Formula E: Accelerate esports competition offers real-world test

Listen to this article

Once again using the rFactor 2 platform – and the recently introduced Season 8 liveries – Formula E: Accelerate’s top prize will be to drive a real-world Formula E race car, VIP tickets to the Seoul E-Prix in August and a share of a €100,000 prize pool.

Entry for the esports championship begins with a ‘Road to the London Final’ qualification series, taking place online and in person. There will be six times where qualifying can take place, either at home via rFactor 2, or in-person during real-world Formula E events at set Formula E Gaming Arenas.

From there, the nine quickest entrants from across the qualifying series will be invited to join the final at the 2022 London E-Prix in July. Registrations are open at present.

Once the London E-Prix final has concluded, it’s the top-three contestants that win the cash prize allocation, a trip to Korea and the Formula E driving experience at pre-season testing in Valencia.

Last year, it was Red Bull Racing Esports’ Frede Rasmussen who won Formula E: Accelerate after a nail-biting final round. He then drove the Gen2 Formula E electric single-seater in Spain, describing it as an “amazing feeling”, before then winning the 2021 Autosport Esports Driver of the Year Award.

“Following the success of the first Formula E: Accelerate competition last year, we are excited to welcome entries for the 2022 series from Formula E fans and sim racing’s very best competitors,” explained Formula E’s Gaming Director, Kieran Holmes-Darby

“Gaming and esports are engaging Formula E with new fans globally, bringing elite motorsport together with the sim-racing world and the promise of a real-world drive for the most talented gamers.”

The ‘Road to the London Final’ series, and therefore qualifying, begins on the 3rd April.

Formula E: Accelerate 2022 esports qualifying dates

Week 1 – Rome Qualifier, Rome E-Prix Track – 3rd-10th April 2022

Week 2 – Monaco Qualifier, Electric Docks – 23rd-30th April 2022

Week 3 – Berlin Qualifier, Berlin E-Prix Track – 8th-15th May 2022

Week 4 – Jakarta Qualifier, Diriyah E-Prix Track – 28th May-4th June 2022

Week 5 – Vancouver Qualifier, Hong Kong E-Prix Track – 25th June-2nd July 2022

Week 6 – New York City Qualifier, New York City E-Prix Track – 10th-17th July 2022

Final – London E-Prix weekend – 30th-31st July 2022