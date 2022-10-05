Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Historic Monza hosts round two of the Le Mans Virtual Series 2022
Esports / 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual News

Motorsport Games announces Le Mans Virtual Series ready for a competitive 4 Hours of Monza

Entry list for Monza revealed and timetable for the weekend of racing.

By:
Motorsport Games announces Le Mans Virtual Series ready for a competitive 4 Hours of Monza
Listen to this article

MIAMI, FL - October 5, 2022 - Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”), a leading racing game developer, publisher, and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, announces today The entry list for the second round of the 2022-23 Le Mans Virtual Series, 4 Hours of Monza. The list is available (HERE). The high level of both real-life and sim drivers due to compete in the upcoming Monza event is a great indication that another closely contested race is likely from start to finish.

Names such as 2021 ELMS champion Yifei Yi, Mexican motorsport legend Luis Diaz and Porsche factory driver Ayhancan Güven will be racing alongside the esports elite, including those representing Bahrain victors Floyd Vanwall-Burst (Dillmann/Simončič/Pedersen) in LMP and Oracle Red Bull Racing (Webster/Siebel/Jordan) in GTE.

The race will take place on the rFactor2 platform at the virtual Autodromo Nazionale Monza, and full, uninterrupted coverage will begin from 12:40 p.m BST (CEST = +1 hour / EST = -5 hours) on Saturday, October 8. The Italian temple of speed is unmatched for its history and the passion it invokes in motorsport fans – real or virtual – and esport racing fans can be sure that plenty of action will be in store!

A total of 40 cars will battle it out in two different classes – 24 in LMP, with all competitors using an ORECA 07 LMP2 model, and 16 in GTE, with teams having a choice of Ferrari, BMW, Porsche, and Aston Martin Vantage models. Manufacturer support also comes to teams representing Alpine and Mercedes AMG.

Qualifying begins on Friday, October 7 at 6:00 pm BST, and all race action can be followed on the FIA WEC, Le Mans, and TraxionGG’s YouTube channels, on twitch.tv/traxiongg, and on multiple social media channels.

Round 1                       8 Hours of Bahrain, Bahrain                              September 17, 2022

Round 2                       4 Hours of Monza, Italy                                     October 8, 2022

Round 3                       6 Hours of Spa, Belgium                                   November 5, 2022

Round 4                       500 Miles of Sebring, USA                                 December 3, 2022

Round 5                       24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual                              January 14/15, 2023

www.lemansvirtual.com

About Le Mans Virtual Series

Le Mans Virtual Series is a global, elite esports series made up of five rounds that bring together endurance racing and sim racing’s top teams to compete on some of the world’s most famous racetracks. International FIA-licensed real-world drivers are teamed up with elite esports squads to take on endurance classics for a total prize fund of US$250,000, culminating in the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Le Mans Virtual Series is a joint venture between leading racing game developer, publisher, and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, Motorsport Games, and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO) - the creator and organizer of the world-famous 24 Hours of Le Mans and promoter of the FIA World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC).

shares
comments
Historic Monza hosts round two of the Le Mans Virtual Series 2022
Previous article

Historic Monza hosts round two of the Le Mans Virtual Series 2022
More from
Motorsport Games
Motorsport Games and Frankie Zombie announce partnership to expand audience offerings with upcoming artistic activations News
Esports

Motorsport Games and Frankie Zombie announce partnership to expand audience offerings with upcoming artistic activations

Motorsport Games announces five at-track activations during 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, including NASCAR Rivals Competition News
Esports

Motorsport Games announces five at-track activations during 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, including NASCAR Rivals Competition

Motorsport Games' NASCAR 21: Ignition Gets a Tune-Up Under the Hood for the 2022 Season News
Esports

Motorsport Games' NASCAR 21: Ignition Gets a Tune-Up Under the Hood for the 2022 Season

Latest news

2022 F1 Japanese Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 Japanese Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 travels to Suzuka this weekend for the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix. Here's the full schedule for the 18th round of the 2022 F1 season.

Steiner: FIA decisions over damaged F1 endplates "getting old"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Steiner: FIA decisions over damaged F1 endplates "getting old"

Haas Formula 1 boss Gunther Steiner has expressed his growing frustration about front wing endplate damage leading to his cars being called in by the FIA race directors.

Channel 4 to continue showing F1 highlights, live British GP in 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

Channel 4 to continue showing F1 highlights, live British GP in 2023

Channel 4 has announced it will continue to broadcast Formula 1 highlights free-to-air in the UK through 2023 as part of a deal with Sky Sports.

Ferrari LMH surpasses 10,000km in testing as launch date set
WEC WEC

Ferrari LMH surpasses 10,000km in testing as launch date set

Ferrari has revealed its new Le Mans Hypercar that will race in the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2023 has covered more than 10,000km in testing, as it gears up to officially launch the car later this month.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize Prime

How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize

An unlikely partnership between World Endurance Championship LMP1 privateers Rebellion Racing and Williams Formula 1's highly-successful sim racing team yielded victory in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Here's how it triumphed in the biggest sim race ever staged

Esports
Jun 15, 2020
How seriously should Esports be taken? Prime

How seriously should Esports be taken?

As interest in Esports has increased during the coronavirus lockdown, the lines have become blurred between what's real and what's virtual - especially when some high-profile participants seem to be playing for laughs, says Luke Smith

Esports
Jun 10, 2020
Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice Prime

Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice

Daniel Abt's suspension by the Audi Formula E team - and possible loss of his drive - for fielding a ringer in an Esports event could be considered an overreaction. But in a wider context, his employers had little other alternative

Esports
May 26, 2020
How Leclerc is embracing his new mission Prime

How Leclerc is embracing his new mission

The emergence of Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc as a Twitch streaming star has been one of the pleasant surprises of lockdown so far. He says it is giving fans a greater insight into his nature, but that's not his primary purpose

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2020
Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Prime

Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

The introduction of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi to Formula 1's Virtual GP last weekend meant it was a step above the franchise's debut two weeks ago. But a dominant performance from Esports newcomer Leclerc stole the show

Esports
Apr 6, 2020
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed Prime

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

The lack of real track action so far this year hasn't stop drivers from keeping their racing brains 'fresh', as former F1 star Stoffel Vandoorne suggested last weekend.

Esports
Apr 2, 2020
Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now Prime

Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now

MotoGP's virtual #StayAtHomeGP was a sad reminder of some of the storylines that could be unfolding had the real-life season not been delayed indefinitely by the coronavirus pandemic. While we can bemoan Esports as being a poor relation of the real thing, it has an even more important function to perform

MotoGP
Mar 30, 2020
F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Prime

F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1 Esports' inaugural Virtual Grand Prix last weekend provided brilliant entertainment to those tuning in to watch a mix of F1 drivers and celebrities battle on track, but was a missed opportunity for marketing its own Esports stars. A change of approach is needed if it is to successfully fill the void until the resumption of proper racing

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.