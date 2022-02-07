Tickets Subscribe
Frederik Rasmussen wins Autosport's Esports Driver of the Year
Esports Motorsport.com news

Motorsport Games announces rFactor 2 content update and user interface refresh

This is the first of four quarterly updates planned for the simulation during the 2022 calendar year.

Motorsport Games announces rFactor 2 content update and user interface refresh
By:
Listen to this article

MIAMI, FL – February 7, 2022 - Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”), a leading racing game developer, publisher, and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, announces today the release of the first rFactor 2 content update and user interface refresh of 2022. This content drop, set to continue quarterly, includes the addition of brand new tracks and car chassis from the world of motorsport. The refreshed UI provides users an easy-to-navigate interface that contains all of the optionality necessary for players to create the most authentic driving experience. To view the release trailer, please click the link here.

The quarterly content and UI updates within rFactor 2 will breathe new life into the simulation platform on a regular basis, consistently providing players with the most robust offering for their virtual racing needs. Motorsport Games expects the updates to revamp and improve both the rFactor 2 platform and user experience. The team has already implemented rFactor 2 into its portfolio of live esports events, such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual Series and the recently-announced, inaugural INDYCAR-Motorsport Games Pro Challenge (kicking off February 9, 2022). Motorsport Games’ commitment to continuously upgrading and improving the overall experience within rFactor 2 will allow the simulation to remain as the top offering available to virtual SIM racers around the world.

“Acquiring rFactor 2 was a massive enhancement to our product offerings, as we believe that it is truly the best-in-class simulation platform on the market today,” said Zach Griffin, Director of Technology at Motorsport Games. “For the past year, we have not only sought to maintain rFactor 2’s customary level of excellence but iterate and push it further forward in content, user interface, and overall capability. We give thanks to the Studio397 team for developing such a robust product and we look forward to releasing future highly requested quarterly content and UI updates for our racers.”

“I have used rFactor 2 a tremendous amount to properly prepare for my real-life races, as no other simulation provides the same level of authenticity and feel,” said Fernando Alonso, current Alpine Formula One driver, 2-time F1 World Drivers’ Champion, 2-time 24 Hours of Le Mans Champion and former Karting World Champion. “It is of the utmost importance that drivers feel ready to take on challenging circuits and the demands of specific cars and rFactor 2 give me the tools to be completely comfortable behind the wheel at any track. It has and will continue to be an invaluable resource during my career.”

Content additions include the INDYCAR IR-18, the BMW M4 for the GT3 class, the Ligier JS P320 for the LMP3 roster, and the iconic Daytona International Speedway, both the oval and road courses. INDYCAR’s IR-18 addition to rFactor 2 is the latest in a line of additions to replicate as many forms of motorsport as possible within the platform, with the INDYCAR-Motorsport Games Pro Challenge providing a showcase event. These cars will give users three highly requested and immensely popular options to race in. Lastly, the implementation of the Daytona International Speedway brings to life the premium endurance racing circuit in the U.S. to rFactor 2, allowing racers to achieve glory at one of the most historic venues in the entire world of motorsport. The track is entirely laser scanned to include as much detail as possible and the IR-18 features both Push to Pass and Weight Jacker. 

“In my first year competing in INDYCAR, I learned quite quickly how demanding and tough the cars, competition, and circuits are,” said Romain Grosjean, current Andretti Autosport driver in the NTT INDYCAR Series and former Haas and Lotus Formula One driver. “Having come directly from Formula One, where there are no oval circuits and the cars are quite different, without the time I spent training with rFactor 2, I would not have been able to achieve the level of success or familiarity I did last season. With another full year of racing coming up and new goals in sight, I cannot wait to test myself on rFactor 2 and be ahead of the competition as a result of its many offerings that are applicable to our real-world racing  experiences.”

“I have always been a massive fan of rFactor 2 and I am thrilled with the additions the team continues to make to ensure it stays as the pinnacle of racing simulations,” said Juan Pablo Montoya, current DragonSpeed driver in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and former winner of prestigious races such as the Monaco Grand Prix, Indianapolis 500 and 24 Hours of Daytona. “As someone who has competed in so many different series of motorsport throughout my career, it’s incredible to see each form authentically replicated within the virtual world. rFactor 2 and its team of developers continue to outdo themselves.”

All content additions and user interface upgrades are currently live within rFactor 2 starting today. Players can find a full breakdown of features here. The quarterly release cycle will proceed with content and build updates throughout 2022, with tentative release dates set for May, August, and November of 2022.

To keep up with the latest Motorsport Game news visit www.motorsportgames.com and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Frederik Rasmussen wins Autosport's Esports Driver of the Year
Frederik Rasmussen wins Autosport’s Esports Driver of the Year
