Livestream: Virtual Race of Champions

16 real-world drivers will battle it out on Assetto Corsa in the virtual event this Sunday, which will mirror the real Race of Champions and be run in partnership with Motorsport Games.

Breakout IndyCar star Colton Herta will compete against the likes of Haas Formula 1 driver Romain Grosjean, Mercedes Formula E driver Vandoorne and 2003 World Rally champion Petter Solberg.

They will compete across virtual versions of Race of Champions circuits from throughout the event’s history.

The 16 drivers have been divided into four-driver groups, with the first group featuring FE Race at Home Challenge champion Vandoorne, 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual winners Louis Deletraz and Raffaele Marciello as well as IMSA iRacing champion Bruno Spengler.

Haas F1 reserve Deletraz will be going in search of his third sim racing title in as many weeks after he clinched the SRO GT Esports title at the virtual Kyalami circuit last weekend.

The second group consists of current Formula E championship leader Antonio Felix da Costa, 2019 W Series runner-up Beitske Visser, two-time NASCAR Mexico champion Ruben Garcia Jr and 20-year-old Herta.

Group three is headlined by Solberg, who will compete against double World RX champion Johan Kristoffersson, three-time World Touring Car champion Andy Priaulx and sportscar ace Filipe Albuquerque, who stunned WRC legend Sebastien Loeb to win the 2010 edition of the ROC.

The fourth and final group features F1 star Grosjean, reigning World RX champion Timmy Hansen, two-time DTM champion and Formula E-bound Rast and 2019 ROC winner Guerra.

As well as competing in the individual event, many of those drivers will also compete in the Virtual ROC Nations Cup, with World RX champions Hansen and Kristoffersson teaming up to represent Sweden in group A.

They will compete against Portuguese duo Da Costa and Albuquerque as well as Mexico’s Guerra and Garcia Jr.

Solberg will compete in group B with his son Oliver to represent Norway, while Priaulx and his son Seb will lead Britain’s effort. The final team in the second group is yet to be confirmed.

Four sim racers will battle it out in a separate eROC World Final contest, which features the previous two winners of the eROC event – Ferrari Esports star Enzo Bonito and Veloce’s James Baldwin.

They will compete against sim racers Nills Naujoks and Arthur Kammerer, who were the fastest two drivers in the open-qualification event.

Full coverage of the event will begin at 6pm BST on Sunday on Motorsport.tv.