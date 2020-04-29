Dramatic Montreal wins for van Gisbergen, Mostert

The first race saw a three-way thriller between van Gisbergen, Anton De Pasquale and Scott McLaughlin from start to finish.

Van Gisbergen grabbed the lead at the first corner, profiting from polesitter De Pasquale out-braking himself.

McLaughlin almost snuck up the inside of De Pasquale too, but ultimately had to settle into third place.

The Red Bull Holden was first into the pits, taking his mandatory service at the end of Lap 4.

The undercut proved potent, van Gisbergen retaining the lead as McLaughlin, who pitted a lap later than his fellow Kiwi but a lap earlier than De Pasquale, ended up in second.

The reigning Bathurst 1000 winner spent the second stint glued to the back of van Gisbergen, before mounting a big challenge for the lead at Turn 1 on the final lap.

However he couldn't get it done cleanly, McLaughlin forced to redress after bumping van Gisbergen wide.

The redress allowed De Pasquale to sneak back into second, the trio continuing to run nose-to-tail to the finish.

Those same front-runners quickly came unstuck in the reverse grid race, however.

All three were caught up in a monster first-lap clash, started when Joey Logano spun on the run to the first corner.

Van Gisbergen came out of the melee best-placed, sitting 15th after almost the entire field cycled through the pits behind the Safety Car.

However his race was ruined after the restart after Jack Smith bounced across the grass at the first corner complex and collected van Gisbergen on the other side.

McLaughlin followed him back to the pits for lengthy repairs on his engine, leaving De Pasquale as the last man standing from the top three.

The Erebus driver worked his way to 13th, while McLaughlin and van Gisbergen finished 25th and 26th respectively.

Out front Chaz Mostert kept things clean to record his first Eseries win, with Waters was the big winner in terms of points, the quiet title contender grabbing second.

Zane Goddard rounded out the reverse grid podium.

The race broadcast will be streamed live and free through Motorsport.com and Motorsport.tv.

