Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
112 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
210 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Esports / Breaking news

Mostert, Rossi to make virtual series switch

shares
comments
Mostert, Rossi to make virtual series switch
By:
Apr 22, 2020, 9:01 PM

Chaz Mostert will make his virtual IndyCar debut this weekend, before IndyCar ace Alexander Rossi competes in the Supercars Eseries next Wednesday.

Walkinshaw Andretti United and Andretti Autosport have teamed up for the special Esports collaboration, which will see the star drivers make virtual cameos in Australia and the US.

Mostert will go first, the Bathurst winner to race alongside Rossi for AA at the Circuit of the Americas IndyCar iRacing Challenge round this Sunday.

Rossi will then compete at the North America-themed fourth round of the Supercars All Stars Eseries next Wednesday, which will take place across the Watkins Glen and Toronto circuits.

It will be a return of sorts for the Indy 500 winner, who competed as a wildcard at last year's Bathurst 1000 with James Hinchcliffe.

“Prior to 2020, I wasn’t much of a sim racer and never had any intentions of becoming one, but in light of the current situation it has become a great platform for us to stay relevant to our fans and sponsors," said Rossi.

“I had such an incredible time driving the V8 Holden with WAU in Bathurst last year. It was a no-brainer for me to return virtually to the grid for two races where I know the tracks incredibly well and have had good success there in the past.

“With Chaz racing with us at COTA in the AutoNation IndyCar Challenge this weekend, we will have to come up with some sort of friendly bet to see who finishes higher in their respective wild card races. I would put your money on him...”

Mostert added: “For me it’s super exciting to compete in my first IndyCar race, even if it is virtually.

"Having the link between our organisations has presented me with an amazing opportunity, so a huge thank you to the entire Andretti Autosport team for having me.

“I’ll be looking to do a solid job, I’m not expecting too much. I’ve driven a Supercar around COTA once, but I’m tipping the IndyCar will be a different kettle of fish.

"It’s great to have some awesome teammates to bounce off, so I’ll be picking their brains in the lead up."

Mostert and Rossi aren't the only drivers switching between the IndyCar and Supercars Eseries.

Scott McLaughlin has been regularly competing in the IndyCar series, and took victory in the Barber Motorsports Park round earlier this month.

Will Power, meanwhile, made a wildcard appearance in the Supercars Eseries at last night's Bathurst round.

The BP Supercars All Stars Eseries can be streamed live and free through Motorsport.tv.

Chaz Mostert, Tickford Racing Ford

Chaz Mostert, Tickford Racing Ford

Photo by: Dirk Klynsmith / Motorsport Images

Related video

Next article
Button leads SRO GT Esports series line-up

Previous article

Button leads SRO GT Esports series line-up
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars , IndyCar , Esports
Drivers Alexander Rossi , Chaz Mostert
Teams Andretti Autosport , Walkinshaw Andretti United
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Esports Next session

Supercars Eseries: Round 3

21 Apr - 22 Apr

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

DEI/Earnhardt Jr adds Mike Davis to team

2
NASCAR Cup

North Carolina governor holds brake on NASCAR racing resumption

3
NASCAR Cup

Ally extends with Hendrick, regardless of Johnson’s future

4
General

‘Senna’ writer’s feature film ‘Heroes’ released on Motorsport.tv

5
Formula 1

Ayrton Senna and the final F1 wins for Lotus

Latest videos

Livestream: eNASCAR Heat - Pro League - Round 1 00:00
Esports

Livestream: eNASCAR Heat - Pro League - Round 1

Supercars All Stars Eseries - Mount Panorama Race 3 Highlights 01:36
Esports

Supercars All Stars Eseries - Mount Panorama Race 3 Highlights

Supercars All Stars Eseries - Mount Panorama Race 2 Highlights 01:25
Esports

Supercars All Stars Eseries - Mount Panorama Race 2 Highlights

Supercars All Stars Eseries - Mount Panorama Race 2 Jacobson and Whincup crash 00:57
Esports

Supercars All Stars Eseries - Mount Panorama Race 2 Jacobson and Whincup crash

Supercars All Stars Eseries - Mount Panorama Race 2 Start 02:09
Esports

Supercars All Stars Eseries - Mount Panorama Race 2 Start

Latest news

Mostert, Rossi to make virtual series switch
eSpt

Mostert, Rossi to make virtual series switch

Button leads SRO GT Esports series line-up
eSpt

Button leads SRO GT Esports series line-up

eNASCAR Heat Pro League returns for Season Two
eSpt

eNASCAR Heat Pro League returns for Season Two

Logano to star in next round of Supercars Eseries
NAS

Logano to star in next round of Supercars Eseries

McLaughlin takes controversial Bathurst win
eSpt

McLaughlin takes controversial Bathurst win

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.