Kristoffersson, da Costa, Albuquerque join Virtual ROC

Esports
Esports
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 4: Monza
23 Apr
-
23 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 1
25 Apr
-
25 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT Series
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 5
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 4
27 Apr
-
27 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 5: Barcelona
30 Apr
-
30 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Indycar iRacing Challenge Round 6
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 2
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational round 2: Montalegre
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 6
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 5
06 May
-
06 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 3
07 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island
07 May
-
07 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 7
09 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: New Hampshire
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 6
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 7: Oran Park
14 May
-
14 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 4
16 May
-
16 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Celebrity Supercars Erace
18 May
-
18 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 7
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
R
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship - Round 2
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 8: Silverstone
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 5
23 May
-
23 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 8
27 May
-
27 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 6
30 May
-
30 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational Series: Yas Marina
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 9
03 Jun
-
03 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 10: Bathurst
04 Jun
-
04 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 7
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 8
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 10
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship: Interlagos
11 Jun
-
11 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Le Mans 24 Virtual
13 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: Iowa
17 Jun
-
17 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT: Kyalami
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational Series: Norway
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Event finished
Esports / Breaking news

Kristoffersson, da Costa, Albuquerque join Virtual ROC

shares
comments
Kristoffersson, da Costa, Albuquerque join Virtual ROC
Jun 22, 2020, 2:24 PM

Double World Rallycross champion Johan Kristoffersson, Formula E star Antonio Felix da Costa and sportscar ace Filipe Albuquerque have joined the line-up for the Virtual Race of Champions.

The Sunday June 28 event will be the first virtual edition of the Race of Champions, the traditional all-star event that was first held in 1988.

Kristoffersson, who won the 2019 ROC Mexico Nations Cup alongside Tom Kristensen, join the roster of first virtual edition of the event, which also includes fellow Swede and Rallycross rival Timmy Hansen.

“I am really looking forward to competing in the virtual Race Of Champions,” Kristoffersson said. “Last time in Mexico it was a lot of fun, winning with Tom Kristensen. I will do my best again in the virtual world, racing against some of the absolute best drivers in the world.”

DS Techeetah Formula E driver Felix da Costa joins the fold a decade on from a lone appearance at a ROC qualifier in Portugal. "I participated when I was really young and I’ve always wanted to go back," the Portuguese Formula E championship leader said.

"I think Virtual ROC is a great initiative, so I’m looking forward to giving it a good crack before trying to secure the Formula E title.”

Fellow Portuguese Filipe Albuquerque also returns to the event. The United Autosports LMP2 ace took a shock win at ROC 2010 in Dusseldorf, beating the likes of Sebastian Vettel and Sebastien Loeb to the individual trophy. 

Read Also:

The trio joins a line-up that includes Haas F1 driver Romain Grosjean, Mercedes FE driver Stoffel Vandoorne and rally legend Petter Solberg. Earlier ROC also added Le Mans 24 Hours Virtual winners Raffaele Marciello and Louis Deletraz to the fold.

The event is organised in partnership with Motorsport Games and will be streamed live on Motorsport.com and Motorsport.tv.

eNASCAR Heat Pro League highlights to make MAVTV debut
