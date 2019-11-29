Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP3 in
09 Hours
:
23 Minutes
:
11 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Gaming / Breaking news

Ford to make Esports debut in LMES, alongside Red Bull, Alesi teams

shares
comments
Ford to make Esports debut in LMES, alongside Red Bull, Alesi teams
By:
, Journalist
Nov 29, 2019, 11:46 PM

Ford will make its Esports debut in the second Le Mans Esports Series season alongside the likes of Red Bull and Jean Alesi’s virtual team.

Fordzilla launched in August and will now take its first competitive step into virtual motorsport when it competes for the LMES crown, which boasts a $200,000 prize fund. This year the series will be split into two separate categories - the Pro team series and the Pro-Am series. 

16 Pro teams will battle it out on Forza Motorsport 7 over five rounds of qualification for a place in the 2020 Super Final at next year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans. 

Read Also:

Newly-crowned ForzaRC champions Red Bull will make its LMES debut as will Lazarus, the team it defeated to the ForzaRC title earlier this month. JOTA Esports is another experienced-Forza team entering the series. 

Its lead driver Shaun Arnold topped the first season’s qualification series before having to pull out before the Super Final due to personal reasons. 

There’s also plenty of new names such as the Jean Alesi Esports Academy, which has already produced current F1 Esports series leader David Tonizza. Reigning series champion Veloce Esports won’t be entering immediately but is rumoured to be targeting an entry later in the year. 

Teams can also qualify via the onsite events at the 2020 Autosport International Show or selected World Endurance Championship rounds. 

The first event of the Pro team series will begin on November 30th at 7pm UK time and will be broadcast across a variety of platforms - YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, Autosport.com, Motorsport.com and Motorsport.tv.  

Complete entry list 

JOTA Esport                                        

Red Bull Racing Esports                 

Lazarus                                               

Light Speed Esports                        

Team Highlands Racing                  

Fordzilla                                               

Raging Dragon E-sports                

Fast Racing Forza                             

VP-Gaming.de                                 

Virtual Drivers by TX3                     

Pachura Moto Center Esports    

Ryze Motorsport                              

Alien Motorsport                             

Solar Vision Racing                           

Legion of Racers                               

Jean Alesi Esports Academy

Next article
Could Verstappen’s bold prediction become reality?

Previous article

Could Verstappen’s bold prediction become reality?
Load comments

About this article

Series Gaming
Author Josh Suttill

Gaming Next session

GT World Finals

GT World Finals

22 Nov - 24 Nov

Trending

1
WEC

Just how fast can the LMP1s go at Le Mans?

2
NHRA

Scott Kalitta dies in fiery crash

3
NASCAR Truck

Timothy Peters: "The fire still burns deep" to race in NASCAR Trucks

4
NASCAR Cup

Tyler Walker Retires From WoO Tour

5
NASCAR Cup

Services for Feliciano Sabates IV, grandson of NASCAR team owner Felix Sabates, set for today

Latest videos

[English] FIA GT Championships 2019 | Nations Cup | World Finals | Final 00:00
Gaming

[English] FIA GT Championships 2019 | Nations Cup | World Finals | Final

[English] FIA GT Championships 2019 | Manufacturer Series | World Finals | Final 00:00
Gaming

[English] FIA GT Championships 2019 | Manufacturer Series | World Finals | Final

Le Mans Esports season two 00:44
Gaming

Le Mans Esports season two

Xbox: eNASCARHeat Pro League Homestead final lap 00:50
Gaming

Xbox: eNASCARHeat Pro League Homestead final lap

PS4: eNASCARHeat Pro League Homestead final lap 00:43
Gaming

PS4: eNASCARHeat Pro League Homestead final lap

Latest news

Ford to make Esports debut in LMES, alongside Red Bull, Alesi teams
eSpt

Ford to make Esports debut in LMES, alongside Red Bull, Alesi teams

Could Verstappen’s bold prediction become reality?
eSpt

Could Verstappen’s bold prediction become reality?

Verstappen hails Gran Turismo Nations Cup winner Hizal
eSpt

Verstappen hails Gran Turismo Nations Cup winner Hizal

Hizal wins Gran Turismo Nations Cup for Germany
eSpt

Hizal wins Gran Turismo Nations Cup for Germany

Toyota claims Gran Turismo Manufacturers’ Series in Monaco
eSpt

Toyota claims Gran Turismo Manufacturers’ Series in Monaco

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.