Motorsport Games and Live Fast Motorsports Announce Increased Partnership for 2022 NASCAR Season
Esports / 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual

Motorsport Games’ Le Mans Virtual Series followed by more than 81 million fans

The series concludes its five-month season with racing legends, millions of fans and hundreds of laps.

Motorsport Games’ Le Mans Virtual Series followed by more than 81 million fans
Listen to this article

MIAMI, FL - January 24, 2022 - The five-round 2021-22 Le Mans Virtual Series, which was brought to a glittering conclusion last weekend with the star-studded 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual, registered impressive, cumulated TV and digital audience figures of more than 81 million throughout its 5-month season. 

The grand finale to the Le Mans Virtual Series held on January 15 and 16, 2022 brought together 50 cars with 200 drivers hailing from 39 different countries. Racers competed on 116 simulators worldwide located in 28 countries on an extremely accurate virtual rendition of the iconic Circuit des 24 Heures in Le Mans, France.

Heading a grid of famous racing names and leading the charge in early stages was Formula One World Champion Max Verstappen, competing alongside INDYCAR Champion Alex Palou and motorsport legend Juan Pablo Montoya, among others.

After incredible battles up and down the field between the world’s best professional and sim racing drivers representing elite esports teams, the event was won by Realteam Hydrogen Redline, with BMW Team Redline taking victory in the GTE category.    

Gérard Neveu, Executive Producer of the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual and Motorsport Advisor to Motorsport Games: “On behalf of all of us at Le Mans Virtual Series, we want to sincerely thank all our competitors and teams who made this possible, our partners for their unwavering support, and the millions of fans who followed our events and who brought the social media sites alive with their comments of support, passion and race-enthusiasm.  “These impressive figures and the quality of the events are clear confirmation that the Le Mans Virtual Series and the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual are now firmly established at the very top level of esports and sim racing. Let’s now get ready for next season and make it even better!”

An impressive multi-million TV/OTT and digital audience of over 81 million enjoyed a slick and authoritative 25-hour TV special seen in countries across four continents, on channels such as Eurosport, Motor Trend, L’Equipe Live and Motorsport.TV.

Some key facts and figures:

  • 360,000 hours were consumed by the #LeMansVirtual audience
  • 8 million TV/OTT audience (source: YouGov Sport)
  • 4 million digital impressions for 24H Le Mans Virtual (Source : YouGov Sport)
  • 2 million social media impressions (FIA WEC, ACO, LMVS) through the season
  • 7 million video views (across FIA WEC, ACO and Traxion GG – Source: Hookit)
  • 200 drivers hailing from 39 different nations
  • 50 cars split in two classes (29 LMP and 21 GTE)
  • 116 simulators located across 28 different countries
  • 2 servers (1 main/1 backup) operated rFactor2 and 0 server issues
  • 33,000 connections on the official Alkamel timing system (Source: Alkamel)
  • 407 laps completed by the winner, #70 Realteam Hydrogen Redline
  • Organization team of 120 people including production, sporting, marketing, media and digital, TV, logistics
