Lasse Sørensen repeats US eXPrix victory

Sørensen qualified fourth as the fastest (real world) PRO driver, just 0.133 seconds behind Silverstone winner Jiri Toman (ACER VERO R8G) who clinched his second World eX pole position in as many races.

Sørensen scored a commanding victory in Quarter Final 1 and was leading the Semi Final until BS+COMPETITION driver Alen Terzic used the slipstream to pass him just before the finish line. Terzic thus secured pole position for the Final, a 2-lap head-to-head shoot-out for the best PRO and the best ESPORTS driver.

Intensive slipstreaming provided action-packed racing under the floodlights at Daytona and proofed to be the decisive factor also in the race-deciding Final. This time it was Sørensen who used the slipstream to his advantage, passing Terzic on the finish straight. It was kind of a déjà-vu for the Slovenian who lost the victory in last year’s US eX Prix at Sebring after being tapped from behind by Sørensen going into the final corner.

Sørensen’s win handed TK9 E-SPeeD’s PRO entry “Danish Dynamite” the lead in the overall standings of the 2022 World eX Championship while Alen Terzic’s second place means his “ZEBRAlen” eX ZERO is also qualified for the title-deciding Super Final at the Nürburgring-Nordschleife on December 13.

“It was tough on this track to battle one-versus-one,” Sørensen said after his fifth World eX victory. “There was a bit of tactics as well (staying behind until the final straight) and it was quite different to other tracks. I’m super happy for the whole team TK9 E-SPeeD to get that win and keep last year’s momentum.”

Germany’s Devin Braune completed the podium for Esports Team WRT while Rafael Lobato was the second-best PRO driver for Chinese Team Absolute Racing with a strong fourth place.

ACER VERO R8G’s Jiri Toman showed a blistering pace also at Daytona, recording the fastest laps in both qualifying and the race. However, a spin on cold tyres on the opening lap in Quarter Final 2 robbed him of a chance to fight for a repeat victory. The Czech eventually finished fifth, just ahead of Henry Drury, the best-placed driver of the US eX Prix’s host team Patrick Long Esports.

World eX is heading to France on June 28 for another night race on the famous Le Mans 24-hour track. The French eX Prix will be presented by TK9 E-SPeeD.

