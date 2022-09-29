Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Motorsport Games announces five at-track activations during 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, including NASCAR Rivals Competition
Esports News

Motorsport Games and Frankie Zombie announce partnership to expand audience offerings with upcoming artistic activations

The contemporary artist and leading motorsports video game publisher collaborate with Live Fast Motorsports for upcoming NASCAR Cup Series and charity events.

By:
Motorsport Games and Frankie Zombie announce partnership to expand audience offerings with upcoming artistic activations
Listen to this article

MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”), a leading racing game developer, publisher, and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, announces today its partnership with contemporary artist Frankie Zombie. The partnership, done in collaboration with Live Fast Motorsports, will see a series of charity activations and a custom-made, stock-car paint scheme for the No. 78 Ford Mustang.

The Frankie Zombie-designed custom paint scheme will be showcased and driven by BJ McLeod during the NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 on October 23rd at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Prior to watching McLeod race in the custom wrapping, fans will be able to download the paint scheme as part of the NASCAR 21: Ignition Victory Edition, 2022 Throwback Pack DLC, Season Pass 2, and  Season Pass Complete for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC through the Steam store. Players that purchase NASCAR 21: Ignition Victory Edition, Season Pass 2, or Season Pass Complete will have access to the custom-designed scheme on October 6, weeks before the car hits the track in real life.

Motorsport Games and Frankie Zombie announce partnership to expand audience offerings with upcoming artistic and philanthropic activations.

Motorsport Games and Frankie Zombie announce partnership to expand audience offerings with upcoming artistic and philanthropic activations.

In addition to designing the custom wrap for the NASCAR Cup Series race, Zombie will be appearing at a series of in-person, live painting events during the weekends of the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (October 8th and 9th) and the aforementioned Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway (October 22nd and 23rd). At the events, two additional car hoods with custom-designed wrappings done by Zombie will be raffled off for charity, with the proceeds going to Speedway Children’s Charity and the NASCAR Foundation, a  leading charity that works to improve the lives of children who need it most in the NASCAR communities, through the Speediatrics Children's Fund and the Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award.

"We’re excited to kick off our partnership with Frankie Zombie, as it will push our philanthropic efforts forward, pay respect to the art community and provide a new way for our community to interact with the sport,” said Jay Pennell, Brand Manager, NASCAR at Motorsport Games. “It is an ongoing priority for Motorsport Games to take new approaches in expanding our audience offerings and events, and we feel Frankie is the perfect person to help bridge fans together through crossover appeal. Frankie is a one-of-a-kind artist, and we hope this upcoming initiative will not only welcome a new community into the Motorsport Games ecosystem but give our pre-existing fans even more unique and creative elements to our in-person activations and game offerings.”

“Converting a NASCAR stock car into a piece of art is not something you would typically see nor expect, and as a lifelong fan of racing, I cannot wait to see the design putting in 400 laps of racing,” said Frankie Zombie. “I’m excited to partner with Motorsport Games and Live Fast Motorsports to bring these paint schemes to life for fans and help them gain a new appreciation for art and vice versa. I encourage everyone to come to the live painting events to be a part of some great initiatives for charity.”

To keep up with the latest Motorsport Games news, visit www.motorsportgames.com and follow on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

shares
comments
Motorsport Games announces five at-track activations during 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, including NASCAR Rivals Competition
Previous article

Motorsport Games announces five at-track activations during 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, including NASCAR Rivals Competition
More from
Motorsport Games
Motorsport Games announces five at-track activations during 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, including NASCAR Rivals Competition News
Esports

Motorsport Games announces five at-track activations during 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, including NASCAR Rivals Competition

Motorsport Games' NASCAR 21: Ignition Gets a Tune-Up Under the Hood for the 2022 Season News
Esports

Motorsport Games' NASCAR 21: Ignition Gets a Tune-Up Under the Hood for the 2022 Season

Where to watch the Le Mans Virtual Series by Motorsport Games first round action News
Esports

Where to watch the Le Mans Virtual Series by Motorsport Games first round action

Latest news

Motorsport Games and Frankie Zombie announce partnership to expand audience offerings with upcoming artistic activations
Esports Esports

Motorsport Games and Frankie Zombie announce partnership to expand audience offerings with upcoming artistic activations

The contemporary artist and leading motorsports video game publisher collaborate with Live Fast Motorsports for upcoming NASCAR Cup Series and charity events.

Motorsport Games announces five at-track activations during 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, including NASCAR Rivals Competition
Esports Esports

Motorsport Games announces five at-track activations during 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, including NASCAR Rivals Competition

Fans will be able to compete on NASCAR Rivals to win prizes and a chance to go to the NASCAR Cup Series Championship.

The "second chance" that led a Dutch F1 champion to Mercedes
Esports Esports

The "second chance" that led a Dutch F1 champion to Mercedes

As Formula 1 has pushed to reach a younger generation of fans and find new ways to get people into the series, Esports has been a big success story.

Behind the scenes of the Le Mans Virtual Series 
Esports Esports

Behind the scenes of the Le Mans Virtual Series 

We visited the Silverstone-based Motorsport Games esports studio as it created the 8 Hours of Bahrain Le Mans Virtual Series race live.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize Prime

How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize

An unlikely partnership between World Endurance Championship LMP1 privateers Rebellion Racing and Williams Formula 1's highly-successful sim racing team yielded victory in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Here's how it triumphed in the biggest sim race ever staged

Esports
Jun 15, 2020
How seriously should Esports be taken? Prime

How seriously should Esports be taken?

As interest in Esports has increased during the coronavirus lockdown, the lines have become blurred between what's real and what's virtual - especially when some high-profile participants seem to be playing for laughs, says Luke Smith

Esports
Jun 10, 2020
Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice Prime

Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice

Daniel Abt's suspension by the Audi Formula E team - and possible loss of his drive - for fielding a ringer in an Esports event could be considered an overreaction. But in a wider context, his employers had little other alternative

Esports
May 26, 2020
How Leclerc is embracing his new mission Prime

How Leclerc is embracing his new mission

The emergence of Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc as a Twitch streaming star has been one of the pleasant surprises of lockdown so far. He says it is giving fans a greater insight into his nature, but that's not his primary purpose

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2020
Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Prime

Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

The introduction of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi to Formula 1's Virtual GP last weekend meant it was a step above the franchise's debut two weeks ago. But a dominant performance from Esports newcomer Leclerc stole the show

Esports
Apr 6, 2020
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed Prime

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

The lack of real track action so far this year hasn't stop drivers from keeping their racing brains 'fresh', as former F1 star Stoffel Vandoorne suggested last weekend.

Esports
Apr 2, 2020
Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now Prime

Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now

MotoGP's virtual #StayAtHomeGP was a sad reminder of some of the storylines that could be unfolding had the real-life season not been delayed indefinitely by the coronavirus pandemic. While we can bemoan Esports as being a poor relation of the real thing, it has an even more important function to perform

MotoGP
Mar 30, 2020
F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Prime

F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1 Esports' inaugural Virtual Grand Prix last weekend provided brilliant entertainment to those tuning in to watch a mix of F1 drivers and celebrities battle on track, but was a missed opportunity for marketing its own Esports stars. A change of approach is needed if it is to successfully fill the void until the resumption of proper racing

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.