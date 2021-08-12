Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Why F1 ace Ricciardo has changed his mind on sim racing
Esports News

NASCAR 21: Ignition unveiled, arrives 28th October

By:
, Junior Games and Esports Editor, Traxion.GG

Motorsport Games has revealed the details about its latest project, NASCAR 21: Ignition. The highly anticipated title launches on 28th October and will be available to own in either Standard or Champions Edition variants.

NASCAR 21: Ignition unveiled, arrives 28th October

The new officially licenced game features a combination of the Unreal Engine and rFactor 2 handling models for the next generation of NASCAR racing. The game aims to deliver an authentic driving experience with what MSG says will be “immersive gameplay, dynamic AI, and stunning visuals.”

The physics will feature track-specific aero and horsepower packages, representing each venue on the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule. While the handling sounds grounded in reality, in theory, a suite of assists will allow for newer or casual gamers to enjoy the racing action.

 

A lot of the promised immersion will likely come in the game’s Career Mode as it will provide players with a driver-focused progression model. The career will set clear goals and structures en route to ultimately becoming a NASCAR Champion. On paper, it sounds to be more in-depth than the existing NASCAR HEAT games.

40-player online races will be back, with a playlist party matchmaking system. There will be two different playlists to hop into where racers will be able to vote for the next track to race in the playlist.

The “Shake and Bake” multiplayer hopper features intermediate and superspeedway tracks. The “Bump and Run” hopper will take lobbies to short tracks and road courses. Partying up is an option to bring friends along the way, more information about which will be arriving at a later date.

 

The new game aims to offer realistic race day representations with heightened attention to detail. The pre-race buildup and the post-race review are aiming for broadcast-level quality and a brand-new Paint Booth offers “unparalleled levels of customization to create NASCAR paint schemes, complete with an iconic race number.”

Unlike previous NASCAR HEAT titles, this game solely focuses on the NASCAR Cup Series. The rosters include official NASCAR Cup teams, drivers, and racetracks from the 2021 season.

Tracks such as the new Bristol Dirt Track, the Daytona Road Course and the Indianapolis Road Course are in the game, but originally scheduled 2021 track Auto Club Speedway is not, nor is the historic Indianapolis Oval.

 

All the Cup drivers have been face-scanned for realistic representation. Alex Hayden from Motor Racing Network will provide commentary throughout the gaming experience. Freddie Kraft, spotter for Bubba Wallace, will serve as your spotter throughout the game, plus there will be an interactive crew chief. TV-style replays with trackside, on-car and aerial cameras feature as well.

The soundtrack behind the game will feature a well-known lineup of musical talent, including artists such as Lynyrd Skynyrd, Imagine Dragons, Aerosmith and Luke Combs.

 

Motorsport Games is thrilled to offer our most true-to-life simulation of NASCAR to date with NASCAR 21: Ignition,” said Dmitry Kozko, CEO of Motorsport Games.

“Our partners at Motorsports Games have dedicated an incredible amount of talent and resources towards completely redeveloping the game and delivering a product that our fans will be excited to play,” said Nick Rend, Managing Director, Gaming and Esports at NASCAR.

NASCAR Hall Of Fame driver Bill Elliott will be the cover driver of the Champions Edition. Elliott is included as a playable character with his own unique paint schemes in this version. Three other NASCAR legends will also be available via the Season Pass.

 

The Standard edition features Bill’s son, 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Chase Elliott, racing alongside friendly competitors Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney, on the cover art.

The Standard Edition’s recommended prices are $59.99/€59.99/£49.99 with the Season Pass available for an extra $29.99/€29.99/£24.99. The Champions Edition will come with the Season Pass and will retail at $89.99/€89.99/£79.99. Monthly DLC on its own will cost $14.99/€14.99/£12.99.

Pre-orders are open as of today and either edition can be purchased for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One or on PC via Steam. Next-gen gamers have no fear, there will be a free upgrade path for native PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions post-launch. We do not know when this will arrive, however.

Those who pre-order will get access to the game two days before the full release on 26th October.

shares
comments
Why F1 ace Ricciardo has changed his mind on sim racing

Previous article

Why F1 ace Ricciardo has changed his mind on sim racing
Load comments

Trending

1
Super GT

New Toyota Prius Super GT contender revealed

2
Stock car

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

3
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece both happy and frustrated with "intense" 500 debut

4
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR stars say 'we lost a crown jewel' as IMS becomes RC race

18 h
5
NASCAR Cup

Joe Nemechek to run DEI car in the Winston

Latest news
NASCAR 21: Ignition unveiled, arrives 28th October
Esports

NASCAR 21: Ignition unveiled, arrives 28th October

18m
Why F1 ace Ricciardo has changed his mind on sim racing
Formula 1

Why F1 ace Ricciardo has changed his mind on sim racing

Aug 11, 2021
How sim racing gave Verstappen the assurance he needed after 51G shunt
Video Inside
Formula 1

How sim racing gave Verstappen the assurance he needed after 51G shunt

Aug 9, 2021
Siggy wins Nürburgring ADAC GT Masters Esports Feature Race
Esports

Siggy wins Nürburgring ADAC GT Masters Esports Feature Race

Aug 5, 2021
Huis wins second Formula Pro Series race
Esports

Huis wins second Formula Pro Series race

Aug 3, 2021
Latest videos
eX Prix of Portugal (Nightrace) – Highlights 05:01
Esports
Aug 9, 2021

eX Prix of Portugal (Nightrace) – Highlights

World eX Prix of Portugal 00:00
Esports
Jul 28, 2021

World eX Prix of Portugal

Esports: First teaser images unveiled for new nascar game 00:34
Esports
Jul 15, 2021

Esports: First teaser images unveiled for new nascar game

Why F1 2021 Is The Best Formula 1 Game So Far | F1 2021 Review 06:38
Esports
Jul 13, 2021

Why F1 2021 Is The Best Formula 1 Game So Far | F1 2021 Review

Live - GTWC Euro Esports - Round 4: Brands Hatch Sprint 01:00:00
Esports
Jul 9, 2021

Live - GTWC Euro Esports - Round 4: Brands Hatch Sprint

More from
Justin Melillo
NH5 Ultimate Summer Showdown: Castro and Brooks win titles
Esports

NH5 Ultimate Summer Showdown: Castro and Brooks win titles

rFactor 2 Formula Pro Series esports entry list revealed
Esports

rFactor 2 Formula Pro Series esports entry list revealed

First teaser images unveiled for next NASCAR game
Video Inside
Esports

First teaser images unveiled for next NASCAR game

Trending Today

New Toyota Prius Super GT contender revealed
Super GT Super GT

New Toyota Prius Super GT contender revealed

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records
Stock car Stock car

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

Ryan Preece both happy and frustrated with "intense" 500 debut
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece both happy and frustrated with "intense" 500 debut

NASCAR stars say 'we lost a crown jewel' as IMS becomes RC race
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR stars say 'we lost a crown jewel' as IMS becomes RC race

Joe Nemechek to run DEI car in the Winston
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Joe Nemechek to run DEI car in the Winston

DEI/Earnhardt Jr adds Mike Davis to team
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

DEI/Earnhardt Jr adds Mike Davis to team

Yamaha suspends Vinales from MotoGP Austrian GP
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha suspends Vinales from MotoGP Austrian GP

Mir: Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP situation like Messi’s at Barcelona
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir: Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP situation like Messi’s at Barcelona

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize Prime

How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize

An unlikely partnership between World Endurance Championship LMP1 privateers Rebellion Racing and Williams Formula 1's highly-successful sim racing team yielded victory in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Here's how it triumphed in the biggest sim race ever staged

Esports
Jun 15, 2020
How seriously should Esports be taken? Prime

How seriously should Esports be taken?

As interest in Esports has increased during the coronavirus lockdown, the lines have become blurred between what's real and what's virtual - especially when some high-profile participants seem to be playing for laughs, says Luke Smith

Esports
Jun 10, 2020
Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice Prime

Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice

Daniel Abt's suspension by the Audi Formula E team - and possible loss of his drive - for fielding a ringer in an Esports event could be considered an overreaction. But in a wider context, his employers had little other alternative

Esports
May 26, 2020
How Leclerc is embracing his new mission Prime

How Leclerc is embracing his new mission

The emergence of Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc as a Twitch streaming star has been one of the pleasant surprises of lockdown so far. He says it is giving fans a greater insight into his nature, but that's not his primary purpose

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2020
Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Prime

Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

The introduction of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi to Formula 1's Virtual GP last weekend meant it was a step above the franchise's debut two weeks ago. But a dominant performance from Esports newcomer Leclerc stole the show

Esports
Apr 6, 2020
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed Prime

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

The lack of real track action so far this year hasn't stop drivers from keeping their racing brains 'fresh', as former F1 star Stoffel Vandoorne suggested last weekend.

Esports
Apr 2, 2020
Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now Prime

Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now

MotoGP's virtual #StayAtHomeGP was a sad reminder of some of the storylines that could be unfolding had the real-life season not been delayed indefinitely by the coronavirus pandemic. While we can bemoan Esports as being a poor relation of the real thing, it has an even more important function to perform

MotoGP
Mar 30, 2020
F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Prime

F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1 Esports' inaugural Virtual Grand Prix last weekend provided brilliant entertainment to those tuning in to watch a mix of F1 drivers and celebrities battle on track, but was a missed opportunity for marketing its own Esports stars. A change of approach is needed if it is to successfully fill the void until the resumption of proper racing

Esports
Mar 24, 2020

Latest news

NASCAR 21: Ignition unveiled, arrives 28th October
Esports Esports

NASCAR 21: Ignition unveiled, arrives 28th October

Why F1 ace Ricciardo has changed his mind on sim racing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1 ace Ricciardo has changed his mind on sim racing

How sim racing gave Verstappen the assurance he needed after 51G shunt
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

How sim racing gave Verstappen the assurance he needed after 51G shunt

Siggy wins Nürburgring ADAC GT Masters Esports Feature Race
Esports Esports

Siggy wins Nürburgring ADAC GT Masters Esports Feature Race

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.