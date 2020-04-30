Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Esports / Breaking news

Solberg joins Virtual GP field as Norris, Sainz drop out

shares
comments
Solberg joins Virtual GP field as Norris, Sainz drop out
By:
Apr 30, 2020, 9:33 AM

Five current Formula 1 drivers have been confirmed for this weekend's Virtual Grand Prix event at Interlagos alongside 2003 World Rally Championship winner Petter Solberg.

F1 will stage its latest Virtual Grand Prix event this weekend in place of the Dutch Grand Prix, which was due to be held at Zandvoort on Sunday 3 May.

With Zandvoort absent from the F1 2019 video game, fans were invited to vote for which track would be used on social media, with Interlagos, the annual host of the Brazilian Grand Prix, gaining more than half of the 40,000 votes.

F1 confirmed on Thursday that Red Bull's Alexander Albon, Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi, Williams teammates Nicholas Latifi and George Russell, and Ferrari race winner Charles Leclerc will all feature in this weekend's Virtual Grand Prix.

It marks a small drop in the real-world grid's participation in the events, with McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz  both absent from the initial entry list.

An array of names from both in and out of motorsport will also join the field, including 2003 WRC champion Solberg, who will race for Renault alongside Formula 2 driver Christian Lundgaard.

"We are all changing the way we do things while the world is like it is and I'm really looking forward to driving with Christian," said Solberg.

"His father Henrik and I competed against each other when we were younger, so I'm happy my teammate is coming from a good rallying family. Like everything I will give this 110% and do my best. When we do something, we do it with just one aim: to win."

Stars from outside motorsport will also join the Virtual Grand Prix grid once again, including England cricketers Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes, as well as AC Milan football club captain Alessio Romagnoli. The full grid is set to be confirmed later this week.

The drivers will take part in a short qualifying session followed by a 28-lap race at Interlagos, starting at 5pm BST on Sunday.

F1 has reported that more than 16 million people are estimated to have tuned in to the three Virtual Grand Prix races held so far.

"We are delighted that so many fans are watching and engaging with the F1 Esports Virtual Grands Prix. The viewership continues to go from strength to strength, outlining the growing success of the races and the wider potential of Formula 1 in Esports," said F1's head of Esports Julian Tan.

"Furthermore, we are thrilled to welcome more stars from outside the world of F1, to complement our strong F1 and motorsport driver grid, and use this opportunity to link up with other sports as we all stand together to give fans something to cheer about during these difficult times."

Read Also:

Related video

Next article
Supercars to outlaw Verstappen's Esports hack

Previous article

Supercars to outlaw Verstappen's Esports hack
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1 , Esports
Author Luke Smith

Race hub

Supercars Eseries: Round 4

Supercars Eseries: Round 4

27 Apr - 27 Apr
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Race
Mon 27 Apr
Mon 27 Apr
07:00
00:00

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Latest videos

Watkins Glen Setup Secrets – Xbox – Diego Alvarado 01:23
Esports

Watkins Glen Setup Secrets – Xbox – Diego Alvarado

Watkins Glen Setup Secrets – PS4 – Mike Braas 00:39
Esports

Watkins Glen Setup Secrets – PS4 – Mike Braas

Get to Know the Drivers – Leavine Family Gaming 05:13
Esports

Get to Know the Drivers – Leavine Family Gaming

Round 4 - Race 4 Watkins Glen Highlights 01:09
Esports

Round 4 - Race 4 Watkins Glen Highlights

Round 4 - Race 3 Watkins Glen Highlights 01:13
Esports

Round 4 - Race 3 Watkins Glen Highlights

Latest news

Solberg joins Virtual GP field as Norris, Sainz drop out
eSpt

Solberg joins Virtual GP field as Norris, Sainz drop out

Supercars to outlaw Verstappen's Esports hack
eSpt

Supercars to outlaw Verstappen's Esports hack

Best of the banter – Supercars at Montreal/Watkins Glen
eSpt

Best of the banter – Supercars at Montreal/Watkins Glen

Castro/Buttafuoco take NH4 Pro League wins at The Glen
eSpt

Castro/Buttafuoco take NH4 Pro League wins at The Glen

eNASCAR Heat Pro League goes road racing at WGI
eSpt

eNASCAR Heat Pro League goes road racing at WGI

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
17 Sep - 20 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.