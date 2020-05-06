Sign in
Esports / Breaking news

Lowndes set for Supercars Eseries start

Lowndes set for Supercars Eseries start
By:
May 6, 2020, 1:33 AM

Craig Lowndes is set to make his virtual Supercars debut during next week's round of the category's All Stars Eseries.

The 109-time Supercars race winner will make his debut during the sixth round of the successful virtual series on May 13, joining a growing list of high-profile wildcard entries.

The likes of Max Verstappen, Marcos Ambrose, Will Power and Joey Logano have already made cameo appearances, while Lando Norris and James Courtney are among this week's five-strong contingent of one-offs.

Motorsport.com understands Lowndes was originally slated to race in tonight's Spa-Francorchamps round, but will instead be the headline act for next Wednesday.

Round 6 is currently set to be split across the Circuit of the Americas and Sebring layouts, although Supercars has been tweaking formats along the way, such as dropping the Nürburgring from tonight's schedule.

Scott McLaughlin leads the Eseries after four rounds, holding an 80-point advantage over Cam Waters.

Every round of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries can streamed live and free through Motorsport.tv.

About this article

Series Supercars , Esports
Drivers Craig Lowndes
Teams Triple Eight Race Engineering
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

