George Russell wins final F1 Virtual GP in Montreal

Esports
Esports
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 2
15 Apr
-
15 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IMSA iRacing Pro Series: Laguna Seca
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 3: Watkins Glen
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Home Challenge pre-season test
18 Apr
-
18 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 4
19 Apr
-
19 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 3
21 Apr
-
22 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 4: Monza
23 Apr
-
23 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 1
25 Apr
-
25 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT Series
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 5
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 4
27 Apr
-
27 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 5: Barcelona
30 Apr
-
30 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Indycar iRacing Challenge Round 6
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 2
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 6
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational round 2: Montalegre
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 5
06 May
-
06 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 3
07 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island
07 May
-
07 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 7
09 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: New Hampshire
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 6
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 7: Oran Park
14 May
-
14 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 4
16 May
-
16 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Celebrity Supercars Erace
18 May
-
18 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 7
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 8: Silverstone
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship - Round 2
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 5
23 May
-
23 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 8
27 May
-
27 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 6
30 May
-
30 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational Series: Yas Marina
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 9
03 Jun
-
03 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 10: Bathurst
04 Jun
-
04 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 7
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 8
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 10
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship: Interlagos
11 Jun
-
11 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Le Mans 24 Virtual
13 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Esports / Race report

George Russell wins final F1 Virtual GP in Montreal

shares
comments
George Russell wins final F1 Virtual GP in Montreal
By:
, Journalist
Jun 14, 2020, 9:37 PM

Williams Formula 1 driver George Russell dominated the final Virtual Grand Prix at Montreal to take his fourth successive victory in the series.

Russell, who sealed the unofficial title after Charles Leclerc elected to skip the final round to concentrate on his 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual debut, led almost every lap from pole position. He took pole and maintained his lead on the opening lap of the final virtual F1 race before the real-life season resumes next month, as chaos ensued behind with a multi-car collision.

Among those affected by the incident was Haas F1 reserve driver Louis Deletraz, fresh from winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual for Rebellion-Williams Esports. 

Read Also:

Russell raced into a comfortable lead and only lost his race lead at the pitstops. Russell was the only frontrunner not to receive a single corner-cutting penalty. Red Bull F1’s Alexander Albon survived internet connection woes to come home in second place ahead of Mercedes reserve Esteban Gutierrez. 

Albon picked up nine seconds of penalties for track limits abuse, but Gutierrez was also punished, which meant Albon was able to hold onto his second consecutive second-place finish. Russell’s Williams team-mate Nicholas Latifi was fighting for third place until he crashed at the final corner and ended up dropping to ninth place. 

Renault junior driver Caio Collet also hit the wall but recovered to take fourth place on his virtual grand prix debut ahead of popular F1 YouTuber Ben ‘Tiametmarduk’ Daly. 

Daly was caught up in a collision at the final chicane with Mercedes’ Anthony Davidson, but he was able to fight back into the top five such was the frenetic nature of the race. Another Renault junior Guanyu Zhou, who won the inaugural Virtual GP race in March, took sixth place on his third appearance in the series. 

Latifi recovered from his crash at the final chicane to finish in seventh place ahead of ex-F1 driver Davidson, Ferrari junior Callum Ilott and FIA Formula 3 driver David Schumacher. In his second Virtual GP appearance, AlphaTauri F1 driver Pierre Gasly was disqualified out of ninth place in the closing stages of the race after amassing too many corner-cutting penalties. 

Williams Esports’ successful weekend continued in the F1 Esports Pro Exhibition event as Shanaka Clay won in mixed-conditions. 

There was final lap drama in the fight for second place as two-time F1 Esports champion Brendon Leigh and Red Bull’s Marcel Kiefer collided at the hairpin. Racing Point’s Lucas Blakeley was able to claim second with Leigh and Kiefer in third and fourth place.

Next article
Virtual Le Mans 24h: Rebellion-Williams beats ByKolles to win

Previous article

Virtual Le Mans 24h: Rebellion-Williams beats ByKolles to win
Load comments

About this article

Series Esports
Drivers George Russell
Author Josh Suttill

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the Homestead NASCAR race today?

2
Stock car

Davey Allison's son Robbie signs with Late Model team

3
NASCAR

Homestead-Miami Speedway installs lights

4
NASCAR Cup

MRN Radio affiliate list

5
NASCAR Cup

Homestead opens grandstands to select fans for NASCAR Cup race

1h

Latest videos

Le Mans 24 Hours Virtual - Race Highlights 04:55
Esports
1h

Le Mans 24 Hours Virtual - Race Highlights

Le Mans 24 Hours Virtual: Porsche Esports Team wins 01:05
Esports

Le Mans 24 Hours Virtual: Porsche Esports Team wins

Le Mans 24 Hours Virtual: Rebellion Williams Esports wins 00:24
Esports

Le Mans 24 Hours Virtual: Rebellion Williams Esports wins

Le Mans 24 Virtual - Ferrari causes a collision 00:57
Esports

Le Mans 24 Virtual - Ferrari causes a collision

Le Mans 24 Hours Virtual - 19 Hour Highlights 05:34
Esports

Le Mans 24 Hours Virtual - 19 Hour Highlights

Latest news

George Russell wins final F1 Virtual GP in Montreal
Esports

George Russell wins final F1 Virtual GP in Montreal

Virtual Le Mans 24h: Rebellion-Williams beats ByKolles to win
Esports

Virtual Le Mans 24h: Rebellion-Williams beats ByKolles to win

Norris/Verstappen entry rejoins Le Mans Virtual
Esports

Norris/Verstappen entry rejoins Le Mans Virtual

Le Mans Virtual, Hour 16: Rebellion Williams remains in charge
Esports

Le Mans Virtual, Hour 16: Rebellion Williams remains in charge

Le Mans Virtual: Rebellion-Williams run 1-2 at halfway
Esports

Le Mans Virtual: Rebellion-Williams run 1-2 at halfway

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.