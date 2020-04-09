Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
84 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
125 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Esports / Breaking news

31 drivers set for Michigan IndyCar Esports race

shares
comments
31 drivers set for Michigan IndyCar Esports race
By:
Apr 9, 2020, 11:04 PM

The NTT IndyCar Series has confirmed that former series champion and Indy 500 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay will be included in the 31-car field that hits the virtual Michigan International Speedway for Saturday’s third round of the IndyCar iRacing Challenge.

While seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson will not be on the grid, after taking part in the opening two rounds, it was confirmed yesterday that Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be taking part.

Other newcomers to the Challenge will be Andretti Autosport-Honda’s Ryan Hunter-Reay and Marco Andretti who will take over their #28 and #98 cars respectively from Scott Speed and Kyle Kirkwood.

Carlin-Chevrolet will have two entrants in the race, as Max Chilton – an ironic participant given his real-life foregoing of all ovals bar the Indianapolis 500 – will join Felipe Nasr,

Like Earnhardt, regular Indy 500 participant James Davison will get an IndyCar provisional slot in the #33 BYRD Tilson entry.

The last time IndyCar raced at the real Michigan International Speedway was in 2007, when five of Saturday’s competitors took part. Tony Kanaan won, beating Andretti to the flag by just 0.06sec, with Hunter-Reay taking sixth, Dixon 10th and Carpenter 14th.

The race will again be broadcast on NBCSN, starting at 2.30pm ET.

 

Related video

Next article
Sutton, Tander split Zolder ARG wins

Previous article

Sutton, Tander split Zolder ARG wins
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar , Esports
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Esports Next session

ARG eSport Cup Round 2: Zolder

ARG eSport Cup Round 2: Zolder

9 Apr - 9 Apr

Trending

1
WEC

What does an operation like Porsche do during lockdown?

2
Other open wheel

SBRS: Announcing Formula Dodge R/T 2000

3
NHRA

Wally Parks' wife Barbara passed away

4
NASCAR XFINITY

BUSCH: Hershey extends RCR relationship

5
NASCAR Cup

Swindell moving forward after crash that ended his racing career

Latest videos

The eNASCAR Heat Pro League Season 1 Recap 01:52
Esports

The eNASCAR Heat Pro League Season 1 Recap

BP Supercars All Star Series: Round 1 Monza Race 3 Highlights 01:18
Esports

BP Supercars All Star Series: Round 1 Monza Race 3 Highlights

BP Supercars All Star Eseries: Round 1 Monza Race 3 Start 02:30
Esports

BP Supercars All Star Eseries: Round 1 Monza Race 3 Start

BP Supercars All Star Eseries: Round 1 - Phillip Island Race 2 Highlights 01:45
Esports

BP Supercars All Star Eseries: Round 1 - Phillip Island Race 2 Highlights

BP Supercars All Star Eseries: Round 1 - Phillip Island Race 2 Final Lap Battle 00:36
Esports

BP Supercars All Star Eseries: Round 1 - Phillip Island Race 2 Final Lap Battle

Latest news

31 drivers set for Michigan IndyCar Esports race
eSpt

31 drivers set for Michigan IndyCar Esports race

Sutton, Tander split Zolder ARG wins
eSpt

Sutton, Tander split Zolder ARG wins

Best of the banter – Supercars Eseries Round 1
VASC

Best of the banter – Supercars Eseries Round 1

De Pasquale questions "harsh" Eseries penalty
eSpt

De Pasquale questions "harsh" Eseries penalty

eNASCAR Heat Pro League draft sets field for Season 2
eSpt

eNASCAR Heat Pro League draft sets field for Season 2

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.