Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Esports / Top List

Gallery: IndyCar Esports race at Indianapolis

shares
comments
Slider
List

Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport, crash

Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport, crash
1/49

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske and Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing, spin in Turn 3

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske and Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing, spin in Turn 3
2/49

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske
3/49

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Conor Daly, Carlin

Conor Daly, Carlin
4/49

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport

Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport
5/49

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Colton Herta, Harding Steinbrenner Racing and Conor Daly, Carlin wheel-to-wheel

Colton Herta, Harding Steinbrenner Racing and Conor Daly, Carlin wheel-to-wheel
6/49

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Conor Daly, Carlin

Conor Daly, Carlin
7/49

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Ed Carpenter, Ed Carpenter Racing

Ed Carpenter, Ed Carpenter Racing
8/49

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Lando Norris, Arrow McLaren SP, crash

Lando Norris, Arrow McLaren SP, crash
9/49

Photo by: McLaren

Ed Carpenter, Ed Carpenter Racing

Ed Carpenter, Ed Carpenter Racing
10/49

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske

Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske
11/49

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
12/49

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske and Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske and Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
13/49

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske
14/49

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Oliver Askew, Arrow McLaren SP, Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP

Oliver Askew, Arrow McLaren SP, Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP
15/49

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Oliver Askew, Arrow McLaren SP

Oliver Askew, Arrow McLaren SP
16/49

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske

Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske
17/49

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Helio Castroneves, Team Penske

Helio Castroneves, Team Penske
18/49

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Oliver Askew, Arrow McLaren SP, Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP

Oliver Askew, Arrow McLaren SP, Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP
19/49

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Lando Norris, Arrow McLaren SP and James Davison, BYRD / Petry / Hayward / Belardi

Lando Norris, Arrow McLaren SP and James Davison, BYRD / Petry / Hayward / Belardi
20/49

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Max Chilton, Carlin

Max Chilton, Carlin
21/49

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Track action overview

Track action overview
22/49

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Will Power, Team Penske

Will Power, Team Penske
23/49

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

RC Enerson, Top Gun Racing

RC Enerson, Top Gun Racing
24/49

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske

Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske
25/49

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Sebastien Bourdais, A.J. Foyt Enterprises

Sebastien Bourdais, A.J. Foyt Enterprises
26/49

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Sebastien Bourdais, A.J. Foyt Enterprises

Sebastien Bourdais, A.J. Foyt Enterprises
27/49

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Sebastien Bourdais, A.J. Foyt Enterprises

Sebastien Bourdais, A.J. Foyt Enterprises
28/49

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Sage Karam, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

Sage Karam, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
29/49

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing

Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing
30/49

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Stefan Wilson, Juncos Racing, Scott Speed, Andretti Autosport and James Davison, BYRD / Petry / Hayward / Belardi

Stefan Wilson, Juncos Racing, Scott Speed, Andretti Autosport and James Davison, BYRD / Petry / Hayward / Belardi
31/49

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Stefan Wilson, Juncos Racing

Stefan Wilson, Juncos Racing
32/49

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
33/49

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing

Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing
34/49

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Race winner Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

Race winner Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske
35/49

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Race winner Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

Race winner Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske
36/49

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Oliver Askew, Arrow McLaren SP

Oliver Askew, Arrow McLaren SP
37/49

Photo by: McLaren

Will Power, Team Penske, crash

Will Power, Team Penske, crash
38/49

Photo by: Team Penske

Lando Norris, Arrow McLaren SP

Lando Norris, Arrow McLaren SP
39/49

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Lando Norris, Arrow McLaren SP

Lando Norris, Arrow McLaren SP
40/49

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Lando Norris, Arrow McLaren SP, Oliver Askew, Arrow McLaren SP, Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP,

Lando Norris, Arrow McLaren SP, Oliver Askew, Arrow McLaren SP, Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP,
41/49

Photo by: McLaren

Race winner Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

Race winner Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske
42/49

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Lando Norris, Arrow McLaren SP

Lando Norris, Arrow McLaren SP
43/49

Photo by: McLaren

Lando Norris, Arrow McLaren SP, Oliver Askew, Arrow McLaren SP

Lando Norris, Arrow McLaren SP, Oliver Askew, Arrow McLaren SP
44/49

Photo by: McLaren

Lando Norris, Arrow McLaren SP

Lando Norris, Arrow McLaren SP
45/49

Photo by: McLaren

Lando Norris, Arrow McLaren SP

Lando Norris, Arrow McLaren SP
46/49

Photo by: McLaren

Lando Norris, Arrow McLaren SP, Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske

Lando Norris, Arrow McLaren SP, Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske
47/49

Photo by: McLaren

Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske
48/49

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Race winner Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

Race winner Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske
49/49

Photo by: Team Penske

May 3, 2020, 8:09 AM

Check out pictures from the sixth and final round of the IndyCar iRacing Challenge held at the virtual Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Related video

Next article
Alfredo takes Saturday Night Thunder win at Dover

Previous article

Alfredo takes Saturday Night Thunder win at Dover
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar , Esports

Race hub

Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 2

2 May - 2 May
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Race
Sat 2 May
Sat 2 May
07:00
00:00

Trending

1
Vintage

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits

2
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Latest videos

Formula E Race at Home Challenge Round 2: Electric Dock - Highlights 01:59
Esports

Formula E Race at Home Challenge Round 2: Electric Dock - Highlights

Virtual VLN - Round 4 Highlights 01:52
Esports

Virtual VLN - Round 4 Highlights

ARG eSports Cup - Round 5 Race 2 Highlights 01:41
Esports

ARG eSports Cup - Round 5 Race 2 Highlights

ARG eSports Cup - Round 5 Race 1 Mayhem 01:02
Esports

ARG eSports Cup - Round 5 Race 1 Mayhem

Live: DTM Allstars Challenge - 1992 DTM cars 00:00
Esports

Live: DTM Allstars Challenge - 1992 DTM cars

Latest news

Gallery: IndyCar Esports race at Indianapolis
eSpt

Gallery: IndyCar Esports race at Indianapolis

Alfredo takes Saturday Night Thunder win at Dover
eSpt

Alfredo takes Saturday Night Thunder win at Dover

McLaughlin wins IMS Esports race after comical carnage
eSpt

McLaughlin wins IMS Esports race after comical carnage

Gunther claims back-to-back wins, Vandoorne crashes
eSpt

Gunther claims back-to-back wins, Vandoorne crashes

Supercars to host virtual race at Bathurst for guest celebrities
eSpt

Supercars to host virtual race at Bathurst for guest celebrities

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
17 Sep - 20 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.