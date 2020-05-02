May 2, 2020, 2:30 PM
Tune in as the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge hosts its second official round on a computer-generated layout set in Jersey City - near to the real-life New York E-Prix venue in Brooklyn. BMW’s Maximilian Gunther won last week, as the new esports series raises funds for UNICEF.
Livestream: ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge
