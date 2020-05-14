Haber, Mineeff split Oran Park ARG wins

The 45-car field reverted back to a single car for the second round of the series, with two races in Audi TCR hardware on the now defunct western Sydney circuit.

Haber was unstoppable in the opening race with a lights-to-flag win.

The pole-sitter was given a helping hand on the opening lap when Ash Sutton got into the back of Jordan Cox, both front-runners running wide.

That gave the leader the break he needed, Haber staving off a brief challenge from Garth Tander before taking control of the race.

Sutton did manage to work his way back into second, but couldn't stop Haber taking a 9s win.

"I couldn't be happier with that, pole and the race win," said Haber. "It's as ideal as it gets.

"We're putting in the effort, and effort equal results. We've got a testing programme that we run through and we're doing the best that we can."

Tander finished third with Cox and James Golding hot on his heels.

The Top 20 was reversed for the second race, Declan Fraser making a fast start from the outside of the front row to take an early lead.

It was short-lived, though, an off at Turn 1 on the second lap gifting the lead to Formula Ford wildcard starter Lachlan Mineeff.

Once in front Mineeff cruised to victory, his winning margin 3.6s over real-world TCR Europe title winner Josh Files.

"It's awesome to do a few laps here an re-live a bit of history," said Mineeff, who was just eight years old when Oran Park was closed down.

"My dad and pop raced trucks here, so to take a win here in this field of drivers who I've look up to growing up is awesome. I can't believe it."

Haber just missed out on a second podium for the night, his charge from 20th in the grid getting him to within a second of Jaden Ransley at the finish.

That was partly thanks to some late bad luck for Chelsea Angelo, though, the TCR Australia driver running out of fuel on the final lap and dropping to fifth.

Cox could only work his way to 14th in the second race, while an early problem saw Sutton plummet all the way to 42nd.

