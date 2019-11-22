Top events
Promoted: Follow FIA Gran Turismo World Finals in Monaco

Promoted: Follow FIA Gran Turismo World Finals in Monaco
Nov 22, 2019

This weekend marks the climax of an exceptional season for the FIA Gran Turismo Live World Tour. After five events featuring crazy battles on track all around the world – Paris, Nurburgring, New York, Salzburg and Tokyo – players will now fight each other one last time for the World Finals in Monaco from November 22nd to 24th.

Via Motorsport.com on the video panels below, you can watch live streaming of the two major races this weekend, starting with the Manufacturer Series final (Saturday, November 23rd, 6:00pm CET)...

 


And the Nations Cup final (Sunday, November 24th, 6:00pm CET)...

 


The reference among all simracing video games and platforms, Gran Turismo now has its own official, and FIA-certified, competition since the release of its very last game, Gran Turismo Sport. The FIA Gran Turismo Live World Tour 2019 Finals will take place around the virtual Laguna Seca track, featuring its famous Corkscrew chicane.

And 56 of the world’s best drivers from 19 different countries/territories will gather in Monaco to decide who will be named the 2019 Series Champions.

The Nations Cup produced four winners of varying characteristics from five World Tours hosted this year. Will the Brazilian hero Igor Fraga achieve a second consecutive Series victory or will we see a new champion emerge? Don’t miss what is sure to be an intense battle!

Meanwhile in the ‘Manufacturer Series’, can anyone stop Mercedes-Benz after their impressive two wins in the World Tours? Could it be Porsche coming fresh off of their win at the fifth World Tour in Tokyo, or Toyota with their all-star driver line-up? And what of Lexus, last year’s reigning champions? Be sure to tune in to the battle of car manufacturers in the ‘Manufacturer Series.’

For a full event preview, check this out…

 

 

