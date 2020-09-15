Top events
Esports / Race report

LMES Super Final Day 1: Three races, three different winners

shares
comments
By:

Today was the first of four days of Le Mans Esports Super Final action, featuring sportscars from the pre-1970s era as they do battle on Forza Motorsport 7.

The Le Mans Esports Series Super Final is brought to you by Motorsport Games, the FIA World Endurance Championship and the ACO.

Race 1

The first one-hour sprint race kicked off on the Le Mans Bugatti layout with Red Bull Racing Esports in its expected place at the front of the grid. They put on a dominant showing in the 1956 Jaguar D-Type machines with Robin Betka easily taking the checkered flag in the Pro class. Lazarus Racing and Williams Esports rounded out the podium.

In the Pro-Am class (1956 Lotus Eleven), LM Squad claimed victory over Apex Hunters and Hairpin Heroes, who had a thrilling battle for the runner-up spot in the closing laps. 

Race 2

The second race at Silverstone featured the same Pro podium, but in a different order (1958 Aston Martin DBR1). Williams Esports was able to overcome Red Bull and take the race win with Isaac Price at the wheel. The Lazarus team claimed second place with Red Bull forced to settle for third. 

Price's drive drew Williams equal with Red Bull in the standings at 40 points each with Lazarus trailing by four markers.

Fast Racers of Forza and Wolves of Dawn entered the final race in danger of elimination, sitting at the bottom of the standings with just six points on the board.

On the Pro-Am side (1957 Ferrari Testa Rossa), the Hairpin Heroes captured the checkered flag, which elevated them atop the standings with 40 points. LM Squad trails them by just three markers.

At the bottom sits Arnage Titans with 14 points and Endurance Elite with six points. Both need to make something happen in Race 3 or else they face elimination. 

Race 3 - The Elimination Race

Race 3 was a dramatic one as they returned to Le Mans on the old circuit (no chicanes on the Mulsanne straight). In the Pro class (1963 Ferrari 250LM), an issue for Red Bull dropped them down the order and opened up the race as Lazarus and Veloce Esports fought for control of the top spot.

The battle went right down to the wire with the Lazarus squad beating on the rear bumper of the Veloce entry into the final chicane, but Henry-Noah Schmitz held on for the race win.

Red Bull salvaged third-place and still top the standings with 63 points. Lazarus has drawn equal with them as Williams falls to third at 55 points. Veloce's endurance win picks them up to fourth in the standings at 52 points.

Fast Racers of Forza and Wolves of Dawn swapped places at the bottom of the standings, but both will go no further as they are eliminated from the event. 

In Pro-Am (1964 Porsche 904 Carrera GTS) , Apex Hunters and Hairpin Heroes end the day with 58 points each. 

In the elimination zone, Endurance Elite were just barely able to pull themselves out of the drop zone with a fourth-place finish, scoring just one point more than the Arnage Titans. The Setup Demons will join the Titans in elimination after falling to the very bottom of the standings.

Motorsport Games is the trusted partner of choice for motorsports rights holders having delivered the 24 Hour of Le Mans Virtual, eNASCAR Heat Pro League and the Formula E Race At Home Challenge in recent months.

You can watch tomorrow's race from 5pm BST, 10 ET below...

Series Esports

Series Esports
Author Nick DeGroot

