPEED in the Super Final at Estoril in Portugal. The World Championship leader looked to be on course for another victory in World eX after setting the fastest time in the Level 1 Qualifying heats and remaining undefeated in all races.

Sørensen started the one-lap shoot-out for the overall victory from pole position, but Štefanko managed a better start and was able to take the lead on the outside line of Turn 1 after a slight contact between the two eX ZERO prototypes. Sørensen stayed in touch with Štefanko for the whole lap but was not able to make a move on the Williams driver.

#7, Lasse Sørensen, TK9 E-SPEED (pro), #11, Luca Kita, Biela Racing Team EURONICS (esports), #98, Martin Štefanko, Williams Esports (esports)

#7, Lasse Sørensen, TK9 E-SPEED (pro), #11, Luca Kita, Biela Racing Team EURONICS (esports), #98, Martin Štefanko, Williams Esports (esports)

Photo by: VCO

“The last view months had been terrible results wise,” said Štefanko. “Everything that has been happening in World eX and other championships has just kept adding fuel to the fire in me. The pace was good. I made some slight adjustments which made me a lot more comfortable and consistent with the car. It just made a big difference today.

"I’m so glad I could pull it off because obviously Lasse had the track positions on the inside. But I managed to make the overtake on the outside with a better start. Insane. I cannot believe it. I have not won a race in months. It’s just incredible. I’m so thankful because Lasse is an incredible fast driver. Very clean as well, very consistent. It’s a pleasure racing with him. I’m so happy to get the ticket for the final at the end of the season to fight for the Championship.”

#8, Gordon Mutch, R8G Esports (pro)

#8, Gordon Mutch, R8G Esports (pro)

Photo by: VCO

Gordon Mutch from Scotland completed the podium for R8G Esports in third position with Germany’s Luca Kita equalling the best results for Biela Racing Team EURONICS in fourth place. BS+COMPETITION’s Beitske Visser qualified for the final by keeping WRT driver Dries Vanthoor behind in a tight battle in the Semi Final. Liam de Waal finished sixth for Patrick Long Esports.

US resident Henry Drury was the best placed wild card driver in 11th position using a simulator in the Porsche Experience Center in Los Angeles for the event. Emily Jones from Australia finished third in the Last Chance race but was eliminated in Level 3.

For Round 7, the RCCO World eX Championship heads to another iconic race track: Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium – the home race for Esports Team WRT.

#28, Fredy Eugster, NIANCO esports (esports)

#28, Fredy Eugster, NIANCO esports (esports)

Photo by: VCO

Results

1st #98 Martin Štefanko (CZ) Williams Esports (esports)

2nd #7 Lasse Sørensen (DK) TK9 E-SPEED (pro)

3rd #8 Gordon Mutch (GB) R8G Esports (pro)

4th #11 Luca Kita (D) Biela Racing Team EURONICS (esports)

5th #89 Beitske Visser (NL) BS+COMPETITION (pro)

6th #29 Liam de Waal (NL) Patrick Long Esports (esports)

7th #31 Fabrice Cornelis (B) Esports Team WRT (esports)

8th #10 Risto Kappet (EST) R8G Esports (esports)

9th #28 Fredy Eugster (CH) NIANCO esports (esports)

10th #32 Dries Vanthoor (B) Esports Team WRT (pro)

11th #42 Henry Drury (GB) Wild Card (pro)

12th #22 Alex Buncombe (GB) Rocket Simsport (esports)

13th #61 Emily Jones (AUS) Wild Card (esports)

14th #23 Devin Braune (D) Rocket Simsport (esports)

15th #45 Frank Biela (D) Biela Racing Team EURONICS (pro)

16th #20 Alessio Picariello (B) Absolute Racing (pro)

17th #9 Andreas Jochimsen (DK) TK9 E-SPEED (esports)

18th #27 Alen Terzic (SLO) BS+COMPETITION (esports)

19th #99 Michi Hoyer (D) Absolute Racing (esports)

20th #51 Alain Valente (CH) NIANCO esports (pro)

21st #16 Daniel Morad (CDN) Williams Esports (pro)

22nd #33 Gabby Chaves (USA) Patrick Long Esports (pro)

Fastest Lap: Martin Štefanko (CZ) Williams Esports (esports) 1m 17.415s

World eX Drivers’ Championship after 6 of 10 rounds

1st #7 Lasse Sørensen (DK) TK9 E-SPEED (pro) 3 wins

2nd #10 Risto Kappet (EST) R8G Esports (esports) 1 win

3rd #98 Martin Štefanko (CZ) Williams Esports (esports) 1 win

4th #89 Philippe Denes (USA) BS+COMPETITION (pro) 1 win

5th #8 Gordon Mutch (GB) R8G Esports (pro)

6th #27 Alen Terzic (SLO) BS+COMPETITION (esports)

World eX Teams’ Championship after 6 of 10 rounds

1st TK9 E-SPEED 3 wins

2nd R8G Esports 1 win

3rd BS+COMPETITION 1 win

4th Williams Esports 1 win

5th Esports Team WRT

6th Absolute Racing

Next Race: eX Prix of Belgium, Spa-Francorchamps (August 31, 21:00 CEST)

World eX on Social Media

Twitter: @rccoworldex

Facebook: @rccoworldex

Instagram: @rccoworldex

YouTube: @rccoworldex

Twitch: @rccoworldex

LinkedIn: @rccoworldex

