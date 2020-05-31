Haas F1 tester Deletraz wins SRO GT Esports Barcelona race

Esports
Esports
R
Esports
IndyCar Open Wheel 250
03 Apr
-
03 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IndyCar Esports: Barber
04 Apr
-
04 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 3
05 Apr
-
05 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 2: Zolder
09 Apr
-
09 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
MotoGP Virtual Race
12 Apr
-
12 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 2
15 Apr
-
15 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IMSA iRacing Pro Series: Laguna Seca
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 3: Watkins Glen
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Home Challenge pre-season test
18 Apr
-
18 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 4
19 Apr
-
19 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 3
21 Apr
-
22 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 4: Monza
23 Apr
-
23 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 1
25 Apr
-
25 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT Series
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 5
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 4
27 Apr
-
27 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 5: Barcelona
30 Apr
-
30 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Indycar iRacing Challenge Round 6
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 2
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 6
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational round 2: Montalegre
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 5
06 May
-
06 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 3
07 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island
07 May
-
07 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 7
09 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: New Hampshire
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 6
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 7: Oran Park
14 May
-
14 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 4
16 May
-
16 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Celebrity Supercars Erace
18 May
-
18 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 7
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
R
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship - Round 2
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 8: Silverstone
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 5
23 May
-
23 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 8
27 May
-
27 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 6
30 May
-
30 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational Series: Yas Marina
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Le Mans 24 Virtual
13 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Esports / Race report

Haas F1 tester Deletraz wins SRO GT Esports Barcelona race

shares
comments
Haas F1 tester Deletraz wins SRO GT Esports Barcelona race
By:
, Journalist
May 31, 2020, 1:52 PM

Haas Formula 1 reserve driver Louis Deletraz has taken the SRO GT Esports championship lead after winning the penultimate round of the series at a virtual Catalunya circuit.

Prior to the fourth round of the GT World Challenge Europe’s sim racing series on Assetto Corsa Competizione, Deletraz was the only driver to have scored points in each of the first three races. 

Having been denied his maiden win in the series by just 0.070 seconds in the previous round at the Nurburgring, Deletraz responded by taking his first pole position of the season in his virtual Porsche 911 GT3 R, ahead of the Porsche wildcard entry driven by International GT Open driver Federico Leo. 

Deletraz was able to survive early pressure from Leo and he broke away from the sister Porsche when Leo became engulfed in a battle for second with Audi drivers Lorenzo Marcucci and Arthur Rougier. 

Their battle enabled Deletraz to build a comfortable advantage at the front of the field. He held that advantage until the chequered flag, claiming his maiden victory in the series. 

With just over 15 minutes of the race remaining Marcucci, who led an Audi one-two at the second round of the season at Spa, was able to navigate his way past Leo on the exit of the Turn 10 left-hand hairpin. 

Leo took third on his debut in the series, but his wildcard status means he's ineligible for points so ex-Renault junior Rougier took his maiden podium and earned his first points since the season opener. 

Ivan Pareras made it three Audi drivers in the top five, with avid sim racer and Ferrari driver David Perel completing the top six. 

McLaren factory driver Ben Barnicoat was caught up in an opening lap incident at the first turn, which dropped him down to 19th place. He climbed back up the field but could only get as far as 12th place, which means he drops from first to third in the championship standings. 

Deletraz heads into the final round of the season with an advantage of 10 points over Marcucci, with Barnicoat a further six points adrift.  

Next article
Lorenzo wins on Virtual MotoGP debut at Silverstone

Previous article

Lorenzo wins on Virtual MotoGP debut at Silverstone
Load comments

About this article

Series Esports
Author Josh Suttill

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the Bristol NASCAR race today?

1h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes opposes F1 reverse grid qualifying race plan

3h
3
NHRA

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers: No. 8, Bill Jenkins

4
MotoGP

Angel Nieto succumbs to injuries sustained in traffic accident

5
Le Mans

The 2019 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Latest videos

World RX Esports - Yas Marina: Charles Leclerc debut 03:49
Esports
50m

World RX Esports - Yas Marina: Charles Leclerc debut

GT Rivals Esports - Grand Finale - Kyalami Circuit 02:00:00
Esports

GT Rivals Esports - Grand Finale - Kyalami Circuit

Live: Round 4 - Barcelona 03:00:00
Esports

Live: Round 4 - Barcelona

Formula E Race at Home Challenge: Round 6 - Driver Race Start 01:07
Esports

Formula E Race at Home Challenge: Round 6 - Driver Race Start

Formula E Race at Home Challenge: Round 6 - Challenge Race Start 00:46
Esports

Formula E Race at Home Challenge: Round 6 - Challenge Race Start

Latest news

Haas F1 tester Deletraz wins SRO GT Esports Barcelona race
eSpt

Haas F1 tester Deletraz wins SRO GT Esports Barcelona race

Lorenzo wins on Virtual MotoGP debut at Silverstone
eSpt

Lorenzo wins on Virtual MotoGP debut at Silverstone

Livestream: World RX Esports Series Abu Dhabi Edition
eSpt

Livestream: World RX Esports Series Abu Dhabi Edition

Vandoorne scores maiden Formula E Race at Home victory
eSpt

Vandoorne scores maiden Formula E Race at Home victory

Leclerc to make World RX Esports debut at Yas Marina
eSpt

Leclerc to make World RX Esports debut at Yas Marina

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.