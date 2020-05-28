Hoggard wins Spa BRDC Esports thriller to take points lead

Esports
Esports
R
Esports
IndyCar Open Wheel 250
03 Apr
-
03 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IndyCar Esports: Barber
04 Apr
-
04 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 3
05 Apr
-
05 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 2: Zolder
09 Apr
-
09 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
MotoGP Virtual Race
12 Apr
-
12 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 2
15 Apr
-
15 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IMSA iRacing Pro Series: Laguna Seca
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 3: Watkins Glen
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Home Challenge pre-season test
18 Apr
-
18 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 4
19 Apr
-
19 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 3
21 Apr
-
22 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 4: Monza
23 Apr
-
23 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 1
25 Apr
-
25 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT Series
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 5
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 4
27 Apr
-
27 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 5: Barcelona
30 Apr
-
30 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Indycar iRacing Challenge Round 6
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 2
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 6
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational round 2: Montalegre
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 5
06 May
-
06 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 3
07 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island
07 May
-
07 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 7
09 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: New Hampshire
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 6
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 7: Oran Park
14 May
-
14 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 4
16 May
-
16 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Celebrity Supercars Erace
18 May
-
18 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 7
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
R
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship - Round 2
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 8: Silverstone
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 5
23 May
-
23 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 8
27 May
-
27 May
Event finished
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Esports / Race report

Hoggard wins Spa BRDC Esports thriller to take points lead

shares
comments
By:
, Journalist
May 28, 2020, 7:49 PM

Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award winner Johnathan Hoggard took the points lead of the BRDC Esports Championship after winning the third round at Spa.

The latest round of the five-race iRacing series was dominated by Hoggard, who was able to streak clear at the front of the field while chaos ensued behind. 

Almost 40 drivers from the prestigious British Racing Drivers Club, including members of the BRDC SuperStars and Rising Stars programmes, continued to race to raise money for the National Health Service.  

Hoggard took pole position and led every lap of the 25-minute race to earn his second win of the season and recover the championship lead he lost after finishing ninth last time out at Monza. 

Second place was decided by a race-long battle between FIA Formula 3 driver Enaam Ahmed and factory McLaren GT driver Jordan Albert. 

Ahmed eventually came out on top in second place to register his maiden podium in the BRDC Esports series ahead of Albert. 

Fourth place went the way of sportscar veteran Richard Westbrook with 2019 Pau Grand Prix winner Billy Monger rounding out the top five with his first points finish in the series. 

Nissan e.dams Formula E driver Oliver Rowland, who won the second round at Monza was unable to set a time in qualifying after an internet issue. 

This meant Rowland was forced to start from 35th on the grid, but he made an extraordinary charge through the field and was into the top 10 after just five minutes of racing. 

Rowland eventually finished in sixth place ahead of British GT Championship racer Sandy Mitchell, Aston Martin factory driver Jonny Adam and 2016 European Le Mans Series champion Alex Brundle. 

Four-time British Touring Car Championship race winner Dan Cammish rounded out the points finishers.

67-year-old touring car legend Steve Soper earned his best finish of the season in 16th place, just behind two-time DTM champion Gary Paffett and 2014 WEC champion Anthony Davidson. 

There were numerous retirements in the race, including 2017 BTCC champion Ash Sutton, whose virtual F3 car flipped on the run to the Bus Stop chicane on the opening lap. 

Three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Dario Franchitti, Formula E’s Oliver Turvey, double BTCC champion Jason Plato and Ferrari junior Callum Ilott were among the others who failed to finish. 

The fourth round of the season will take place at the virtual Suzuka circuit next Thursday evening at 7pm BST, and the race will be available to watch on Motorsport.tv.

Next article
Button signs up for Virtual Le Mans

Previous article

Button signs up for Virtual Le Mans

Load comments

About this article

Series Esports
Author Josh Suttill

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the NASCAR race today? How to watch the Alsco 500

2
Score

Team Vortec finishes 2-3 at Baja 2000

3
NHRA

Scott Geoffrion, 1965-2006

4
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

5
NASCAR Cup

Montoya: NASCAR tough for drivers without dirt racing backgrounds

Latest videos

Live: World RX Esports - Abu Dhabi Edition 03:30:00
Esports

Live: World RX Esports - Abu Dhabi Edition

eNHPL Talladega Setup Secrets - JTG Daugherty Throttlers 01:36
Esports

eNHPL Talladega Setup Secrets - JTG Daugherty Throttlers

eNHPL Get to Know the Drivers - Gibbs Gaming 02:01
Esports

eNHPL Get to Know the Drivers - Gibbs Gaming

Round 8 - Interlagos Race 3 Highlights 02:01
Esports

Round 8 - Interlagos Race 3 Highlights

Round 8 - Interlagos Race 2 Highlights 01:21
Esports

Round 8 - Interlagos Race 2 Highlights

Latest news

Hoggard wins Spa BRDC Esports thriller to take points lead
eSpt

Hoggard wins Spa BRDC Esports thriller to take points lead

Button signs up for Virtual Le Mans
eSpt

Button signs up for Virtual Le Mans

Pagenaud, Montoya lead Team Penske virtual Le Mans line-up
eSpt

Pagenaud, Montoya lead Team Penske virtual Le Mans line-up

Haber scores big, Sutton breaks ARG "curse"
eSpt

Haber scores big, Sutton breaks ARG "curse"

Gasly, Vandoorne and Vergne join Virtual Le Mans for Veloce
eSpt

Gasly, Vandoorne and Vergne join Virtual Le Mans for Veloce

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.