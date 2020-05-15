Motorsport Games to create virtual Le Mans 24 race

Esports
Esports
R
Esports
IndyCar Open Wheel 250
03 Apr
-
03 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IndyCar Esports: Barber
04 Apr
-
04 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 3
05 Apr
-
05 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 2: Zolder
09 Apr
-
09 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
MotoGP Virtual Race
12 Apr
-
12 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 2
15 Apr
-
15 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IMSA iRacing Pro Series: Laguna Seca
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 3: Watkins Glen
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Home Challenge pre-season test
18 Apr
-
18 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 4
19 Apr
-
19 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 3
21 Apr
-
22 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 4: Monza
23 Apr
-
23 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 1
25 Apr
-
25 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT Series
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 5
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 4
27 Apr
-
27 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 5: Barcelona
30 Apr
-
30 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Indycar iRacing Challenge Round 6
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 2
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 6
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational round 2: Montalegre
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 5
06 May
-
06 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 3
07 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island
07 May
-
07 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 7
09 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: New Hampshire
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 6
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 7: Oran Park
14 May
-
14 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 7
20 May
-
20 May
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Esports / Motorsport.com news

Motorsport Games to create virtual Le Mans 24 race

shares
comments
Motorsport Games to create virtual Le Mans 24 race
May 15, 2020, 3:00 PM

Motorsport Games to create 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual on 13/14th June – the ultimate endurance esports race

With the postponement of the real world 24 Hours of Le Mans until 19/20th September the ACO, FIA WEC and Motorsport Games have announced the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual will take up the original scheduled date of 13/14th June, heralding a new era in sim racing.

The Covid-19 crisis has suspended all real racing, but esports has truly come of age as a sport in its own right and Motorsport Games has become the esports provider of choice for many of the world’s leading motorsport series, with world class broadcasts for both online and television distribution. On top of existing long term partnerships with NASCAR and Le Mans have been added the Formula E “Race at Home” series and WRX (World Rally Cross) with seamless delivery of events across multiple geographies using Motorsport Games’ remote operations technology and in house production talent. All of this is backed by the global digital media reach of Motorsport Network, on whose racing sites in 15 languages users spend 150 million minutes per month.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual is set to become a breakthrough global event, spanning live stream and TV broadcast audiences and multiple innovations. The teams will be made up of a combination of professional racing drivers and esport racers will challenge each other on the famous 24 Hours of Le Mans circuit, for a full 24 hours. The ultimate endurance esports race will be broadcast live on TV across the globe. The start of the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual will be given on 13th June at 3pm (French time), exactly mirroring what would have been the start of the original Le Mans 24 Hours.

The ACO and FIA WEC has entrusted Motorsport Games with the management and production of the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. This is an extension of the long-term partnership which sees Motorsport Games operate and broadcast the Le Mans Esports Series, the final of which is held at the marquee event. Last year’s final attracted over 200,000 views.

The principle is simple:

· Team composition: teams will be composed of 4 drivers. Each line up must consist of at least 2 professional drivers and a maximum of 2 simulation/esports racers

· Racing on rFactor 2 simulation platform

· The grid will consist of a maximum of 50 cars

· The cars: LMP2 and GTE. The teams involved are free to create their own livery

· Racing conditions: variable weather conditions and dynamic day and night racing. A Race Director will ensure sporting behaviour throughout the event.

· Driver changes are compulsory. The minimum driving time over the entire event is 5 hours for each driver. The maximum driving time over the entire race is 7 hours for each driver.

· Authentic Le Mans production: race commentators and pit reporters will be live from a TV studio in Paris and VIP guests will visit them during the race. This unique race, which will bring together the best drivers in the world and sim racing’s elite gamers will be broadcast widely on multiple audio-visual platforms around the world.

In the coming weeks the entry list will be revealed, as well as numerous other exciting elements which will bring this extraordinary virtual event to life.

Pierre Fillon, President of the Automobile Club de l'Ouest: "This first edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual opens a new chapter for our discipline. Current circumstances meant that the 88th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans will take place on 19/20th September 2020. However, on 13/14th June, the initial date of our event, there will be a unique event augmenting endurance racing and its values: the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual, with professional drivers and specialists Esport gamers racing together. For us, the organisers, for our competitors, our partner and our fans, we are now impatiently waiting for the start of this unique race on 13th June at 3:00 pm."

Gérard Neveu, CEO FIA WEC: “Since the Le Mans Esports Series was launched two years ago, it’s been very satisfying to see it double in size and visibility year on year. That highlighted to us the huge appetite among the esports community for endurance racing and access to the jewel in the crown of the discipline, the 24 Hours of Le Mans. This 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual event is unique in very many ways, not least that it is not part of LMES, but a stand-alone event. As in real life, it will bring together the crème de la crème of automotive manufacturers, racing teams and drivers plus the world’s best sim racers competing alongside these global names. Truly something for everyone!”

Dmitry Kozko, CEO, Motorsport Games: “Motorsport Games is delighted to be extending its relationship with the ACO and WEC to deliver the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. It is further proof of the trust that motorsports rights holders have in Motorsport Games to deliver world class, genre defining esports. It promises to be a spectacular event bringing together the worlds of real and virtual racing like never before.”

James Allen, President Motorsport Network: “The current pandemic has impacted all of our lives to various degrees, but it has also given sim racing and esports its moment to shine and this event will be the ultimate expression of that. I love the scope of it: The world’s greatest race brought to life on its original scheduled weekend as the world’s greatest esports race. We’ve become the esports provider of choice to many of racing’s largest rights holders and we are proud to work with the ACO and WEC to support this, not just with our world class Motorsport Games esports operation, but with our entire global media ecosystem.

Contact:

Ravi Pankhania

E: ravi.pankhania@motorsport.com

About Motorsports Games:

Motorsport Games, part of the Motorsport Network, is dedicated to virtual racing. Our mission is to combine video game development with esports to deliver exciting, innovative experiences people will play, watch and engage with. We develop and publish console, PC and mobile video games. Including the NASCAR Heat franchise, Officially Licensed by NASCAR. Motorsport Games is the esports partner of choice for many of the world’s leading motorsport rights holders including the NASCAR, Formula E, Le Mans and the FIA World Rallycross Championship and others.

Next article
Hoggard wins BRDC Charity Esports Silverstone opener

Previous article

Hoggard wins BRDC Charity Esports Silverstone opener
Load comments

About this article

Series Esports

Trending

1
Formula 1

Russell "a little jealous" as "mates" land top F1 seats

2
Formula 1

How the tragedy of Elio de Angelis changed F1

3h
3
Formula 1

Silverstone reaches deal to host two F1 races

1h
4
NASCAR

Police arrest man following bomb threats to Darlington Raceway

5
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Latest videos

Live: BRDC Esport - Round 1 - Silverstone GP 01:00:00
Esports

Live: BRDC Esport - Round 1 - Silverstone GP

eNHPL New Hampshire Setup Secrets - RCR eSports 02:07
Esports

eNHPL New Hampshire Setup Secrets - RCR eSports

Live: Legend Series - Round 2 - Ahvenisto GP 02:00:00
Esports

Live: Legend Series - Round 2 - Ahvenisto GP

Round 6 - Circuit of the Americas Race 3 Highlights 01:31
Esports

Round 6 - Circuit of the Americas Race 3 Highlights

Round 6 - Circuit of the Americas Race 2 Highlights 00:57
Esports

Round 6 - Circuit of the Americas Race 2 Highlights

Latest news

Motorsport Games to create virtual Le Mans 24 race
eSpt

Motorsport Games to create virtual Le Mans 24 race

Hoggard wins BRDC Charity Esports Silverstone opener
eSpt

Hoggard wins BRDC Charity Esports Silverstone opener

Haber, Mineeff split Oran Park ARG wins
eSpt

Haber, Mineeff split Oran Park ARG wins

Carl Cox to race in Supercars Eseries
eSpt

Carl Cox to race in Supercars Eseries

Best of the banter – Supercars at COTA
eSpt

Best of the banter – Supercars at COTA

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.