Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
16 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
FP1 in
16 Hours
:
01 Minutes
:
23 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix I
10 Apr
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
29 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Algarve
13 Jun
Race in
72 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
10 Apr
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Grosjean to retain Haas ties through F1 Esports team
Esports / Race report

Lasse Sørensen goes back-to-back in World eX championship

Lasse Sørensen from TK9 E-SPEED is proving to be a sensation in the new RCCO World eX Championship.

#RacingForTheClimate continued with the second round of the new RCCO World eX Championship at the Sebring International Raceway. The eX Prix of the United States hosted big names and new teams, including series founder Mike Rockenfeller himself. After close and exciting racing, the familiar figure of Lasse Sørensen took the honors once more in World eX, as the young Danish real-world racing driver firmly established himself at the front of the pack.

World eX, combining the excitement of motorsport and a strong message of sustainability by raising awareness about the climate crisis, features six levels per events with short action-packed races taking the drivers and teams all the way from the qualifying heats through to the Semi Finals, Quarter Finals, Final and then ultimately the winner-takes-all Super Final.

Risto Kappet, R8G Esports

Risto Kappet, R8G Esports

Photo by: VCO

The grid of real race drivers and esports racers, split into their respective groups, lined for the ten one-lap head to races according to the pairings decided upon by Esports Team WRT ahead of the event. The race winners all proceeded straight to Level 3, while the losers moved on to Level 2. The big news in Level 1 came from Lasse Sørensen, who jumped the start in his heat against Mike Rockenfeller and thus had to face off against the competition in Level 2, the Last Chance race.

Level 2 saw the losers from Level 1 racing against the wild card entries at Sebring, Henry Drury (pro) and Denny Wenzel (esports). Drury went on to win the race, ahead of Sørensen, who charged from the back of the field to finish runner-up and secure his spot in Level 3. The best three pro and esports racers all proceeded to the next level with Drury and Sørensen being joined by Bruno Senna on the pro side and esports racers Fabrice Cornélis, Risto Kappet and Liam de Waal.

Levels 3 and 4 saw the heats split into groups once more, real race drivers and esports racers, running heats with eight drivers and then six, respectively. Sørensen and Alen Terzic took the honors for their races in both levels, as the pack was reduced to only six drivers, the three best from each group, heading to Level 5, the Final.

Luca Kita, Biela Racing Team EURONICS

Luca Kita, Biela Racing Team EURONICS

Photo by: VCO

 

The combined grid for the Final, one race held over three laps, included the previous race winners Sørensen (pro) and Terzic (esports) competing against Kappet (esports), Senna (pro), Martin Stefanko (esports) and James Yu (pro). Only the best driver from each respective group would progress. As was the case during the preceding Levels, Terzic, Sørensen led the way, closely followed by Kappet. In the end, the duo of Terzic and Sørensen finished first and second, setting up a thrilling Super Final.

Terzic versus Sørensen, BS+COMPETITION versus TK9 E-SPEED: All eyes were on the Super Final to see who would win the eX Prix of the United States. Terzi led the way around the famous American circuit, closely perused by Sørensen. The two were inseparable coming onto the back straight and heading into the infamous and bumpy Turn 17 at Sebring. With both drivers on the limit, a small bump from Sørensen was enough to unsettle the rear-end of Terzic’s car, resulting in the Slovakian running wide. Despite a great recovery and power sliding all the way onto the front straight, it was not enough to keep Sørensen at bay, as the Dane went on to cross the finish line in first place. After the race, the passing maneuver was deemed to be a racing incident and thus confirmed Sørensen as the winner, remaining undefeated in World eX so far in its inaugural season.

“It was a good fair race,” said Sørensen, after taking his second World eX victory and adding another Sebring triumph to team founder Tom Kristensen’s many successes at the circuit. “As we say in NASCAR, ‘rubbing is racing,’ so it was a good race and I really enjoyed it. It is amazing to be part of this championship.”

Lasse Sørensen, TK9 E-SPEED

Lasse Sørensen, TK9 E-SPEED

Photo by: VCO

“Congratulations to Lasse for winning two eX Prix in a row. From my experience today, given how competitive the World eX grid is, that is no mean feat,” says Mike Rockenfeller, former DTM champion, Le Mans winner and co-founder of World eX. “I had a lot of fun in the races at Sebring. My goal was to learn more about World eX from a driver’s perspective in order to determine where we can improve. We’ll process what we’ve learned, but I can tell you that it was so much fun against all of these drivers in the eX ZERO prototype.”

With a total of 149 laps completed at Sebring, each adding 10 Euros, the official #RacingForTheClimate jackpot was increased by 1,490 Euros. At the end of the season, the world champion will decide which climate conservation project the jackpot will be devoted to. Fans and sponsors can support World eX’s mission and actively contribute to climate conservation by donating to the #RacingForTheClimate jackpot via well-known platforms like GoFundMe and Twitch.

World eX makes its first visit to Asia for the next round of #RacingForTheClimate at the Sepang International Circuit in four weeks’ time. The eX Prix of Malaysia.

2021 RCCO World eX Championship – #USeXPrix Results

1st #7 Lasse Sørensen (DK) TK9 E-SPEED (pro)

2nd #27 Alen Terzic (SLO) BS+COMPETITION (esports)

3rd #10 Risto Kappet (EST) R8G Esports (esports)

4th #98 Martin Stefanko (CZ) Williams Esports (esports)

5th #20 James Yu (CHN) Absolute Racing (pro)

6th #16 Bruno Senna (BR) Williams Esports (pro)

7th #31 Fabrice Cornélis (B) Esports Team WRT (esports)

8th #28 Thomas Schmid (CH) NIANCO esports (esports)

9th #99 Michi Hoyer (D) Absolute Racing (esports)

10th #61 Henry Drury (GB) Wild Card (pro)

11th #69 Mike Rockenfeller (D) tv racing (pro)

12th #89 Phillippe Denes (USA) BS+COMPETITION (pro)

13th #59 Andre Dietzel (D) tv racing (esports)

14th #33 Gabby Chaves (USA) Patrick Long Esports (pro)

15th #29 Liam de Waal (NL) Patrick Long Esports (esports)

16th #32 Kelvin van der Linde (ZA) Esports Team WRT (pro)

17th #9 Andreas Jochimsen (DK) TK9 E-SPEED (esports)

18th #62 Denny Wenzel (D) Wild Card (esports)

19th #11 Luca Kita (D) Biela Racing Team EURONICS (esports)

20th #45 Frank Biela (D) Biela Racing Team EURONICS (pro)

21st #51 Alain Valente (CH) NIANCO esports (pro)

22nd #8 Pierre-Louis Chovet (F) R8G Esports (pro)

Next Race: eX Prix of Malaysia, Sepang (Broadcast on April 29, 20:00 CET)

shares
comments

Related video

Grosjean to retain Haas ties through F1 Esports team

Previous article

Grosjean to retain Haas ties through F1 Esports team
Load comments

About this article

Series Esports

Trending

1
Formula 1

The day Montoya gave F1 a shock to the system

1h
2
WRC

M-Sport announces WRC driver line-up for 2021 season

3
Stock car

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

4
NHRA

Texas Texas Motorplex's Billy Meyer interview

5
NASCAR Cup

Why the Bristol dirt race was a successful experiment

Latest news
Lasse Sørensen goes back-to-back in World eX championship
Video Inside
Esports

Lasse Sørensen goes back-to-back in World eX championship

55m
Grosjean to retain Haas ties through F1 Esports team
Formula 1

Grosjean to retain Haas ties through F1 Esports team

Mar 24, 2021
Why Ferrari has suddenly caught the sim racing bug
Esports

Why Ferrari has suddenly caught the sim racing bug

Mar 21, 2021
Ferrari expands official Esports Series for 2021
Esports

Ferrari expands official Esports Series for 2021

Mar 16, 2021
Lasse Sorensen wins Round 1 of World eX championship
Video Inside
Esports

Lasse Sorensen wins Round 1 of World eX championship

Mar 11, 2021
Latest videos
World eX Prix of the United States - Alen Terzic vs Lasse Sorensen 01:51
Esports
15m

World eX Prix of the United States - Alen Terzic vs Lasse Sorensen

World eX Prix of the United States - Bruno Senna vs Gabby Chaves 01:58
Esports
23m

World eX Prix of the United States - Bruno Senna vs Gabby Chaves

World eX Prix of the United States - Kelvin van der Linde vs Alain Valente 01:29
Esports
32m

World eX Prix of the United States - Kelvin van der Linde vs Alain Valente

Live: World eX Prix of the United States 02:00:00
Esports
10h

Live: World eX Prix of the United States

World eX: #RacingForTheClimate - Season 1 Episode 2 Trailer 01:01
Esports
Mar 29, 2021

World eX: #RacingForTheClimate - Season 1 Episode 2 Trailer

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize Prime

How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize

An unlikely partnership between World Endurance Championship LMP1 privateers Rebellion Racing and Williams Formula 1's highly-successful sim racing team yielded victory in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Here's how it triumphed in the biggest sim race ever staged

Esports
Jun 15, 2020
How seriously should Esports be taken? Prime

How seriously should Esports be taken?

As interest in Esports has increased during the coronavirus lockdown, the lines have become blurred between what's real and what's virtual - especially when some high-profile participants seem to be playing for laughs, says Luke Smith

Esports
Jun 10, 2020
Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice Prime

Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice

Daniel Abt's suspension by the Audi Formula E team - and possible loss of his drive - for fielding a ringer in an Esports event could be considered an overreaction. But in a wider context, his employers had little other alternative

Esports
May 26, 2020
How Leclerc is embracing his new mission Prime

How Leclerc is embracing his new mission

The emergence of Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc as a Twitch streaming star has been one of the pleasant surprises of lockdown so far. He says it is giving fans a greater insight into his nature, but that's not his primary purpose

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2020
Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Prime

Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

The introduction of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi to Formula 1's Virtual GP last weekend meant it was a step above the franchise's debut two weeks ago. But a dominant performance from Esports newcomer Leclerc stole the show

Esports
Apr 6, 2020
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed Prime

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

The lack of real track action so far this year hasn't stop drivers from keeping their racing brains 'fresh', as former F1 star Stoffel Vandoorne suggested last weekend.

Esports
Apr 2, 2020
Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now Prime

Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now

MotoGP's virtual #StayAtHomeGP was a sad reminder of some of the storylines that could be unfolding had the real-life season not been delayed indefinitely by the coronavirus pandemic. While we can bemoan Esports as being a poor relation of the real thing, it has an even more important function to perform

MotoGP
Mar 30, 2020
F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Prime

F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1 Esports' inaugural Virtual Grand Prix last weekend provided brilliant entertainment to those tuning in to watch a mix of F1 drivers and celebrities battle on track, but was a missed opportunity for marketing its own Esports stars. A change of approach is needed if it is to successfully fill the void until the resumption of proper racing

Esports
Mar 24, 2020

Trending Today

The day Montoya gave F1 a shock to the system
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The day Montoya gave F1 a shock to the system

M-Sport announces WRC driver line-up for 2021 season
WRC WRC / Breaking news

M-Sport announces WRC driver line-up for 2021 season

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records
Stock car Stock car / News

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

Texas Texas Motorplex's Billy Meyer interview
NHRA NHRA / News

Texas Texas Motorplex's Billy Meyer interview

Why the Bristol dirt race was a successful experiment
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Opinion

Why the Bristol dirt race was a successful experiment

Valentino Rossi questions "respect" of some MotoGP riders
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Valentino Rossi questions "respect" of some MotoGP riders

MotoGP gets Drive to Survive-style series on Amazon Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP gets Drive to Survive-style series on Amazon Prime

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

Latest news

Lasse Sørensen goes back-to-back in World eX championship
Video Inside
Esports Esports / Race report

Lasse Sørensen goes back-to-back in World eX championship

Grosjean to retain Haas ties through F1 Esports team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean to retain Haas ties through F1 Esports team

Why Ferrari has suddenly caught the sim racing bug
Esports Esports / Analysis

Why Ferrari has suddenly caught the sim racing bug

Ferrari expands official Esports Series for 2021
Esports Esports / Breaking news

Ferrari expands official Esports Series for 2021

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.