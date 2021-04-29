Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Fanatec’s CSL DD is a low-cost direct drive wheel base Next / Phillippe Denes victorious on World eX’s Asian debut
Esports Interview

How sim champion Frede Rasmussen adapted to real-life Formula E

By:

When Frederik Rasmussen won the Formula E: Accelerate title, he also won the chance to prove just how realistic simulators are thanks to a drive in a real Formula E race car.

How sim champion Frede Rasmussen adapted to real-life Formula E

It’s Friday the 23rd April 2021, the venue is the Ricardo Tormo Circuit located in the comarca of Hoya de Buñol near Valencia and Denmark’s Frederik Rasmussen is about to put to the test a theory long held by the sim racer in all of us. If you practice enough in the virtual world, can you be quick in the real world?

In esports terms, Frede is by now a veteran of the genre, his most notable success until this year being F1 Esports Pro Series podium placings three years in a row. He also assisted Red Bull Racing Esports to the Teams’ Championship in 2019 and 2020.

So far, it has been a landmark year for the talented Slagelse-based racer. Despite very limited experience within simulator rFactor 2, and having never tried the Formula E content, he swept to a stunning victory in the recent Formula E: Accelerate esports championship.

Frede Rasmussen and Nico Müller

Frede Rasmussen and Nico Müller

His prize was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity drive of a real-life Gen2 Formula E car. He didn’t have to wait long for his chance to get behind the wheel either. The FE: Accelerate competition ended on the 27th March and just a month later he found him sitting inside a priceless single seater with a golden opportunity to show the world what is possible thanks to sim racing.

“I didn’t feel nervous for some reason at any point, but I was really looking forward to it still,” explains the 20-year-old.

“I felt at home. Like I’ve done it many times before, even though it was the first time for me.”

Certainly, he’s calmer under pressure than you and I may be, but I suppose that stems from being able to handle the pressure of live esports events where large audiences are watching your every move and significant prize pools are on the line.

Being relaxed behind the wheel, though, isn’t the only thing that sim racing has helped Frede with. It turns out there are a lot of similarities between racing on rFactor 2 at home and driving a real Formula E car.

 

“It was a completely new track. I learned it on the sim first, which made it a lot easier. But still, the track was different in real life because of the extra chicanes and barriers for Formula E.

“It felt perfect. Before this, I wouldn’t have any idea if I would be good in real life, but after trying it, it feels exactly the same as sim racing. I gained some confidence from that, and it’s made me want to try more.

“[In some respects, it’s] also different because there are a lot of forces going on. When I hit full throttle for the first time it was an amazing feeling. When you turn you get pushed into the seat, but it all feels very normal, natural even.”

When I spoke to Frede a few weeks ago in the immediate aftermath of his esports championship victory and finding out he was going to drive the real deal, he seemed quite laidback about future motorsport aspirations, almost nonplussed.

But it’s clear to me that he has got the racing bug now. Red Bull Racing Esports even kitted him out with brand new custom-designed racewear.

 

“It was really amazing to wear the sick new helmet and I’m really happy I’ve got one. I have it atop a bookcase, I can see it now, but I have it covered so it doesn’t get any dust. I hope I get to use it again…”

Speaking of the future, he’s taken a well-deserved break from sim racing but will be in the virtual saddle again soon.

“I’m going to have to get back up to speed on the F1 game now, it’s been a while.”

With a new F1 Esports Pro Series around the corner, we wouldn’t bet against Frede fighting for the laurels once more.

shares
comments
Fanatec’s CSL DD is a low-cost direct drive wheel base

Previous article

Fanatec’s CSL DD is a low-cost direct drive wheel base

Next article

Phillippe Denes victorious on World eX’s Asian debut

Phillippe Denes victorious on World eX’s Asian debut
Load comments

About this article

Series Esports
Author Thomas Harrison-Lord

Trending

1
World Superbike

World Superbike publishes entry list for 2021 season

2
WEC

The 2021 WEC season entry list in full

3
NHRA

NHRA'S greatest drivers: No. 45 -- Scotty Richardson

4
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

5
MotoGP

Rossi’s MotoGP team plans take on messy turn

31min
Latest news
Phillippe Denes victorious on World eX’s Asian debut
Video Inside
Esports

Phillippe Denes victorious on World eX’s Asian debut

39m
How sim champion Frede Rasmussen adapted to real-life Formula E
Esports

How sim champion Frede Rasmussen adapted to real-life Formula E

59m
Fanatec’s CSL DD is a low-cost direct drive wheel base
Esports

Fanatec’s CSL DD is a low-cost direct drive wheel base

Apr 28, 2021
MotoGP 21 game review: Are its new features enough?
Esports

MotoGP 21 game review: Are its new features enough?

Apr 22, 2021
Gran Turismo to feature in new Olympic virtual games
Video Inside
Esports

Gran Turismo to feature in new Olympic virtual games

Apr 22, 2021
Latest videos
Live: World eX Prix of Malaysia 01:30:00
Esports
10h

Live: World eX Prix of Malaysia

Exclusive: Ferrari Esports star Brendon Leigh shows us a lap of Brands Hatch 01:44
Esports
Apr 26, 2021

Exclusive: Ferrari Esports star Brendon Leigh shows us a lap of Brands Hatch

Sim racing to feature in Olympics virtual games 00:27
Esports
Apr 22, 2021

Sim racing to feature in Olympics virtual games

World eX Prix of the United States - Alen Terzic vs Lasse Sorensen 01:51
Esports
Apr 1, 2021

World eX Prix of the United States - Alen Terzic vs Lasse Sorensen

World eX Prix of the United States - Bruno Senna vs Gabby Chaves 01:58
Esports
Apr 1, 2021

World eX Prix of the United States - Bruno Senna vs Gabby Chaves

More from
Thomas Harrison-Lord
Fanatec’s CSL DD is a low-cost direct drive wheel base
Esports

Fanatec’s CSL DD is a low-cost direct drive wheel base

MotoGP 21 game review: Are its new features enough?
Esports

MotoGP 21 game review: Are its new features enough?

Thrustmaster launches Ferrari F1 replica wheel for Esports
Esports

Thrustmaster launches Ferrari F1 replica wheel for Esports

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize Prime

How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize

An unlikely partnership between World Endurance Championship LMP1 privateers Rebellion Racing and Williams Formula 1's highly-successful sim racing team yielded victory in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Here's how it triumphed in the biggest sim race ever staged

Esports
Jun 15, 2020
How seriously should Esports be taken? Prime

How seriously should Esports be taken?

As interest in Esports has increased during the coronavirus lockdown, the lines have become blurred between what's real and what's virtual - especially when some high-profile participants seem to be playing for laughs, says Luke Smith

Esports
Jun 10, 2020
Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice Prime

Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice

Daniel Abt's suspension by the Audi Formula E team - and possible loss of his drive - for fielding a ringer in an Esports event could be considered an overreaction. But in a wider context, his employers had little other alternative

Esports
May 26, 2020
How Leclerc is embracing his new mission Prime

How Leclerc is embracing his new mission

The emergence of Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc as a Twitch streaming star has been one of the pleasant surprises of lockdown so far. He says it is giving fans a greater insight into his nature, but that's not his primary purpose

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2020
Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Prime

Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

The introduction of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi to Formula 1's Virtual GP last weekend meant it was a step above the franchise's debut two weeks ago. But a dominant performance from Esports newcomer Leclerc stole the show

Esports
Apr 6, 2020
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed Prime

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

The lack of real track action so far this year hasn't stop drivers from keeping their racing brains 'fresh', as former F1 star Stoffel Vandoorne suggested last weekend.

Esports
Apr 2, 2020
Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now Prime

Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now

MotoGP's virtual #StayAtHomeGP was a sad reminder of some of the storylines that could be unfolding had the real-life season not been delayed indefinitely by the coronavirus pandemic. While we can bemoan Esports as being a poor relation of the real thing, it has an even more important function to perform

MotoGP
Mar 30, 2020
F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Prime

F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1 Esports' inaugural Virtual Grand Prix last weekend provided brilliant entertainment to those tuning in to watch a mix of F1 drivers and celebrities battle on track, but was a missed opportunity for marketing its own Esports stars. A change of approach is needed if it is to successfully fill the void until the resumption of proper racing

Esports
Mar 24, 2020

Trending Today

World Superbike publishes entry list for 2021 season
World Superbike World Superbike

World Superbike publishes entry list for 2021 season

The 2021 WEC season entry list in full
Video Inside
WEC WEC

The 2021 WEC season entry list in full

NHRA'S greatest drivers: No. 45 -- Scotty Richardson
NHRA NHRA

NHRA'S greatest drivers: No. 45 -- Scotty Richardson

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Rossi’s MotoGP team plans take on messy turn
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi’s MotoGP team plans take on messy turn

Why are there no American riders left in MotoGP?
MotoGP MotoGP

Why are there no American riders left in MotoGP?

Ranked: Top 10 best-looking Le Mans 24 Hours cars
Le Mans Le Mans

Ranked: Top 10 best-looking Le Mans 24 Hours cars

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule
IndyCar IndyCar

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

Latest news

Phillippe Denes victorious on World eX’s Asian debut
Video Inside
Esports Esports

Phillippe Denes victorious on World eX’s Asian debut

How sim champion Frede Rasmussen adapted to real-life Formula E
Esports Esports

How sim champion Frede Rasmussen adapted to real-life Formula E

Fanatec’s CSL DD is a low-cost direct drive wheel base
Esports Esports

Fanatec’s CSL DD is a low-cost direct drive wheel base

MotoGP 21 game review: Are its new features enough?
Esports Esports

MotoGP 21 game review: Are its new features enough?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.