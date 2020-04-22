Top events
Esports / Race report

McLaughlin takes controversial Bathurst win

shares
comments
By:
Apr 22, 2020, 11:26 AM

Scott McLaughlin won a controversial feature race at the Bathurst Supercars Eseries race, after on-road winner Brodie Kostecki was hit with a post-race penalty.

The 14-lap race boiled down to a frantic final few laps, McLaughlin narrowly leading experienced sim racer Kostecki and Shane van Gisbergen.

Having spent the final lap stuck under McLaughlin's rear wing, Kostecki tagged the Penske Mustang – which was already just wide of apex – at the final corner.

The contact sent McLaughlin off-track and into the wall, Kostecki first across the line as the former leader was left holding off van Gisbergen for second.

Driving standards advisor Craig Baird wasted little time intervening, however, ordering a reversal of the positions due to the contact.

"I feel like there was a fair bit of help there!" said McLaughlin, who was on the wrong side of a stewards call earlier tonight.

"It was a good battle, I had so much fun. Brodie's been quick all week, I knew I was going to have my work cut out there."

McLaughlin started the feature race best-placed of the contenders thanks to his third place in the reverse grid heat earlier this evening.

It didn't take long for van Gisbergen and Kostecki to get in the game, however. Having opted to take their first stop on the first lap, and then have clean air, they ended up behind McLaughlin after he stopped on Lap 3.

Van Gisbergen then tried the undercut trick again during the second round of stops, pitting two laps earlier than McLaughlin. It didn't quite work, though, McLaughlin holding on to a narrow lead.

With three laps to go van Gisbergen let Kostecki through on the way out of Griffins Bend, the Super2 driver taking the fight to the real-world Bathurst champion until their final-lap clash.

McLaughlin was declared the round winner, his $1000 charity prize to be donated to Camp Quality.

Cam Waters ended up fourth, although his race wasn't without a controversial moment of its own. There was the familiar sight of Tickford cars tangling at Bathurst early in the race, Waters tipping Will Davison into a spin at Forrest's Elbow.

That proved to be bad news for IndyCar star Will Power, who was left with nowhere to go and hit Davison.

The US-based Aussie still managed to claw his way back to 10th, despite another run-in with Chaz Mostert at Turn 1 later in the race.

The Supercars All Stars Eseries can be streamed live and free through Motorsport.tv 

About this article

Series Supercars , Esports
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Esports Next session

Supercars Eseries: Round 3

21 Apr - 22 Apr

