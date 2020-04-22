Mostert, Rossi to make virtual series switch

Walkinshaw Andretti United and Andretti Autosport have teamed up for the special Esports collaboration, which will see the star drivers make virtual cameos in Australia and the US.

Mostert will go first, the Bathurst winner to race alongside Rossi for AA at the Circuit of the Americas IndyCar iRacing Challenge round this Sunday.

Rossi will then compete at the North America-themed fourth round of the Supercars All Stars Eseries next Wednesday, which will take place across the Watkins Glen and Toronto circuits.

It will be a return of sorts for the Indy 500 winner, who competed as a wildcard at last year's Bathurst 1000 with James Hinchcliffe.

“Prior to 2020, I wasn’t much of a sim racer and never had any intentions of becoming one, but in light of the current situation it has become a great platform for us to stay relevant to our fans and sponsors," said Rossi.

“I had such an incredible time driving the V8 Holden with WAU in Bathurst last year. It was a no-brainer for me to return virtually to the grid for two races where I know the tracks incredibly well and have had good success there in the past.

“With Chaz racing with us at COTA in the AutoNation IndyCar Challenge this weekend, we will have to come up with some sort of friendly bet to see who finishes higher in their respective wild card races. I would put your money on him...”

Mostert added: “For me it’s super exciting to compete in my first IndyCar race, even if it is virtually.

"Having the link between our organisations has presented me with an amazing opportunity, so a huge thank you to the entire Andretti Autosport team for having me.

“I’ll be looking to do a solid job, I’m not expecting too much. I’ve driven a Supercar around COTA once, but I’m tipping the IndyCar will be a different kettle of fish.

"It’s great to have some awesome teammates to bounce off, so I’ll be picking their brains in the lead up."

Mostert and Rossi aren't the only drivers switching between the IndyCar and Supercars Eseries.

Scott McLaughlin has been regularly competing in the IndyCar series, and took victory in the Barber Motorsports Park round earlier this month.

Will Power, meanwhile, made a wildcard appearance in the Supercars Eseries at last night's Bathurst round.

The BP Supercars All Stars Eseries can be streamed live and free through Motorsport.tv.

Chaz Mostert, Tickford Racing Ford Photo by: Dirk Klynsmith / Motorsport Images

