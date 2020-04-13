Verstappen to race in Supercars Eseries

The Dutchman, a keen sim racer, will join the full cast of regular Supercars drivers for four races across the Silverstone and Barcelona circuits.



He'll race a virtual Holden Commodore sporting his traditional #33 and a Red Bull livery similar to his F1 car, Verstappen especially keen to take on sim racing pal and occasional online teammate Shane van Gisbergen.



“I’m looking forward to the race," said Verstappen.



"It’s going to be a challenge as it’s not a car I’ve driven a lot on the sim, but they are pretty cool to watch in real life. We always race with Supercars in Melbourne so it’s going to be interesting to see how I get on against all the regular drivers.



“I’ve tried the Supercar now a few times on iRacing and it’s a very tricky car to get right. I’m looking forward to racing alongside my mate Shane, or Pastor, as I call him – he’s a top shunter on the sim!



"We race online a lot together so hopefully we can do well for Red Bull and it should be a bit of fun racing against the other V8 drivers as well.”



Van Gisbergen predicted that Verstappen's aggressive flair will be on show during his Supercars cameo.



“It’s awesome that a driver of Max’s calibre will be on the grid to take us on in a Red Bull Supercar,” van Gisbergen said.



“He’s fast and he knows these tracks well, so I expect to see him at the front.



“He’s put in plenty of hours in a Supercar online. Just like he races in an F1, he’s aggressive and won’t back down against anyone, so it will be great to have him on the grid this week.”



The second Eseries round kicks off at 7pm AEST Wednesday. Watch all of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries live and free with Motorsport.tv.

Slider List Max Verstappen, 2020 Red Bull Holden 1 / 4 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool Max Verstappen, 2020 Red Bull Holden 2 / 4 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool Max Verstappen, 2020 Red Bull Holden 3 / 4 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool Max Verstappen, 2020 Red Bull Holden 4 / 4 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool