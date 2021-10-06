Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Keithley and Rietveld take Sachsenring spoils in ADAC GT Masters Esports Championship
Esports Commentary

Has NASCAR 21: Ignition game bucked the Madden NFL cover curse?

By:

In the world of sports video games, a jinx theory has emerged that players who appeared on the cover of the NFL’s Madden series goes on to have a woeful season. So, you can imagine the outcry of fans of Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney and Bubba Wallace when NASCAR 21: Ignition put them all three of them on the cover of the reinvented game this year!

Has NASCAR 21: Ignition game bucked the Madden NFL cover curse?

For example, you only had to look as far as Twitter:

 

First, let’s explain the cover curse: Until 1998, Madden NFL video game covers were of the man himself – legendary coach and TV broadcaster John Madden – but as marketeers worked harder to shift the product, top players became the cover stars. The first was Garrison Hearst in Madden NFL 99 : After an amazing ’98, in the first game of the new season he suffered a terrible ankle break and didn’t play again until 2001.

Since then, a dazzling array of star players have been jinxed, including Michael Vick (broken leg), Donovan McNabb (sports hernia), Shaun Alexander (fractured foot) – even Rob Gronkowski, the first Madden cover star to win a Super Bowl that season, actually missed the majority of it due to a back injury.

NASCAR 21: Ignition

NASCAR 21: Ignition

Photo by: Motorsport Games

And so, to NASCAR 21: Ignition – the completely-rebooted NASCAR game franchise is fast approaching its launch date of 28th October (for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC) and is the first NASCAR console game to use a combination of rFactor 2’s physics and the Unreal Engine for visuals. How about its cover curse?

Well, no sign of that so far. Reigning champion Elliott has won two races, at COTA and Road America, while Blaney won early in Atlanta and then went back-to-back at Michigan and Daytona. Wallace was the latest of the trio to win, in Monday’s rain-delayed Talladega race, for the new 21XI Racing team of Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan – and thus completes the successful set.

Michael Jordan, NBA Hall of Famer and co-owner of 23XI Racing

Michael Jordan, NBA Hall of Famer and co-owner of 23XI Racing

Photo by: Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

And therein lies another thread, as Jordan himself has graced many a cover of basketball video games, although at his mighty peak he dropped out of the NBA’s official games by taking ownership of all of his image rights and essentially priced himself out of the game. That didn’t stop him making his own deals, such as Michael Jordan in Flight and Michael Jordan: Chaos in the Windy City – the latter a game where he’d throw basketballs at villains to save his Chicago Bulls teammates!

Following a cheat code fiasco in NBA Live 96, Jordan finally eased his stance into the 2000s. His true game cover comeback occurred in NBA 2K11, which had a game mode built around him, 2K12 and 2K16 – although his playing career was long over by then!

As he entered NASCAR team ownership, Jordan was adamant that he’d signed a winner in Wallace…

And after Monday’s events, he was proved correct…

 

So let's put the cover curse to bed... until next time!

NASCAR 21: Ignition
NASCAR 21: Ignition
1/10

Photo by: Motorsport Games

NASCAR 21: Ignition
NASCAR 21: Ignition
2/10

Photo by: Motorsport Games

NASCAR 21: Ignition
NASCAR 21: Ignition
3/10

Photo by: Motorsport Games

NASCAR 21: Ignition
NASCAR 21: Ignition
4/10

Photo by: Motorsport Games

NASCAR 21: Ignition
NASCAR 21: Ignition
5/10

Photo by: Motorsport Games

NASCAR 21: Ignition
NASCAR 21: Ignition
6/10

Photo by: Motorsport Games

NASCAR 21: Ignition
NASCAR 21: Ignition
7/10

Photo by: Motorsport Games

NASCAR 21: Ignition
NASCAR 21: Ignition
8/10

Photo by: Motorsport Games

NASCAR 21: Ignition
NASCAR 21: Ignition
9/10

Photo by: Motorsport Games

NASCAR 21: Ignition
NASCAR 21: Ignition
10/10

Photo by: Motorsport Games

shares
comments
Keithley and Rietveld take Sachsenring spoils in ADAC GT Masters Esports Championship

Previous article

Keithley and Rietveld take Sachsenring spoils in ADAC GT Masters Esports Championship
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

2
Formula 1

Red Bull to race with white Honda tribute livery in F1 Turkish GP

1 h
3
World of Outlaws

Pittman, Titan Racing join forces

4
Vintage

The Eighties: The reign of the IMSA prototypes

5
Super GT

New Toyota Prius Super GT contender revealed

Latest news
Has NASCAR 21: Ignition game bucked the Madden NFL cover curse?
Esports

Has NASCAR 21: Ignition game bucked the Madden NFL cover curse?

1 h
Keithley and Rietveld take Sachsenring spoils in ADAC GT Masters Esports Championship
Video Inside
Esports

Keithley and Rietveld take Sachsenring spoils in ADAC GT Masters Esports Championship

Sep 30, 2021
Luca Kita wins spectacular eX Prix of Italy
Esports

Luca Kita wins spectacular eX Prix of Italy

Sep 29, 2021
Mercedes-AMG triumph as Huis cleans house in Formula Pro Series
Esports

Mercedes-AMG triumph as Huis cleans house in Formula Pro Series

Sep 29, 2021
Realteam Hydrogen Redline, Porsche win Le Mans Virtual Series Round 1 at Monza
Esports

Realteam Hydrogen Redline, Porsche win Le Mans Virtual Series Round 1 at Monza

Sep 25, 2021
Latest videos
Esports: Keithley and Rietveld take Sachsenring spoils in ADAC GT Masters Esports Championship 00:33
Esports
Oct 1, 2021

Esports: Keithley and Rietveld take Sachsenring spoils in ADAC GT Masters Esports Championship

Live - Round 1 - Monza 04:30:00
Esports
Sep 24, 2021

Live - Round 1 - Monza

Live - GTWC Euro Esports - Round 7: Nurburgring 02:00:00
Esports
Sep 24, 2021

Live - GTWC Euro Esports - Round 7: Nurburgring

Live - Le Mans Virtual Cup: Round 1 - Monza 02:00:00
Esports
Sep 24, 2021

Live - Le Mans Virtual Cup: Round 1 - Monza

Round 2 - Spa-Francorchamps 00:00
Esports
Sep 20, 2021

Round 2 - Spa-Francorchamps

Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Tragedy at Nurburgring: one dead, seven injured during open track day crash Motor1.com
Automotive

Tragedy at Nurburgring: one dead, seven injured during open track day crash

Alpine reveals two-car LMDh Hypercar entry in WEC from 2024
WEC

Alpine reveals two-car LMDh Hypercar entry in WEC from 2024

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Talladega II Prime
NASCAR Cup

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Trending Today

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Red Bull to race with white Honda tribute livery in F1 Turkish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull to race with white Honda tribute livery in F1 Turkish GP

Pittman, Titan Racing join forces
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws

Pittman, Titan Racing join forces

The Eighties: The reign of the IMSA prototypes
Vintage Vintage

The Eighties: The reign of the IMSA prototypes

New Toyota Prius Super GT contender revealed
Super GT Super GT

New Toyota Prius Super GT contender revealed

Pikes Peak Spec Racer Ford Pro report
SCCA SCCA

Pikes Peak Spec Racer Ford Pro report

Harrison Burton finds himself in a NASCAR age-limit quandary
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

Harrison Burton finds himself in a NASCAR age-limit quandary

Teresa Earnhardt trying to prevent Dale Sr.'s first son from using family name
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Teresa Earnhardt trying to prevent Dale Sr.'s first son from using family name

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize Prime

How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize

An unlikely partnership between World Endurance Championship LMP1 privateers Rebellion Racing and Williams Formula 1's highly-successful sim racing team yielded victory in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Here's how it triumphed in the biggest sim race ever staged

Esports
Jun 15, 2020
How seriously should Esports be taken? Prime

How seriously should Esports be taken?

As interest in Esports has increased during the coronavirus lockdown, the lines have become blurred between what's real and what's virtual - especially when some high-profile participants seem to be playing for laughs, says Luke Smith

Esports
Jun 10, 2020
Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice Prime

Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice

Daniel Abt's suspension by the Audi Formula E team - and possible loss of his drive - for fielding a ringer in an Esports event could be considered an overreaction. But in a wider context, his employers had little other alternative

Esports
May 26, 2020
How Leclerc is embracing his new mission Prime

How Leclerc is embracing his new mission

The emergence of Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc as a Twitch streaming star has been one of the pleasant surprises of lockdown so far. He says it is giving fans a greater insight into his nature, but that's not his primary purpose

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2020
Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Prime

Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

The introduction of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi to Formula 1's Virtual GP last weekend meant it was a step above the franchise's debut two weeks ago. But a dominant performance from Esports newcomer Leclerc stole the show

Esports
Apr 6, 2020
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed Prime

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

The lack of real track action so far this year hasn't stop drivers from keeping their racing brains 'fresh', as former F1 star Stoffel Vandoorne suggested last weekend.

Esports
Apr 2, 2020
Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now Prime

Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now

MotoGP's virtual #StayAtHomeGP was a sad reminder of some of the storylines that could be unfolding had the real-life season not been delayed indefinitely by the coronavirus pandemic. While we can bemoan Esports as being a poor relation of the real thing, it has an even more important function to perform

MotoGP
Mar 30, 2020
F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Prime

F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1 Esports' inaugural Virtual Grand Prix last weekend provided brilliant entertainment to those tuning in to watch a mix of F1 drivers and celebrities battle on track, but was a missed opportunity for marketing its own Esports stars. A change of approach is needed if it is to successfully fill the void until the resumption of proper racing

Esports
Mar 24, 2020

Latest news

Has NASCAR 21: Ignition game bucked the Madden NFL cover curse?
Esports Esports

Has NASCAR 21: Ignition game bucked the Madden NFL cover curse?

Keithley and Rietveld take Sachsenring spoils in ADAC GT Masters Esports Championship
Video Inside
Esports Esports

Keithley and Rietveld take Sachsenring spoils in ADAC GT Masters Esports Championship

Luca Kita wins spectacular eX Prix of Italy
Esports Esports

Luca Kita wins spectacular eX Prix of Italy

Mercedes-AMG triumph as Huis cleans house in Formula Pro Series
Esports Esports

Mercedes-AMG triumph as Huis cleans house in Formula Pro Series

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.