Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
68 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
109 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
207 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Esports / Motorsport.com news

Motorsport Games to manage ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge

shares
comments
Motorsport Games to manage ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge
Apr 25, 2020, 12:51 PM

Motorsport Games to provide esports event management and remote broadcast expertise to deliver competition supporting UNICEF.

PRESS RELEASE, SATURDAY 25th April 2020: Motorsport Games, the video game company dedicated to the integration of racing game development and esports, has been appointed by Formula E to produce, broadcast and manage the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge in support of UNICEF.

After executing a successful test event last week (18th April), Motorsport Games will work with Formula E to seamlessly deliver the eight-race esports competition, with the first points-scoring race on Saturday, 25th April. This will culminate in a showpiece final double-header weekend over two days on Saturday 6th June and Sunday 7th June.

During the Coronavirus crisis Motorsport Games has become the esports fulfilment partner of choice for key motorsport rights holders who need to stage live events with participants and commentators in multiple geographies and the team was able to create the Formula E test event last weekend. This involved liaising with the drivers and teams, managing race control and producing the broadcast for both digital and analogue distribution complete with commentary. All of this was managed with our remote operations skills and technology.

Run on rFactor 2 with separate grids and standings for both the official Formula E drivers and online qualifiers, the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge offers a unique take on esports thanks to its Race Royale format which sees the driver in last position eliminated at the end of each lap. The winner of the gamer’s competition will then get the opportunity of a lifetime with a test drive in a real Formula E car during a race weekend.

Jamie Reigle, CEO, Formula E said: “This is a complicated production across multiple geographies and our production company, Motorsport Games, has been great at managing the remote operations and making sure that we can get all the equipment and cameras to our drivers’ homes so that we can show more angles and really improve the show.”

Dmitry Kozko, CEO, Motorsport Games said: “We are delighted to add Formula E to our esports roster. Formula E is an innovative motorsports series which, when allied with our esports production capability, results in great, engaging content. We are then able to share this content with Formula E’s linear broadcast partners in real time which gives an incredible reach.

“Motorsport Games continues to invest significantly in our esports capability to ensure that we can offer an end-to-end solution to our partners. This agreement is yet another clear demonstration of how Motorsport Games has quickly become the trusted partner for rights holders in the motorsport space who want to deliver innovative and appealing esports.”

Motorsport Games’ investment in esports includes the ability to be able to manage and distribute an esports broadcast remotely. The company now manages and broadcasts esports for the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, NASCAR, Le Mans and the FIA World Rallycross Championship.

About Motorsports Games:

Motorsport Games, part of the Motorsport Network, is dedicated to virtual racing. Our mission is to combine video game development with esports to deliver exciting, innovative experiences people will play, watch and engage with. We develop and publish console, PC and mobile video games. Including the NASCAR Heat franchise, Officially Licensed by NASCAR. Motorsport Games is the esports partner of choice for many of the world’s leading motorsport rights holders including NASCAR, Formula E, Le Mans and the FIA World Rallycross Championship and others.

For more information about Motorsport Games visit: www.motorsportgames.com

Media Contact:

Andy Gray, Head of PR & Esport Product, Motorsport Games

E: andy.gray@motorsportgames.com

Related video

Next article
Drivers deserve credit for Esports boom, says Norris

Previous article

Drivers deserve credit for Esports boom, says Norris
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E , Esports

Esports Next session

Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 1

25 Apr - 25 Apr

Trending

1
NASCAR

Where are they now? – Mike Skinner

2
NASCAR XFINITY

BUSCH: No. 10 Nestle Nesquik Ford driver announced

3
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

4
Formula 1

F1 drivers will "struggle" with necks after hiatus ends

1h
5
Formula 1

Will F1 badly need an overtaking solution in 2021?

Latest videos

Live: Formula E Race at Home Challenge - Round 1 02:00:00
Esports
3h

Live: Formula E Race at Home Challenge - Round 1

eNASCAR Heat Pro League: Get to Know the Drivers – Stewart-Haas eSports 05:17
Esports

eNASCAR Heat Pro League: Get to Know the Drivers – Stewart-Haas eSports

eNASCAR Heat Pro League: Homestead Race Recap 05:15
Esports

eNASCAR Heat Pro League: Homestead Race Recap

eNASCAR Heat Pro League: Homestead Setup Secrets – Xbox – Luis Zaiter 01:45
Esports

eNASCAR Heat Pro League: Homestead Setup Secrets – Xbox – Luis Zaiter

eNASCAR Heat Pro League: Homestead Setup Secrets – PS4 – Maxwell Castro 01:50
Esports

eNASCAR Heat Pro League: Homestead Setup Secrets – PS4 – Maxwell Castro

Latest news

Motorsport Games to manage ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge
eSpt

Motorsport Games to manage ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge

Drivers deserve credit for Esports boom, says Norris
eSpt

Drivers deserve credit for Esports boom, says Norris

MotoGP 20 review: Early release gamble pays off
eSpt

MotoGP 20 review: Early release gamble pays off

Supercars evaluating formats through Eseries
VASC

Supercars evaluating formats through Eseries

Norris, Mostert confirmed for IndyCar Esports race at COTA
eSpt

Norris, Mostert confirmed for IndyCar Esports race at COTA

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.