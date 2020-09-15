Top events
Previous
Esports / Livefeed

Livestream: Le Mans Esports Super Final – for pre-1970s cars

shares
comments

Watch all the action in our livestream of the Le Mans Esports Series Super Final – today it's the first segment of races featuring classic sportscars from the pre-1970's era.

The Le Mans Esports Series Super Final is brought to you by Motorsport Games, the FIA World Endurance Championship and the ACO.

Motorsport Games is the trusted partner of choice for motorsports rights holders having delivered the 24 Hour of Le Mans Virtual, eNASCAR Heat Pro League and the Formula E Race At Home Challenge in recent months.

The 2020 Le Mans Esports Series Super Final follows the incredible success of the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual in June and last year’s final, which was won by Veloce Esports just hours before the real race took to the grid.

Teams from around the world will compete on Forza Motorsport 7, on the Xbox One family of devices, in the 2020 final. They will take place over four nights that reflect the history of the iconic endurance race. Each night will feature four hours of exhilarating racing with two one-hour sprint races and a two-hour endurance race.

The two teams with the lowest points, in both the Pro and Pro-Am categories, at the end of every night will be eliminated until we go into the Super Final itself on Friday 18th September where the top three teams will fight it out for the title.

Today’s schedule is...

Segment 1: Pre 1970s

Race

Length 

Track

Pro Car

Pro-Am Car

1

1 hour

Le Mans Bugatti

1956 Jaguar D-Type

1956 Lotus Eleven

2

1 hour

Silverstone

1958 Aston Martin DBR1

1957 Ferrari Testa Rossa

3

2 hours

Le Mans 
(No Chicanes)

1963 Ferrari 250LM

1964 Porsche 904 
Carrera GTS
