Esports / Livefeed

Livestream: ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge

May 2, 2020, 2:30 PM

Tune in as the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge hosts its second official round on a computer-generated layout set in Jersey City - near to the real-life New York E-Prix venue in Brooklyn. BMW’s Maximilian Gunther won last week, as the new esports series raises funds for UNICEF.

Supercars to host virtual race at Bathurst for guest celebrities

Supercars to host virtual race at Bathurst for guest celebrities
Series Formula E , Esports

