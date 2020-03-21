Livestream: Check out the NASCAR Heat All-Star event

The race is scheduled for 2 pm ET today and will be broadcast live right here...

The event will feature two 50-lap races, one for Xbox One gamers and the other for PlayStation 4 users on the officially-licensed title NASCAR Heat 4. It aims to fill the gap left by the postponement of the real-life NASCAR season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Qualifying was open to everybody from Wednesday to Friday, and the fastest gamers earned their place in the races alongside two real-life NASCAR stars.

Two-time reigning NASCAR Xfinity Series champion and 2020 NASCAR Cup Series rookie Tyler Reddick will compete in the Xbox race.

The 24-year-old American has enjoyed great success at the real-life Homestead-Miami track in recent years, having won the last two Xfinity Series races to be held there.

He will be joined by 21-year-old part-time Xfinity Series driver Kaz Grala. His best result in the series was a fourth-place finish in his maiden race in 2018 at Daytona.

They will compete against a raft of experienced gamers, many of whom are currently competing in the eNASCAR Heat Pro League where there’s $210,000 on the line.

Related video